The modern-day Premier League is currently littered with some of the brightest talents from around the globe, as 68 different nationalities were represented in the 2023/24 season, with 66% of the total pool of players in the division deriving from non-British nations.

This is partly why the English top flight is the most alluring division in world football and is currently the powerhouse of Europe, possessing the financial incentives alongside the clubs' iconic legacies that attract many of these talents to the country.

However, GIVEMESPORT will be taking a look at the homegrown talents that have gone on to take the Premier League by storm, listing our greatest-ever eleven of British players to have ever played in the competition.

Goalkeeper - David Seaman

Arsenal, Manchester City | England

Starting off in goal with one of the best shot-stoppers to ever grace the Premier League, David Seaman spent the majority of his time in the division at Arsenal, where he won three league titles, four FA Cups, and a UEFA Cup Winners' Cup. He is regarded as the greatest goalkeeper of all time for the Gunners, with perhaps his best moment for the club coming against Sheffield United in the 2002/03 FA Cup Semi-Final, pulling off a mind-blowing stop from a Paul Peschisolido effort.

Seaman also represented his national team, England, in both the 1998 and 2002 World Cups, while also featuring in the famous Euro 96 England side.

David Seaman's Premier League Statistics Appearances 344 Clean Sheets 290 Goals Conceded 145 Titles 3

Right-Back

Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, Manchester City | England

The only player to make this list who is still competing, Kyle Walker has been one of the most reliable fullbacks for the past 10 years in the Premier League, playing for Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City. Beginning his career as a more attacking fullback, he has matured under Pep Guardiola, becoming the most difficult fullback in world football for top-class wingers to take on, attaining pace, physicality, and top defensive acumen.

Walker has won the league title six times, alongside four League Cups, two FA Cups, and the Champions League in the 2022/23 treble-winning campaign, achieving the feat that has only ever been done by their red neighbours across town. Walker just edges out Gary Neville as the greatest British right-back the league has ever seen.

Kyle Walker's Premier League Statistics Appearances 402 Goals 8 Assists 36 Titles 6

Centre-back - John Terry

Chelsea | England

One of the greatest captains in the history of the division, John Terry was the definition of a leader on the football pitch who would fight until his last breath to get across the line. That is what made him special—his desire to win challenges and fight for Chelsea, coupled with his understanding of the game. This allowed him to form some of the greatest defensive partnerships ever seen in the division, including the one with Ricardo Carvalho, where the pair managed to concede only 15 goals in the 2004/05 campaign, a record that many believe will never be broken.

In his time with the Blues, Terry led his team to five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, a Europa League, and a Champions League.

John Terry's Premier League Statistics Appearances 492 Goals 41 Assists 16 Titles 5

Centre-back - Rio Ferdinand

West Ham, Leeds United, Manchester United, Queens Park Rangers | England

Alongside Terry is none other than Rio Ferdinand, who, unlike his counterpart, not only possessed a great understanding of his role but exuded many physical and technical qualities too. Acquiring rapid pace and a tall physical build, Ferdinand was built for the robustness of the Premier League and also was ahead of his time on the ball. His technical ability and eye for a pass would have suited today's game perfectly.

At Manchester United, Ferdinand became one of the best centre-backs in the world, creating a rock-solid partnership alongside Nemanja Vidic that is considered one of the greatest of all time, winning six Premier League titles, three League Cups, and a Champions League.

Rio Ferdinand's Premier League Statistics Appearances 504 Goals 11 Assists 7 Titles 6

Left-Back - Ashley Cole

Arsenal, Chelsea, England

Considered one of the best left-backs of all time, Ashley Cole is a no-brainer when considering the greatest-ever Premier League left-backs, let alone British ones. The defender was predominantly revered for his time at Chelsea due to his switch in 2006 from Arsenal, but did still manage to win two Premier League titles and three FA Cups in his time with the Gunners and was part of their Invincibles starting XI. For the Blues though, the Englishman managed more trophies, winning a league title, four FA Cups, a League Cup, the Europa League, and the Champions League.

Cole was an extremely well-rounded left-back. While his breakthrough at Arsenal owed much to his attacking qualities and ability to overlap, over time he developed into an exceptional defender. Goal-line clearances were a trademark, and he often kept the top attacking talents in the world - most notoriously including Cristiano Ronaldo - quiet for a whole 90 minutes in European competitions.

Ashley Cole's Premier League Statistics Appearances 384 Goals 15 Assists 38 Titles 3

Central Midfielder - Steven Gerrard

Liverpool | England

Beginning the central midfield department is one of the most iconic names to play in the Premier League. Steven Gerrard is perhaps the most revered figure to represent Liverpool in the club's history, as the Englishman spent the entirety of his days in the English top flight at Anfield. Best known for his astonishing passing range, Gerrard was the complete midfielder in his pomp while playing in the traditional box-to-box role, possessing the ability to hold at the base of the midfield and plug in the gaps, dictate play from deep, and get further forward and score goals.

Becoming Liverpool captain in October 2003, Gerrard never managed to get his hands on a Premier League trophy but did win two FA Cups, three League Cups, and that famous Champions League title against AC Milan in Istanbul. He led an astonishing comeback from 3-0 down at halftime, winning on penalties in a man of the match display.

Steven Gerrard's Premier League Statistics Appearances 504 Goals 121 Assists 97 Titles 0

Central Midfielder - Paul Scholes

Manchester United | England

The greatest passer of a football to have ever come from British shores, Paul Scholes' ability to dictate play from deep was more similar to that of a Spanish footballer than an English one. Starting his career at Manchester United higher up the field as more of a goalscorer, his role in the side slowly dropped deeper down the pitch as he aged, where he became an integral part of Sir Alex Ferguson's midfield. As for what he lacked in the physical department, he more than made up for with his technical ability, eye for a pass, and in-game intelligence.

In his illustrious career, Scholes managed a staggering eleven Premier League titles, two Champions Leagues, four FA Cups, and two League Cups - becoming the most decorated English player of all time.

Paul Scholes' Premier League Statistics Appearances 499 Goals 107 Assists 60 Titles 11

Central Midfielder - Frank Lampard

West Ham, Chelsea, Manchester City | England

To round off the midfielders selection is one of the greatest goalscoring midfielders in footballing history, Frank Lampard, who made a career out of late runs into the opposition penalty area and finding the net. Lampard's role may have been slightly different to the other two midfielders in his time at Chelsea, but due to being a phenomenal goalscorer, his eye for a pass and ability to cover ground as part of a defensive unit get overlooked at times.

For the Blues, he managed to win three Premier League titles, four FA Cups, two League Cups, a Europa League, and a Champions League, finishing his career at Chelsea as the club's top scorer of all time on 211 goals, a truly jaw-dropping return for a midfielder.

Frank Lampard's Premier League Statistics Appearances 611 Goals 177 Assists 113 Titles 3

Right Wing

Tottenham Hotspur | Wales

Originally starting his Premier League career off as a left-back for Tottenham Hotspur, not many would have predicted the career that Gareth Bale would go on to have, scoring an overhead kick in the final of a Champions League for Real Madrid, and for a brief period of time, became comparable to the great Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Bale's time in the English top flight was relatively short-lived, but while he was in the league, the Welshman captured the imagination of the British public, scoring wondergoals and producing pieces of skill that would leave fans in awe.

Winning Tottenham's last trophy in the 2008 FA Cup, Bale would go on to become a serial winner in Spain, picking up five Champions Leagues, three Spanish titles, and a Spanish Cup. Bale did return to Spurs on a season-long loan in his later years, scoring 11 goals in 20 appearances in the league.

Gareth Bale's Premier League Statistics Appearances 166 Goals 53 Assists 27 Titles 0

Striker - Wayne Rooney

Everton, Manchester United | England

Taking the Premier League by storm at the age of 16 for Everton, Wayne Rooney is a once-in-a-generation talent who became an icon of both Manchester United and the Premier League for over a decade. Able to perform as a lone striker, second striker, creative midfielder, and in his later years, even as a deep-lying midfielder, Rooney's technical skill, eye for a pass, and overall in-game intelligence were a sight to behold.

With the Red Devils, Rooney won five league titles, an FA Cup, four League Cups, a Europa League, and a Champions League, helping solidify him as one of the greatest strikers Britain has ever produced.

Wayne Rooney's Premier League Statistics Appearances 491 Goals 208 Assists 108 Titles 5

Left Wing - Ryan Giggs

Manchester United | Wales

The most decorated British footballer to ever lace up a pair of boots, Ryan Giggs is undoubtedly the best left-sided winger in Premier League history. Playing a staggering 24 seasons for Manchester United, the Welshman was a fundamental cog in Alex Ferguson's side, providing an unbelievably consistent level of quality from the left. He was gifted with exquisite technical skill, passing range, and crossing accuracy, and during his prime years was lightning quick.

Winning 36 trophies during his career, Giggs managed to pick up 13 Premier League titles, four FA Cups, four League cups, and two Champions League medals as his major honours, placing himself right up there amongst the best players to have ever featured in the Premier League.

Ryan Giggs' Premier League Statistics Appearances 632 Goals 108 Assists 163 Titles 13

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.