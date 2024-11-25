Manchester United are one of the most successful clubs in British football history, with 68 major trophies. Formed in 1878, the Red Devils have brimmed with incredible talent with each passing decade, which has allowed them to dominate domestically and in Europe.

Sir Alex Ferguson and Sir Matt Busby are two of the greatest managers to grace the game in Britain. The legendary ex-United managers coached and developed icons at Old Trafford who transcended the game.

Fergie had his Class of 92, including Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, Gary Neville and Paul Scholes. Busby had his Busby Babes, including Duncan Edwards, Tommy Taylor, Roger Byrne, Sir Bobby Charlton, and others.

Those are just a few of United's legendary stars who more than deserve their place in the club's all-time XI, but unfortunately, we can only whittle it down to 11 names.

Here, we select the best Manchester United XI in history, including those who flourished under Busby and thrived in the Ferguson era. There's also room on the bench for those who were unfortunate not to start.

Peter Schmeichel

Goalkeeper

Manchester United have possessed some of the finest goalkeepers in English football, with David de Gea and Edwin Van der Sar heroes at Old Trafford. Yet, there can be little dispute about naming Peter Schmeichel as the club's greatest-ever shot-stopper, as the Dane was simply incredible during his Red Devils career.

He was tremendous value to this club when he was here. He had an immense presence - Sir Alex Ferguson.

Schmeichel commanded his area with great authority while exhibiting unbelievable reflexes, leaving Premier League fans in awe. He was crucial for Sir Alex's Reds, who won five Premier League titles, three FA Cups, and the Champions League. There is a catalogue of magnificent saves made by the 6 foot 4 ex-Denmark international, including a famous 'starfish' jump against Inter Milan.

Peter Schmeichel Man Utd Career Appearances 395 Clean Sheets 180 Major Trophies 13

Gary Neville

Right-Back

Gary Neville goes somewhat unappreciated, with many forgetting the impressive abilities of the polarizing former Manchester United captain. The ex-England international was a formidable right-back who constantly stayed with his man and, more often than not, won one-on-one duels. He led by example with a winning mentality that raised his teammates' standards.

If he was an inch taller, he'd be the best centre half in Britain. His father is 6ft 2in—I'd check the milkman - Sir Alex Ferguson.

The player-turned-pundit's knowledge of the game helped make him more accomplished going forward. He'd offer an outlet on the overlap while playing behind wingers such as Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo. Thanks to Neville's defensive solidarity, those two were free to unleash their creativity on the right flank.

Gary Neville Man Utd Career Appearances 598 Goals 7 Assists 49 Major Trophies 13

Bill Foulkes

Centre-Back

Bill Foulkes was Manchester United thick and thin and will forever be recognised as one of the club's legends from the Busby Babes era. The hard-working centre-back survived the Munich Air Disaster in 1958 and took over the captaincy while the club endured a grieving period at Old Trafford.

The story of his life was absolutely incredible and he's assured of his place in our history by his appearances and by the way he performed, particularly in the aftermath of the Munich Air Disaster - Sir Alex Ferguson.

Foulkes played with his heart on his sleeve and remained at United his entire career. The former miner, who Busby transformed from an initial right-back position, captained the club to the European Cup a decade after the Munich crash. The dominant defender scored in his side's 3-3 draw (4-3 win on aggregate) against Real Madrid in the semifinals. That was one of the late Englishman's many legacy-defining moments.

Bill Foulkes Man Utd Career Appearances 648 Goals 9 Assists 0 Major Trophies 8

Rio Ferdinand

Centre-Back

Rio Ferdinand's ball-playing abilities were outstanding while his athletic qualities made him a capable defender. His driven mentality and willingness to take responsibility in possession was the perfect match for Manchester United, where he forged a formidable partnership with Nemanja Vidic. He scored the winner in Sir Alex's final game at Old Trafford in 2013.

He has always had a fantastic talent, balance and his use of the ball is excellent. His technique is probably the best in the game for a defender - Sir Alex Ferguson.

United smashed the British transfer record in 2002 by signing Ferdinand from rivals Leeds United for around £30 million, becoming the world's most expensive defender for the second time in his career. But his high price tag didn't faze him; he relished living up to expectations.

Rio Ferdinand Man Utd Career Appearances 455 Goals 8 Assists 8 Major Trophies 15

Denis Irwin

Left-Back

The Red Devils have often employed world-class left-backs at Old Trafford, and Denis Irwin was definitely one of their best. The Irish defender was versatile as he played as a right-footed No.3 and excelled with his defensive nous, attacking intent and brilliant set-piece abilities.

Denis Irwin would be the one certainty to get in my all-time greatest XI. I called him an eight out of 10. He was an unbelievable player - Sir Alex Ferguson.

Irwin was a proper team player whose love for the badge saw him enjoy massive success with United, including seven Premier League titles. He was Mr. Reliable during his illustrious career and is definitely in the debate over the Premier League's greatest ever left-back.

Denis Irwin Man Utd Career Appearances 520 Goals 33 Assists 25 Major Trophies 18

George Best

Right-Wing

Football's first celebrity, George Best, had it all: the looks, the charm, and the gift of the gab. But the late Northern Irish icon also dazzled fans with his phenomenal abilities on the wing. He was a unique talent whose pace and skill left the opposition chasing shadows. Football recognizes Best as one of the all-time greats not to appear at a World Cup.

He was able to use either foot – sometimes he seemed to have six. We had our problems with the wee fella, but I prefer to remember his genius - Sir Matt Busby.

Best known as 'the Fifth Beatle', Best was everything you want from a Manchester United winger, and he's seen off hefty competition for the right-wing starting berth, including David Beckham. The 1968 Ballon d'Or winner was one of a kind, and his legendary moments all came with the Reds.

George Best Man Utd Career Appearances 470 Goals 179 Assists 11 Major Trophies 6

Bryan Robson

Midfielder

Bryan Robson's all-round game was up there with the very best as he anchored Manchester United's midfield as the club's 'Captain Marvel' in the 1980s. The former England international was handed the armband a year into his spell with the Red Devils and won the hearts of fans with his passionate performances.

He was one of those few players that I really trusted on the pitch, and sometimes he would make changes and look over at me, but I would nod and say, ‘Fine.’ He was fantastic, a great leader - Sir Alex Ferguson.

Robson is the only captain in United's history to win three FA Cups. He enjoyed many magical moments, including a brace in a 3-0 win against Barcelona in 1984. On the night, he upstaged Diego Maradona with a stunning showing from the man who was the bridge between Ron Atkinson and Sir Alex.

Bryan Robson Man Utd Career Appearances 431 Goals 94 Assists 5 Major Trophies 9

Roy Keane (C)

Midfielder

Robson already provides this Manchester United XI with steel in midfield. Add Roy Keane's combative profile, and you will have yourself the most daunting midfield duo the sport has witnessed. The fiery ex-Republic of Ireland skipper's defensive qualities are often acclaimed, but his ball-playing abilities sometimes go under the radar. He was a highly accomplished carrier of the ball.

His obsession with winning, the demands he put on other players and his desire to win football matches made him the most influential player in the dressing room, no question. He became a good captain through that. To my mind he was the best player in all my time here, fantastic - Sir Alex Ferguson.

Keane and Ferguson no longer see eye-to-eye after the Irishman's controversial United exit in 2005. But fans fondly reflect on his illustrious playing career at Old Trafford. His leadership qualities were crucial in the Red Devils' treble triumph in 1999, during which he wore the armband. His man-of-the-match performance against Juventus in Turin is one of the Champions League's masterclasses from a midfielder.

Roy Keane Man Utd Career Appearances 478 Goals 51 Assists 39 Major Trophies 17

Ryan Giggs

Left-Wing

It's all well and good discussing Giggs' versatility and longevity, which was astounding, playing 24 years at Old Trafford. Yet the Welsh Wizard's natural ability and how much of a superstar talent he was in world football deserves more recognition. The 13-time champion was one of the best wingers in Premier League history, with iconic moments and stellar performances.

I remember the first time I saw him. He was 13 and just floated over the ground like a Cocker Spaniel chasing a piece of silver paper in the wind - Sir Alex Ferguson.

Giggs ran at the opposition with purpose and left them dumbfounded with his exquisite dribbling, as seen against Arsenal in 1999. The Welshman scored one of the FA Cup's most iconic solo goals against the Gunners. Some rival fans try to use his goalscoring record against him, but they should be reminded that he bagged a goal every season of his career until his farewell campaign.

Ryan Giggs Man Utd Career Appearances 958 Goals 167 Assists 254 Major Trophies 35

Sir Bobby Charlton

Second Striker

Charlton was the beating heart and soul of Manchester United, not just during his playing career but after hanging up his boots. A 1966 World Cup winner with England, Charlton was the player whom Busby wanted to build his team around at the age of just 20. He was pacey, prolific and an ultra-professional who controlled games for the Red Devils.

There has never been a more popular footballer. He was as near perfection as man and player as it is possible to be - Sir Matt Busby.

Charlton worked his magic and was unplayable at the Theatre of Dreams, which he gave its nickname, during his illustrious career. He had so much to his game that he could perform at the highest level in any position and would do so because of his loyalty to the team. There hasn't been and likely will never be a more beloved player at Old Trafford than the 1966 Ballon d'Or winner.

Sir Bobby Charlton Man Utd Career Appearances 744 Goals 243 Assists 19 Major Trophies 7

Wayne Rooney

Striker

There was a period in Wayne Rooney's Manchester United career where his importance made the Red Devils almost a one-man team. The club's all-time top scorer came up clutch on so many occasions. The former England captain continuously adapted to the times and new personnel that arrived to help him lead the line, such as the prolific Robin van Persie, tall but agile Dimitar Berbatov and nifty poacher Javier Hernandez.

I always think that great players can play in any era. Bobby Charlton would have been a great player today and Wayne Rooney would have been a great player back then - Sir Alex Ferguson.

Rooney's talent was evident during his teenage years at Everton, and Sir Alex wasn't about to miss out on one of English football's prized possessions. It's a good job the Scot swooped, as he found United one of the most potent and creative players in Premier League history. The versatile English striker was also a big-game player, with 43 goals in 133 collective games against Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City.

Wayne Rooney Man Utd Career Appearances 559 Goals 253 Assists 139 Major Trophies 17

Substitutes Bench:

(GK) David De Gea; (DEF) Steve Bruce, Nemanja Vidic, Duncan Edwards; (MID) Paul Scholes, David Beckham; (FWD) Cristiano Ronaldo, Eric Cantona, Denis Law.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt as of 21/11/2024.