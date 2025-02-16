Often when making combined elevens of British players, it can be difficult to differentiate between players who spent their careers in different eras of football. This is especially the case considering the drastic changes in the game that have been noticed between the periods of the early 2000s and the modern-day game.

Take the fullback role as an example and compare the position that 20 years ago was perceived as a primarily defensive role to the modern-day fullback. Trent Alexander Arnold is a primary example of this change, as he is used an offensive weapon for both Liverpool and England. This makes it difficult to compare him to a traditional right-back from the 1980s, such as Lee Dixon, who was brilliant in his own right but a completely different footballer.

Therefore, GIVEMESPORT has decided to create an XI of the greatest British players who played in the 20th century, a time when football was a lot simpler than it is nowadays.

Goalkeeper - Gordon Banks

Nationality: English

Beginning this eleven is perhaps the greatest British goalkeeper to ever grace the game, Gordon Banks, who spent the majority of his career as a Leicester City player. The moment most fond in the minds of the English public is his outstanding save that he pulled off against Pele's Brazil in the 1970 World Cup, a save that many acclaim as one of the best in history.

This was a testament to his magnificent reflexes and the strength of his hands to guide strong shots wide of the target. His athleticism was one of his key assets, allowing him to pull off brilliant reactionary saves, and his sense of positioning would always put him in the right spot to reach a shot.

Gordon Bank's Club/Country Statistics Appearances 523/73 Goals Conceded 759/57 Clean Sheets 127/35 Trophies 2/1

Right Back - Phil Neal

Nationality: English

A right-back who was not only a great defender but also had the ability to get forward and affect play was Liverpool legend Phil Neal. In his time with the Reds, Neal won eight league titles, four European cups, and four League Cups, displaying fine loyalty to the club over an eleven-year period, becoming one of the most decorated British players of all time. Playing as a left-back when initially joining Liverpool, he developed into one of the best right-backs in the world.

Always available, Neal played a staggering 417 consecutive matches for Liverpool from 1976 to 1983 and was a very consistent member of an exceptional side. Scoring 38 penalties for the club from an attempted 48, Neal boasted a 79% success rate from the spot. He is perhaps the best right-back England have ever produced.

Phil Neal's Club/Country Statistics Appearances 650/50 Goals 59/5 Assists 42/0 Trophies 23/0

Centreback - Bobby Moore

Nationality: English

Captaining the only England side to ever win an international trophy, let alone a World Cup, Bobby Moore has gone down as one of the most iconic figures in British sports history. His heroic performances not only in an England shirt but also for West Ham United carved him a legacy that no English centreback has matched until this day.

A defender who exuded elegance and a high level of in-game intelligence, Moore read the game to such a high standard, anticipating attackers' movements in advance of the execution. His leadership was a standout quality of his game, motivating and organising his teammates both on and off the field, providing an exemplary role model to the rest of the dressing room.

Bobby Moore's Club/Country Statistics Appearances 748/108 Goals 27/2 Assists 9/2 Trophies 3/1

Centreback - Tony Adams

Nationality: English

A defender who perhaps does not get the recognition that he deserves at times for just how good he was is Arsenal's Tony Adams. A centre-back who revelled in physical duels with forwards and making key blocks and tackles, Adams was a true defender through and through. However, upon the arrival of Arsene Wenger at the club, Adams was able to take his game to the next level, displaying superb capabilities in possession.

Developing the ability to carry the ball forward and play passes through the lines to more advanced players, Adams was a key distributor from the backline for Arsenal. His leadership and defensive solidity lead the Gunners to 12 trophies, including four Premier League/First Division titles.

Tony Adams' Club/Country Statistics Appearances 655/66 Goals 48/5 Assists 11/1 Trophies 12/0

Left Back - Stuart Pearce

Nationality: English

Earning his nickname "Psycho" for his aggressiveness and strength in a challenge, Stuart Pearce was a complete fullback. Reading the game well and relentless in his work, Pearce was more than a proficient defender, but the most eye-catching aspect of his game was his quality from dead balls. Designated as the penalty and free kick taker for both club and country, he was a specialist from free kicks, able to strike the ball so cleanly.

Also possessing a strong ability to deliver quality crosses into the box for his forwards, Pearce was a very useful attacking threat as well as defensively solid. Winning two League Cups in back-to-back seasons for Nottingham Forest, Pearce may not have won the biggest trophies but was an extremely consistent and effective left back.

Stuart Pearce's Club/Country Statistics Appearances 654/78 Goals 85/5 Assists 18/3 Trophies 2/0

Right Midfield - George Best

Nationality: Northern Irish

Another true icon of British football, George Best is one of the most talented players that Britain has ever birthed, dazzling football fans with his mesmerising skill. Playing as a wide man, Best possessed so much raw ability with the ball at his feet, using his incredible balance and ability to manipulate the ball at pace to leave defenders on ice skates.

Being ambidextrous, Best was very unpredictable when dribbling with the ball, as not only did defenders struggle to deal with his pace and control, it was almost impossible to know if he was going to take the ball on the inside or outside. He was also quite a prolific finisher in front of goal, racking up an impressive record of 179 goals in 470 appearances for Manchester United, and also winning the Ballon d'Or in 1968.

George Best's Club/Country Statistics Appearances 522/37 Goals 189/9 Assists 31 Trophies 6/0

Centre Midfield - Bobby Charlton

Nationality: English