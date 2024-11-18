Despite British players throughout history never really being given as much hype and praise as other European nations as well as other continents around the world, the litany of talent which England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales have produced is truly remarkable despite the small population compared to other countries.

Not only has Britain produced some of the greatest players of all time such as George Best, Kenny Dalglish and Bobby Charlton, but some of the most iconic moments in football history have come from British players. On the subject of iconic moments. British greats Gordon Banks, famous for his iconic World Cup save and Gareth Bale, famous for his incredible Champions League final overhead kick, feature in the greatest XI of British players in football history which GIVEMESPORT has named.

Ranking factors

Legacy

Achievements and honours

Consistency and longevity throughout their career

GK: Gordon Banks

Career span: 1958-1977

Between the sticks is none other than one of England's World Cup-winning heroes from 1966, Gordon Banks. Banks is one of England's most iconic and best players of all time and the fact he is a goalkeeper makes that even more impressive.

Banks was an unbelievable goalkeeper and he produced arguably the most iconic save in the 1970 World Cup, which years on is still commonly referred to as "the save of the century." The thing which separates Banks from other British goalkeeping greats is his consistency and calming presence which massively benefitted the defence in front of him.

Gordon Banks' Career Statistics Appearances 592 Honours 3

Related 9 Greatest Goalkeeping Performances in Football History (Ranked) Carrying their team on their back, these legendary goalkeeping performances shocked the world as the very best.

RB: Gary Neville

Career span: 1992-2011

A man who does not get anywhere near as much respect for his playing days as he should. Gary Neville is the epitome of the phrase 'Mr Consistent.' Due to how attacking the role of full-backs has become in modern-day football, the Manchester United legend's consistent and defensive game does not get enough praise.

For many years, Neville was one of the most consistent and reliable right-backs on the planet and played a key role for both club and country. He was not blessed with much athleticism and pace but still managed to perform to an elite level throughout his career which lasted almost 20 years.

Gary Neville's Career Statistics Appearances 683 Goals 7 Assists 53 Honours 25

Related 10 Greatest Defensive Full-Backs in Football History [Ranked] From Javier Zanetti to Paolo Maldini, the best defensive full-backs in football history have been named.

CB: Alan Hansen

Career span: 1973-1991

One-half of the centre-back partnership in the greatest British XI in football history is Liverpool and Scotland legend, Alan Hansen. Hansen was a player ahead of his time as during his playing days, defenders were looked at as scrappy players and warriors, but the Scotsman had terrific ability with the ball at his feet.

Hansen was arguably the best defender throughout the 1980s and he certainly had the achievements to back up his ability. The Liverpool legend won a staggering eight English titles with the Reds between 1977 and 1991 and many can say with confidence that if it was not for Hansen being the rock at the back he was, Liverpool would most likely not have had as much success.

Alan Hansen's Career Statistics Appearances 640 Goals 14 Assists 19 Honours 24

Related 11 Greatest British Defenders in Football History [Ranked] From John Terry to Alan Hansen, here are some of the best British defenders in football history.

CB: Bobby Moore

Career span: 1958-1983

Bobby Moore is one of three English World Cup-winning heroes who make the greatest British XI of all time. Despite that iconic English team having so many very famous names, Moore is often the very first name people think of when they look back to 1966 as he was the captain of the team.

Just like his centre-back partner in this team, Alan Hansen, Moore's ability and style were ahead of his time. His passing ability in particular was of a midfielder's standard which for the period of time he was playing in is unbelievable. Moore is one of the most elegant defenders ever but also put his body on the line for his country and the clubs he represented.

Bobby Moore's Career Statistics Appearances 844 Goals 29 Assists 9 Honours 4

Related 11 Greatest English Defenders in Football History [Ranked] World Cup winners, history makers, and one club heroes - this list details England's finest defensive minds.

LB: Ashley Cole

Career span: 1999-2019

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Ashley Cole is not just arguably the best British left-back of all time, his achievements, consistency and ability throughout the years are enough to put him in the conversation of best left-back of all time full stop.

Just like his full-back counterpart in this team, Gary Neville, Cole's defensive ability throughout his career was pretty much unmatched and one of the biggest praises which followed him through his playing days was how much success he had when playing against the great, Cristiano Ronaldo. The former Chelsea and Arsenal left-back had everything to his game including pace, world-class tackling ability as well as some of the best 1v1 defensive ability of all time.

Ashley Cole's Career Statistics Appearances 808 Goals 21 Assists 79 Honours 16

Related 10 Greatest Left-Backs in Premier League History [Ranked] The 10 best left-backs in the history of the Premier League have been ranked in order.

RM: Gareth Bale

Career span: 2006-2023

Only a select few British players have succeeded at Real Madrid, however, Gareth Bale is one of those very few British players to have put on the iconic white strip who has become a club legend and was truly world-class.

Bale's time with 'Los Blancos' was littered with success and trophies and he was a huge part of that, particularly in the UEFA Champions League. Despite the latter years of his career being unfortunately plagued with injuries, the legacy that the Welshman created during his peak days with Real Madrid is enough to cement him as one of the greatest and most famous players to hail from Britain.

Gareth Bale's Career Statistics Appearances 665 Goals 225 Assists 154 Honours 19

Related 20 Greatest British Players in Premier League History [Ranked] British talent have thrived in the Premier League and these 20 are the cream of the crop.

CM: Steven Gerrard

Career span: 1998-2016

There are not many other players throughout football history who could make a midfield tick better than Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard. The Scouser had everything any manager would ever want from a midfielder, whether it was his perfect passing ability, his powerful long-range strikes as well as his ability to get gritty and dominate the pitch with his physicality.

Gerrard may be one of the best midfielders ever but the iconic moments he has produced throughout his career are often looked at over his ability because of their importance. Gerrard famously led his boyhood club, Liverpool to one of the greatest comebacks in Champions League history, 'The Miracle of Istanbul' in 2005.

Steven Gerrard's Career Statistics Appearances 863 Goals 212 Assists 193 Honours 11

Related 10 Best Right-Footed Players in British Football History [Ranked] Featuring Harry Kane to George Best, here are the 10 greatest right-footed players in British football history.

CM: Paul Scholes

Career span: 1993-2013

Partnering Gerrard in midfield in the greatest British XI of all time is his fellow countryman, Paul Scholes. Gerrard and Scholes had similar careers in terms of what they both meant for their clubs as well as being local stars, however, the Mancunian's career was filled with many more trophies and honours.

Scholes is one of the most technically gifted midfielders of all time and was a key part of Manchester United's dominance in the Premier League over the years. Similar to his midfield partner, Gerrard, Scholes' ability to control a midfield with his impeccable passing and elegance was a joy to watch and he played the game at his own pace.

Paul Scholes' Career Statistics Appearances 780 Goals 167 Assists 96 Honours 26

Related 9 Best Central Midfielders in Champions League History [Ranked] By providing defensive support and driving into the final third, the best central midfielders have always been out of this world.

LM: George Best

Career span: 1963-1984

Despite George Best having spent the majority of his career out on the right wing, the Northern Irishman was also world-class playing through the middle just behind the striker as well as out on the left.

Best's technical brilliance and elegance were truly special and his ability to leave defenders behind him and make them look like amateurs was incredibly fun to watch. Versatility, as previously mentioned, was also a huge trait of Best's as he could operate pretty much anywhere across the front line and perform just as well. Best is one of the big icons to come out of Britain and his legacy is still very much alive and still being mentioned today.

George Best's Career Statistics Appearances 559 Goals 198 Assists 13 Honours 6

Related 10 Greatest Northern Ireland Wingers in Football History [Ranked] Northern Ireland has produced some special wingers that have written history in their own unique ways, including George Best and Keith Gillespie.

ST: Kenny Dalglish

Career span: 1969-1990

Despite being viewed as an out-and-out striker throughout his career, Kenny Dalglish's creativity and playing style was not one of your typical old-fashioned centre forward during his playing days. The Scotsman's career assist tally of 188 shows just how good he was at dropping deep and being a key creative outlet for his teams as well as being an elite-level goalscorer.

Dalglish is the most decorated player in this British XI by quite a distance. He won a staggering 35 trophies throughout his career representing Celtic and Liverpool and was the key reason behind that success in most of the trophy wins.

Kenny Dalglish's Career Statistics Appearances 641 Goals 209 Assists 188 Honours 35

Related 9 Greatest Strike Partnerships in Football History (Ranked) Strike partnerships are rare in modern football, but over the years there have been some brilliant duos. Which pairings have been the absolute best?

ST: Bobby Charlton

Career span: 1956-1980

The third and final England World Cup-winning hero to feature in the greatest British XI of all time is the great Bobby Charlton. The Manchester United and England icon was known mainly for his versatility and intelligence but also his pure goalscoring ability. Charlton is one of the most natural finishers of all time and had a shot so powerful it could take the net off.

Charlton's impact on not just English football but also world football was huge and he is still talked about in an incredible way many years on from his playing days. As well as being a 1966 hero for England, Charlton was also a hero for United as he was the man who took the club forward following the devastating Munich Air Disaster.

Bobby Charlton's Career Statistics Appearances 851 Goals 292 Assists 19 Honours 8

Stats via Transfermarkt - correct as of 16th November 2024.