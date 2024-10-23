Key Takeaways There have been many incredible British footballers since the turn of the century.

Andy Robertson makes it into the XI ahead of England's Ashley Cole in a close-run contest at left-back.

A front three of Gareth Bale, Harry Kane and Ryan Giggs would send shivers down the spine of any elite defensive unit.

The turn of the millennium was a significant moment in British football history, not least because of the Premier League's growth as the most-watched and competitive league in world football. England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales national teams have benefited from the sport's development in the 21st century, with several iconic players representing their countries.

Football is a hotbed for debate, and fans can get carried away bickering at the local pub over English, Northern Irish, Scottish, and Welsh talents. One would argue that there's no escaping the superiority of the Three Lions. Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka fired their nation to the final of the previous two European Championships.

However, many non-English players have excelled at club level and international duty during modern times. Welsh duo Ryan Giggs and Gareth Bale were captivating wing wizards. Scottish football continues to bleed dominant warriors, and the Scottish Premiership has housed Tartan Army heroes such as Scott Brown and Duncan Ferguson.

Here, we've put together an XI brimming with talent from the modern era of British football. Although club success was considered, the players' international contributions were prioritised.

GK: David Seaman

Nation: England

There have been a plethora of British goalkeeping greats throughout the 21st century, and David Seaman was one of them. The left-handed Arsenal icon was a mainstay in England's XI after debuting in November 1988. Several times, he came to the fore for the Three Lions and the Gunners.

Seaman was a reliable sweeper keeper whose 6ft4in frame made him a towering presence. The three-time Premier League winner frequently claimed the ball with ease. He appeared in four major international competitions and was named in the Euro 1996 Team of the Tournament after helping Glen Hoddle's side to the semifinals on home soil.

David Seaman Career England statistics Appearances (75) Clean Sheets (40) Arsenal statistics Appearances (546) Clean Sheets (232) Achievements 12 Major Trophies

RB: Kyle Walker

Nation: England

It was a toss-up between Kyle Walker and Gary Neville, and the Man City star came out on top thanks to his instrumental spell amid England's recent success. The pacey veteran full-back is accomplished going forward and strong defensively, which is why he's developed his game and has become an option at centre-back.

Many of international football's best attackers hate facing Walker, including Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior. Thierry Henry claimed the six-time Premier League champion 'owned' the Brazilian when they met in the UEFA Champions League in 2023.

Kyle Walker Career England statistics Appearances (91) Goals (1) Assists (10) Man City statistics Appearances (308) Goals (6) Assists (23) Achievements 17 Major Trophies

CB: John Terry

Nation: England

Strong, passionate, resilient and brave are the best way to describe former England captain John Terry. The Chelsea icon was a stalwart at the back for the Three Lions and the Blues, a centre-back any manager would love to have in their team.

Terry's leadership qualities made him a force at club and international level, and he's one of the most decorated English players to grace the game. He was a member of England's Golden Generation that somehow failed to win a major trophy despite the glittering array of talent available. There's no disputing he was the best defender of the lot.

John Terry Career England statistics Appearances (78) Goals (6) Assists (3) Chelsea statistics Appearances (717) Goals (67) Assists (27) Achievements 14 Major Trophies

CB: John Stones

Nation: England

If we're going off sheer performances at the back, it's hard to look past Harry Maguire, but John Stones gives his team more options. The City centre-back's adaptability resulted in a stellar hybrid midfield role under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad last season.

Stones' versatility for the Cityzens has given him the tools to help England transition, as he did at last summer's European Championships. He's been a mainstay in the Three Lions' team since debuting in May 2014 and seamlessly forged a formidable partnership with Marc Guehi while Maguire sat out Euro 2024.

John Stones Career England statistics Appearances (81) Goals (3) Assists (3) Man City statistics Appearances (264) Goals (18) Assists (7) Achievements 17 Major Trophies

LB: Andy Robertson

Nation: Scotland

This one might cause a few arguments, but Andy Robertson has been a talisman for Scotland from left-back. Ashley Cole is, for many, the best British full-back of the 21st century, but the Liverpool defender's influence on the Tartan Army deserves recognition.

Robertson comes to the fore with his creativity and defensive nous, which have been such a hit at Anfield over the years. He's shone on the left flank and captained the Scots to Euro 2024 qualification.

Andy Robertson Career Scotland statistics Appearances (78) Goals (3) Assists (10) Liverpool statistics Appearances (307) Goals (11) Assists (65) Achievements 8 Major Trophies

CM: Steven Gerrard

Nation: England

A jack of all trades whose all-around game made him untouchable at times, Steven Gerrard was a midfield marvel for England and Liverpool. The iconic former Three Lions captain lived up to the moniker of 'coming up clutch'; he never tired, always trying to guide his team to victory with an unbelievable engine room.

Gerrard bossed the midfield and drove his teams forward with his exemplary ball-playing abilities and strength. He's fought with some of the best midfielders and come out on top, including a Man-of the Match performance in the Merseysiders' victory over AC Milan in the 2005 Champions League final.

Steven Gerrard Career England statistics Appearances (114) Goals (21) Assists (23) Liverpool statistics Appearances (710) Goals (186) Assists (155) Achievements 11 Major Trophies

CM: Frank Lampard

Nation: England

'They can't play together' is the stick used to beat the midfield duo of Gerrard and Frank Lampard while playing for England. Their differing profiles meant they struggled to support one another. However, if you throw an energetic midfielder into the mix who is willing to pick up either of his teammates' slack, you get a fearsome midfield.

Lampard was a midfield goalscoring machine with clever movement, quick thinking, and a lethal right foot. Chelsea's all-time top scorer could score any type of goal and was also a tidy playmaker whose vision allowed those further up the pitch to flourish. The three-time Premier League champion had to make the XI.

Frank Lampard Career England statistics Appearances (106) Goals (29) Assists (12) Chelsea statistics Appearances (648) Goals (211) Assists (148) Achievements 11 Major Trophies

CM: Wayne Rooney

Nation: England

It's incredible to reflect on Wayne Rooney's career, an astonishing rise, and legacy-defining run as Man United and England's main striker. He was a deadly marksman but adapted his game as the years went by and thrived in a deep-lying midfield role. He's placed in our XI in a midfield trio alongside Lampard and Gerrard.

The Red Devils' all-time top scorer proved throughout his trophy-laden career that he had the tools to excel defensively. He played with a warrior-like mentality, constantly putting out fires and not afraid to play rough to help his team. He is one of the most talented players to emerge from Britain.

Wayne Rooney Career England statistics Appearances (120) Goals (53) Assists (21) Man United statistics Appearances (559) Goals (253) Assists (139) Achievements 17 Major Trophies

RW: Gareth Bale

Nation: Wales

British football fans have enjoyed many wingers, but maybe none as entertaining as Gareth Bale, who wreaked havoc on the right for Wales. The Real Madrid legend put his nation on his back with inspired performances, including at Euro 2016, where the Dragons made it to the semi-finals.

Bale's speed, agility, positional awareness and potent left foot gave defenders nightmares. Few could strike the ball with as much power, and the five-time Champions League winner would link up with Walker with aplomb.

Gareth Bale Career Wales statistics Appearances (111) Goals (40) Assists (22) Real Madrid statistics Appearances (258) Goals (106) Assists (67) Achievements 19 Major Trophies

LW: Ryan Giggs

Nation: Wales

In modern times, Wales may have possessed the two greatest left-footed wingers in British football. Giggs was an explosive winger who dictated play with his tidy work on the ball and sensational vision. His and Bale's athleticism on either wing would give the opposition headaches.

Giggs also reinvented himself as a central midfielder during the latter stages of his career, giving his team more options. He was one of the integral members of Sir Alex Ferguson's 13-time Premier League title-winning United side. A must-have for any manager looking to build a team of winners.

Ryan Giggs Career Wales statistics Appearances (64) Goals (12) Assists (7) Man United statistics Appearances (952) Goals (164) Assists (253) Achievements 35 Major Trophies

ST: Harry Kane

Nation: England

There wasn't a chance Harry Kane wouldn't be leading the line for the Greatest British XI of the 21st century. England's all-time top scorer has been a revelation on international duty, merging his high footballing IQ with a proven eye for goal that has helped the Three Lions to two final European Championship finishes.

Kane wouldn't need to drop back to bring himself and others into play as he's done recently. The selection of Rooney sitting in midfield with Lampard and Gerrard behind the Bayern Munich frontman gives him just one job: score goals. Tottenham Hotspur's all-time top scorer continues to do just that for club and country.

Harry Kane Career England statistics Appearances (101) Goals (68) Assists (19) Bayern Munich statistics Appearances (55) Goals (57) Assists (18) Achievements European Golden Boot winner

Subs

Jordan Pickford, Ashley Williams, Rio Ferdinand, Ashley Cole, Darren Fletcher, Paul Scholes, David Beckham, Bukayo Saka, David Healy

Every team needs a strong substitute bench, as evidenced by England at Euro 2024. Gareth Southgate had Cole Palmer and Ollie Watkins as super-subs in Germany.

Pickford takes to the bench, and the England goalkeeper is perhaps unfortunate not to start. He's been the Three Lions' No.1 since debuting in November 2017, producing iconic moments, including saves in penalty shootout wins over Colombia and Switzerland.

Williams was a true leader for Wales at Euro 2016, as the Dragons reached the semi-finals. Ferdinand, one of England's greatest ball-playing defenders, would join him on the bench. Cole ran Robertson close for a start, but the latter's leadership qualities prevailed. The Young Lions' assistant coach is undoubtedly one of the best left-backs ever, especially at club level.

Fletcher's work rate was vital for Scotland, and he'd come on and help control games. Scholes' incredible vision would help break teams down, and he also played on the left for England. Beckham epitomised the grit and hunger of international football. The former England captain's set-piece mastery would battle it out with Bale for a start.

Saka has been wreaking havoc for the Three Lions and dazzled at Euro 2024 and the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Northern Ireland's all-time top scorer, David Healy, is the striker selected to enter the fray late and perhaps bag a winner.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt as of 22/10/2024.