Being the birthplace of what is known as modern-day football in the 19th century, it comes as little surprise that England possesses a rich history of unbelievably talented footballers.

Despite producing a consistent level of talent generation after generation, somehow success has escaped England's grasp on the international scene throughout history, only winning a single piece of silverware in 1966, when they lifted the World Cup.

Here, GIVEMESPORT will be taking a deeper dive through the generations of brilliant footballers that England has had the pleasure of attaining, forming an eleven of the greatest players in its history.

Ranking Factors

Peak Ability

Achievements at club level

Impact on the England Team

Longevity

Legacy

Goalkeeper - Gordon Banks

73 Caps

Beginning in goal, Gordon Banks deservedly earns the title as the greatest goalkeeper to ever put on a pair of gloves for the Three Lions. An integral part of the World Cup-winning side in 1966, Banks pulled off some brilliant acrobatic stops to help his side, setting a record during the tournament for 721 minutes of regular time played without conceding. Perhaps his greatest moment in an England shirt came against the great Brazilian, Pele, in the 1970 World Cup, saving a perfectly executed header into his far post and digging it out for a corner kick.

In his club career, he played the majority of his years at Leicester City and Stoke City, where he lifted a League Cup title once for each club. Banks' best assets included a great sense of positioning, alongside his lightning-quick reflexes, agility, and speed, allowing him to pull off stunning acrobatic saves.

Gordon Banks' Club/England Statistics Appearances 519/73 Goals Conceded 753/57 Clean Sheets 126/35 Titles 2/1

Right-Back - Kyle Walker

93 Caps (And Counting)

Moving outfield, Kyle Walker gets the nod over Gary Neville in the right back position, having locked down some of the greatest left-wingers of his generation. At Manchester City, Walker has been a reliable cog in their backline for eight consecutive seasons now. In that time he has won six Premier League titles, four League Cups, two FA Cups, two Super Cups, a UEFA Super Cup, a Club World Cup, and a Champions League.

His freakish pace and upper body strength, combined with his defensive acumen, have allowed him to bully top-class wingers, making him the best right back in the world for quite some time. At international level, Walker has helped England to two European Championship finals and the semi-finals of the World Cup, playing both as a right-back and a centre-back.

Kyle Walker's Club/England Statistics Appearances 623/93 Goals 12/1 Assists 52/10 Titles 18/0

Centre-Back - John Terry

78 Caps

One of the greatest leaders to ever grace the game, John Terry became a Chelsea and Premier League icon during his career. His desire to win and defensive understanding of the game made him the backbone of Chelsea's backline for over a decade, leading his side to five Premier League titles, five FA Cups, three League Cups, a Europa League, and a Champions League. Not only was Terry a world-class defender, but he also had a knack for getting on the scoresheet, scoring 67 goals for the Blues.

He became captain of the national team in 2006 and was the only England player included in the 2006 World Cup all-star squad, following a disappointing exit in the quarter-final against Portugal on penalties.

John Terry's Club/England Statistics Appearances 761/78 Goals 68/6 Assists 28/3 Titles 15/0

Centre-Back - Bobby Moore

108 Caps

The second member of the 1966 World Cup-winning squad to enter this list, Bobby Moore is an iconic figure in English football history due to his inspirational performances in the tournament as the captain of the side. Considered the greatest-ever West Ham United player, the centre-back won three trophies in his time at the club, lifting the FA Cup, Super Cup, and UEFA Cup Winners Cup.

One of the greatest defenders of all time, Pele, honoured Moore after his tragic passing in 1993, saying:

"He was my friend as well as the greatest defender I ever played against. The world has lost one of its greatest football players and an honourable gentleman."

Moore is credited with having a significant impact on the evolution of the centre-back role, offering uniquely progressive qualities in the position that have now become a staple in the modern era, such as speed, creativity and technical ability.

Bobby Moore's Club/England Statistics Appearances 736/108 Clean Sheets 27/2 Goals Conceded 7/2 Titles 3/1

Left Back - Ashley Cole

107 Caps

One of the greatest left-backs to have ever played the game, it should come as little shock that Ashley Cole makes our list. The full-back was best known for his years at Chelsea but also played a significant role for Arsenal in his time in North London. During his spells at both London clubs, Cole won 16 trophies, including three Premier League trophies, seven FA Cups, three Super Cups, a League Cup, a Europa League, and a Champions League.

In England colours, he made 22 appearances across five major tournaments, participating in the 2002, 2006, and 2010 World Cup campaigns, as well as the 2004 and 2012 European Championships. An incredibly well-balanced full-back who had the ability to contribute further up the pitch as well as defend his flank, Cole is comfortably England's best-ever left-back.

Ashley Cole's Club/England Statistics Appearances 701/107 Clean Sheets 21/0 Goals Conceded 69/7 Titles 16/0

Right Midfield - David Beckham

115 Caps

David Beckham picks up the first midfield slot in this eleven on the right flank, having played for some of the most iconic clubs in world football, featuring for Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain. The right-sided maestro was best known for his unbelievable delivery into the box, curving the ball with such beauty and precision. During his career, Beckham picked up three league titles in three separate top-five leagues, winning six Premier Leagues, a La Liga title and a Ligue 1 winners medal, as well as four League Cups, two FA Cups, a Spanish Super Cup, and a Champions League.

On the international stage, Beckham was unable to bring glory to the national team. However, he did feature in five separate major tournaments, including the 1998, 2002, and 2006 World Cups, as well as the 2000 and 2004 European Championships. Beckham also made 20 major tournament appearances for the Three Lions.

David Beckham's Club/England Statistics Appearances 721/115 Clean Sheets 127/17 Goals Conceded 225/42 Titles 21/0

Central Midfield - Paul Gascoigne

57 Caps

An iconic figure in the history of English football, Paul Gascoigne captured the heart of every England fan, especially during Euro 1996. His natural ability to glide with the ball at his feet and dazzle using his fantastic footwork left football fans in awe of his brilliance, and coupled alongside his charismatic personality, the nation fell in love. At club level, Gascoigne spent the majority of his career at Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur, winning an FA Cup in his time in London.

However, it was in Scotland where Gascoigne would pick up the majority of his silverware collection, winning two Scottish Championships and a Scottish Cup with Rangers, despite only featuring for the club 48 times.

Paul Gascoigne's Club/England Statistics Appearances 403/57 Clean Sheets 79/10 Goals Conceded 14/9 Titles 4/0

Central Midfield - Bobby Charlton

106 Caps

Arguably England's greatest-ever player, Bobby Charlton was an absolute magician for Manchester United and England, crowned the Ballon d'Or winner in 1966. This was partly due to the instrumental role that he played in the World Cup-winning side, scoring a vital brace against Portugal in the semi-finals. During his career with the Red Devils, Charlton won three First Division titles, two Super Cups, an FA Cup, and a European Cup.

Playing as a more advanced midfielder, Charlton's ability to find pockets of space and strike a football made him one of the most dangerous forward-thinking players of all time, claiming a spot in this eleven ahead of some world-class midfield talents.

Bobby Charlton's Club/England Statistics Appearances 745/106 Clean Sheets 243/49 Goals Conceded 20/1 Titles 7/1

Left Midfield - Stanley Matthews

54 Caps

Not only the first Englishman to have won the Ballon d'Or but also the first Golden Ball winner in history, Stanley Matthews comfortably slots in on the left-hand side. Blessed with a magical ability to weave in and out of challenges using his balance and ball control, Matthews was one of the greatest dribblers in football in history. During his career, he featured for Stoke City and Blackpool, winning an FA Cup in his time with the Seasiders.

For the national side, Matthews made 54 appearances, featuring in the 1950 and 1954 World Cups and winning the British Home Championship title nine times.

Stanley Matthew's Club/England Statistics Appearances 329/54 Clean Sheets 15/11 Goals Conceded 4/5 Titles 1/0

Striker - Wayne Rooney

120 Caps

One of the most breathtaking talents to have ever burst onto the scene of the Premier League, Wayne Rooney momentarily stopped the footballing world when he made his debut for Everton at age 16. Later moving to Manchester United, Rooney went on to become one of the greatest players in English football history. From ball striking to passing range, dribbling ability, aerial threat, or even just his pressing intensity, Rooney truly had everything as a forward.

For United, he won a bundle of trophies, including five Premier Leagues, four League Cups, four Super Cups, a Europa League, a Club World Cup, and a Champions League. He also captained England from 2014 to 2017, making 21 appearances in major tournaments, featuring in the 2006, 2010, and 2014 World Cups, as well as Euro 2004, 2012, and 2016. Rooney also won four England Player of the Year awards, in 2008, 2009, 2014, and 2015.

Wayne Rooney's Club/England Statistics Appearances 764/120 Clean Sheets 313/53 Goals Conceded 164/21 Titles 18/0

Striker - Jimmy Greaves

57 Caps

Finishing off the eleven is Jimmy Greaves, who initially led the line of the 1966 World Cup-winning team before suffering an injury in the final group stage game, and boasted an unbelievable goalscoring return for the Three Lions throughout his career. In his club career, Greaves was just as clinical in front of goal, scoring 266 goals for Tottenham in 374 appearances and 131 times in 164 games for Chelsea, finishing as the top goalscorer in the First Division in six different seasons.

The forward won seven titles during his club career, including an Italian League title in his time at AC Milan and three Super Cups, two FA Cups, and a UEFA Cup Winners Cup for the Lilywhites.

Jimmy Greaves' Club/England Statistics Appearances 591/57 Clean Sheets 421/44 Goals Conceded 14/1 Titles 7/1

All statistics have been gathered from Transfermarkt.