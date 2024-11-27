Despite never progressing past the Quarter-Finals of a major tournament, Scotland's gene pool has produced some exceptional footballers over the years. Many have had a significant influence on top European clubs, and thrived in domestic football over several years, winning an abundance of silverware.

Given the population size of just 5.5 million, the land of cakes has developed a disproportionate number of talented players. The Tartan Army certainly would've hoped to have made more of their plethora of quality assets, only qualifying for 12 major tournaments, but the individual achievements of these players cannot be overlooked.

From Graeme Sounnes to Kenny Dalglish, here is the greatest eleven of Scottish players in the nation's history.

Factors

Legacy

Achievement and honours

Consistency and longevity throughout their career.

GK: Jim Leighton

Clubs: Aberdeen, Deveronvale, Manchester United, Arsenal, Reading, Dundee, Sheffield United, Hibernian

Scotland's second most capped player with 91 Tartan Army appearances, Jim Leighton made 533 appearances for Aberdeen, dominating in between the sticks for the Dons for eleven seasons. Winning two league titles and a European Cup Winners' Cup at Pittodrie, under the stewardship of Sir Alex Ferguson, the veteran manager then brought Leighton with him to Old Trafford, such was the trust he had in the shot-stopper.

Two seasons and an FA Cup triumph in the north-west of England, before a series of spells elsewhere, is enough to comfortably make him the most accomplished and storied goalkeeper emanating from Scotland. A springy shot-stopper, the number one was known for his impressive elastic capabilities, with outstanding reflexes and sharp athleticism on his line helping him make improbable saves.

Leighton's Career Statistics Appearances 972 Honours 11

RB: Danny McGrain

Clubs: Celtic, Hamilton Academical

A member of the Scotland national football team roll of honour, many believe Danny McGrain to be one of the greatest defenders to ever emerge from the country. The Celtic legend made 681 appearances for the Hoops over 17 years in the 1970s and 1980s, winning seven league titles and numerous domestic cups, while captaining the Glaswegian outfit to many of these successes.

Possessing freakish athleticism, McGrain pioneered the overlapping run, fulfilling the marauding full-back role which predated the era he was playing in. His late runs to join the attack became a trademark of Celtic's attacking style of play, aiding the Scottish giants' dominance during his spell at Celtic Park.

McGrain's Career Statistics Appearances 765 Goals 9 Honours 14

CB: Alex McLeish

Clubs: Aberdeen, Lewis United, Motherwell

Many will remember Alex McLeish for his recent managerial exploits, but the Glaswegian was an exceptional no-nonsense central defender in his playing career. An Aberdeen legend, McCleish was an ever-present pillar in the Dons' most successful team, making 692 appearances for the Granite City, winning three league titles, five Scottish Cups, three Scottish League Cups, and the European Cup Winners' Cup.

He also led Scotland to qualify for three World Cups between 1982 and 1990, with only five players managing more caps for the Tartan Army than the former Birmingham City head coach. Recognised as the bedrock for every team he played in, McCleish was also inducted into the Scottish Hall of Fame in 2005.

McCleish's Career Statistics Appearances 772 Goals 30 Honours 14

CB: Alan Hansen

Clubs: Partick Thistle, Liverpool

Perhaps enjoying the most illustrious playing career of any Scottish defender ever, former Match of the Day pundit Hansen was an imperious centre-half in his day, dominating in the air, physical in duels and unconventionally impressive in possession. His ability to pass the ball effortlessly, and carry it between the lines, was unusual for a central defender operating in the 70s and 80s, but Hansen was ahead of his time.

He certainly developed these abilities on the ball by spending a large portion of his career playing in such a dominant Liverpool team. Hansen spent 13 years at Anfield, making 620 appearances. In that time, he won eight First Division titles, three European Cups, two FA Cups and four League Cups, accumulating what is an astounding collection of winners' medals.

Hansen's Career Statistics Appearances 732 Goals 20 Honours 25

LB: Andy Robertson

Clubs: Queens Park, Dundee United, Hull City, Liverpool

A rip-roaring and effervescent left-back, Andy Roberston was one of the best full-backs in the world in his prime, and the only player who has plied his trade in the 21st century to make this eleven. Breaking the Premier League assist record for defenders before teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold surpassed him, Roberston's supreme output in the final third was integral to Jurgen Klopp's successful high octane football.

Deemed one of the greatest full-backs in British history, and still considered one of the best left-backs in the world, despite turning 30 in March, it would be foolish not to earmark Robertson with his position in this team, in spite of the impressive Celtic legend Tommy Gremmell. He's won the Premier League and the Champions League, and only Leighton and Kenny Dalglish have appeared more times for Scotland.

Roberston's Career Statistics Appearances 594 Goals 15 Honours 8

CM: Graeme Souness

Clubs: Tottenham Hotspur, Montreal Olympique, Middlesbrough, West Adelaide, Liverpool, Sampdoria, Rangers

Perhaps giving off the vibe that he was an aggressive ball-winning midfielder in his archiac and pessimistic punditry, Souness was certainly not only that in his playing career. While he had the neccessary bite to lead successful teams, he was actually a very complete midfielder who could dictate games with the ball and create or score goals.

The heartbeat of Liverpool's dominant late 70s and early 80s team, Souness won five league titles and three European Cups with the Reds, as well as the Scottish Premier Division title twice with Rangers, making him one of the most decorated Scotsmen to play the game.

Souness' Career Statistics Appearances 760 Goals 100 Honours 21

CM: Billy Bremner

Clubs: Leeds United, Hull City, Doncaster Rovers

A Leeds United legend, Billy Bremner spent 16 years at Elland Road, and was one of the key figures behind one of the Yorkshire club's most successful spells in their history. Winning two league titles, the FA Cup, the League Cup, and reaching a European Cup final in 1975, Bremner was an ever-present member in the Whites' midfield throughout that time.

Combative, physical and tenacious, his unrelenting spirit was accompanied by natural technical quality and an eye for goal, and he's been named as one of Britian's greatest ever midfielders. Standing at just 5'5, an easy comparison to make among today's crop of players would be N'Golo Kante, sharing the Frenchman's all-action playing style.

Bremner's Career Statistics Appearances 695 Goals 100 Honours 7

CM: Gordon Strachan

Clubs: Dundee, Aberdeen, Manchester United, Leeds United, Coventry City

Like Leighton, Gordon Strachan was unearthed as an exceptional goal-scoring midfielder at Aberdeen by Sir Alex Ferguson, scoring at least 15 goals in four separate campaigns, before making his way to Manchester United. Reunited with Ferguson when the legendary coach joined the north-west outfit a year later, Strachan fared better at Old Trafford than Leighton did, lasting five seasons with the Red Devils.

A lengthy and fruitful spell at Leeds followed, where he won the First Division title, but most of his accolades and best form had come back at Aberdeen. At just 5'6, the diminutive and elusive midfielder often played out wide, where his pace and dribbling ability could be fully utilised. He's certainly one of the great flair players Scotland have produced, with his skill and imagination on the ball lighting up Scottish footballing arenas between the 70s and the 90s.

Strachan's Career Statistics Appearances 901 Goals 191 Honours 11

FW: Jimmy Johnstone

Clubs: Celtic, San Jose Earthquakes, Sheffield United, Dundee

Described by the Sunday Times as a 'genius who lived by magic and mischief', Jimmy Johnstone was a flamboyant crowd-pleaser, with his mazy dribbling encompassing a range of unique, deceptive skills and complex manouevers. The wide forward was a wizard on the right-wing for Celtic, amazing stadiums in the 60s with his boisterous showboating.

This flagrance wasn't without substance, however. Johnstone netted 135 goals for Celtic, winning nine first division titles, eleven domestic cups, and the European Cup in 1967 in the process. One of just two Scots to make the Ballon d'Or podium, he finished third in the prestigious award's ranking in 1967, above the likes of Franz Beckenbauer and Eusebio.

Nicknamed 'Jinky' for his dazzling footwork, Johnstone was the creative spark in an industrious Celtic team built to platform his talents.

Johnstone's Career Statistics Appearances 577 Goals 141 Honours 19

FW: Denis Law

Clubs: Huddersfield Town, Manchester City, Torino, Manchester United

The Scottish national team's joint-highest ever goal-scorer, Denis Law is one of the most prolific players to emanate from the Northern European nation. Netting over 300 goals for his clubs, only Sir Bobby Charlton and Wayne Rooney have struck accurately more times for Manchester United than 'the Lawman'.

His predatory instincts, movement in the box and finishing were second to none, and meant he became the first and only Scotsman to win the Ballon d'Or, claiming the award in 1964 - perhaps the greatest indication of his level. He also enjoyed an illustrious career in terms of team silverware, winning the English First Division title twice, the FA Cup and the European Cup in 1968 with the Red Devils.

Law's Career Statistics Appearances 657 Goals 333 Honours 6

FW: Kenny Dalglish

Clubs: Celtic, Liverpool

A versatile forward, who could be deployed as an out-and-out striker, a shadow striker, or as a number ten, Kenny Dalglish is one of the most influential footballing figures in Scottish history. While his managerial work has been much heralded, the Liverpool legend has received more caps for the Tartan Army than any other player, and won a staggering 32 honours throughout his distinguished career, including three European Cup triumphs with the Reds.

Such was the quality he possessed, he won trophies everywhere he went. His ability to produce exquisite moments on a consistent basis carried teams to multiple successes, and his in-game intelligence allowed him to tactically lead teams on the pitch.

He scored 172 goals in 515 appearances for the Merseysiders across a 13-year stretch at Anfield, and is widely regarded as the greatest Scottish footballer of all time.

Dalglish's Career Statistics Appearances 955 Goals 375 Honours 32

All Statistics via TransferMarkt - correct as of 21/11/2024