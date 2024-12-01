Key Takeaways Wales have developed some of the most promising football players in the world, including Gareth Bale.

Iconic players like Ian Rush and Ryan Giggs have left a lasting legacy in Welsh football history.

John Charles was an exceptional versatile player, capable of playing both striker and centre-back.

Despite being a small nation, with a population of just over three million, Wales consistently strive to compete with the biggest and best footballing nations in the world. Epitomised by their run during the 2016 European Championships, where they were only defeated by the eventual winners Portugal in the semi-finals, Wales are a nation full of passion and heart.

In history, the Dragons have produced some of the games greatest players, with Champions League winners, Premier League legends and more in their ranks, the British nation is small but mighty. With this in mind, we will be taking a look at the greatest 11 of Welsh players in football history.

GK: Neville Southall

Notable Clubs Played For: Everton

Regarded as one of the best goalkeepers in the world at one stage in his career, the Everton and Wales legend was outstanding. A great shot-stopper who was very quick off his line to shut down one-on-one scenarios, the 'keeper would rely on his excellent reactions to deny opponents. Southall was known for being a keen reader, who would learn about boxing and golf in order to improve his balance and spring, and make his own game better.

Winning two First Division titles, two FA Cups, and three Charity Shields and the European Cup Winners' Cup during his time with Everton, Southall is certainly regarded as one of their best ever. After leaving Everton in 1998, the glovesman went on to play for nine teams in four years, before retiring in 2002 as a football legend.

Neville Southall Wales Statistics Appearances 92 Clean Sheets 34

RB: Chris Gunter

Notable Clubs Played For: Nottingham Forest, Reading

Wales' second-highest appearance holder, Chris Gunter was always a reliable full-back for his country. Making his debut in 2007, Gunter was the first man to reach 100 caps for Wales, when he reached the landmark in 2021.

Going to three major tournaments with Wales, including the famous Euro 2016 run, in which he started every game, Gunter is truly a Welsh hero. Now the head coach of Wales' under 19s, Gunter spent most of his playing days in the championship, with Nottingham Forest and Reading. An ever consistent defender, Gunter was always selected by Welsh managers, and he never let them down.

Chris Gunter Wales Statistics Appearances 109 Goals 0 Assists 4

CB: Ashley Williams

Notable Clubs Played For: Swansea, Everton

Another member of the Euro 2016 squad, Ashley Williams, like Chris Gunter, was incredibly reliable for Wales. The former Swansea City and Wales captain was the definition of a leader, and would always put his body on the line for his team. The powerful defender was part of the Swansea team who were first promoted to the Championship, and then the Premier League in 2012, going on to make over 300 appearances for the Welsh club.

Always a threat from a set piece, Williams scored the equaliser in Wales' famous quarter-final win against Belgium in 2016. Moving to Everton in 2016, Williams' career began to spiral downwards, before a move to Bristol City in 2019, and then retiring in 2020. The central defender was a great servant to his nation, and will always be remembered as the man who captained them to a major tournament semi-final.

Ashley Williams Wales Statistics Appearances 86 Goals 2

CB: Kevin Ratcliffe

Notable Clubs Played For: Everton

A true leader, who became Everton captain at just 23 years old, Kevin Ratcliffe was one of Wales' greatest ever defenders. A no-nonsense defender who was never shy of a tackle, Ratcliffe was a fan favourite at Goodison Park, and for his country. Captain of Everton during their most successful period, winning the FA Cup and two First Division titles, and a UEFA Cup Winners' Cup whilst at the club.

A very athletic defender who was able to cope with many of the world's best forwards, Ratcliffe was a great player throughout his 15-year playing career. Playing his final Wales game in 1993, in what was Ryan Giggs' first appearance for his nation, Ratcliffe is recognised as Wales' best central defender of all-time by many.

Kevin Ratcliffe Wales Statistics Appearances 59 Goals 0

LB: Joey Jones

Notable Clubs Played For: Wrexham, Liverpool, Chelsea

Enjoying three spells with Wrexham, Joey Jones was a popular player throughout his career. Highly thought of during his days at Liverpool, the left-back was a passionate player, who would do anything to win, whilst also being very comfortable on the ball.

Winning a League title and a European Cup whilst at Anfield, the defender had a very successful career. Jones' 11-year international career saw him make 72 appearances, and, due to his club achievements, certainly cemented himself as the nation's best ever left-back. The first Welshman to ever win a European Cup, Jones wrote himself into the history books forever.

Joey Jones Wales Statistics Appearances 72 Goals 1

RM: Gareth Bale

Notable Clubs Played For: Tottenham, Real Madrid

Wales' greatest ever player, Gareth Bale was simply incredible. His nation's all-time record appearance holder, and leading goalscorer, few players have contributed so much to one nation as Bale. An all-round athlete, with electric pace, Bale won five Champions League's during his time at Real Madrid, as well as the PFA Player of the Year whilst at Tottenham, in an excellent playing career.

At the forefront of all of Wales' recent success, Bale would drag his team through games, and scored some vital goals, particularly during the remarkable Euro 2016 campaign. One of the best footballers of all-time, who played in a vast number of positions, Bale was world-class.

Gareth Bale Wales Statistics Appearances 111 Clean Sheets 41

CM: Gary Speed

Notable Clubs Played For: Leeds, Newcastle

The ultimate professional, and a true gentleman, Gary Speed was a much-loved man. A dynamic central midfielder with a great game IQ, he could play in a number of positions and was willing to do whatever it took to help his side.

A great leader, who always knew when to be encouraging and when to rile up his teammates, Speed was the type of player every team dreamed of having. Hard-working, and willing to do whatever it took, the engine room general was a great servant for his national team, as well as Leeds, Newcastle, Bolton and more during his playing days. Going on to manage Wales, Speed's tragic death in 2011 shocked the football world.

Gary Speed Wales Statistics Appearances 85 Clean Sheets 7

CM: Aaron Ramsey

Notable Clubs Played For: Cardiff, Arsenal, Juventus

Alongside Bale, Ramsey was a constant standout performer for Wales during the 2010s. A box-to-box midfielder with a keen eye for goal, he never let his country down and was an excellent player from the moment he burst onto the scene at 17. If it weren't for injuries, the former Arsenal man would be Wales most capped player, in a career which was constantly stop start.

Capable of breaking up attacks, as well as finishing them off, Ramsey has been a brilliant midfielder and enjoyed great success, particularly with the Gunners. He spent 11 years in North London, scoring the winning goal in two FA Cup finals, which cemented him as an iconic player at the club.

Aaron Ramsey Wales Statistics Appearances 86 Clean Sheets 21

LM: Ryan Giggs

Notable Clubs Played For: Man United

The ultimate one club man, Ryan Giggs is one of Wales' best ever players, and enjoyed a very successful playing career. The most decorated British player of all-time, the winger spent his entire career with Man United, winning 34 trophies along the way. Never reaching a major tournament with Wales may haunt him, but he did manage to help them qualify for one as manager.

A very pacey winger, who could dribble through a whole team on his own, Giggs was difficult to stop when in full flow and is regarded as one of United's greatest ever players. A constant threat, with a wand of a left foot, there was never going to be anyone else for the left midfield position in this team.

Ryan Giggs Wales Statistics Appearances 64 Clean Sheets 12

ST: John Charles

Notable Clubs Played For: Leeds, Juventus

A very versatile player, who could even play at centre-back, Charles was deadly in front of goal. Best remembered for his first stint with Leeds and then Juventus, he was strong, quick, and technically sound, which made him one of the best in the world.

Scoring nearly 400 goals across his career, Charles enjoyed a great spell with Juventus, where he won three Serie A titles and two Coppa Italia's in a legendary career. Known as a 'gentle giant', the front man was incredibly difficult to knock off the ball, and was recognsied as one of the world's most prolific forwards.

John Charles Wales Statistics Appearances 38 Clean Sheets 15

Ian Rush

Notable Clubs Played For: Liverpool, Juventus, Leeds

An out-and-out number nine, Ian Rush was deadly. With electric pace and lethal finishing, the number nine was a nightmare to play against, as he used his attributes to great effect. A legend at Liverpool, for whom he scored nearly 350 goals, Rush won a plethora of trophies at Anfield. Five league titles, three FA Cups, six League Cups, and two European Cups whilst at Liverpool helped to cement the striker as one of the clubs best.

For Wales, he continued to score plenty of goals, with 28 goals during his international career, which was the record until 2018, when Gareth Bale broke it. Despite him now being overtaken, he remains an icon for his nation.

Ian Rush Wales Statistics Appearances 73 Clean Sheets 28