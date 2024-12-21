Summary Youth academies can prove to be a crucial source of players for football clubs.

The best youth academies provide teams with a stream of talented youngsters that they can use or sell.

Despite their policy of only fielding players native to the Basque region, Athletic Bilbao have long been competitive.

Youth academies, if set up correctly, can be one of the most useful tools a football team has at its disposal. Regardless of circumstances surrounding the senior team, be they good or bad, a solid youth academy means that these teams can have a constant stream of talented, young prospects coming into the fold each season.

Loyalty is a rare commodity, particularly within the world of modern football. As such, many teams that do not sit within the pantheon of elite sides often see their best talents poached away by larger sides. In this, though, a club has the opportunity to make an incredible profit on a player that cost them nothing, such is the money within the sport today.

With all of this being said, it can not be argued that there are not dozens of great youth academies, belonging to a multitude of different teams, not just in the Premier League, but across the world. Of that number, though, which 10 are the best in football history?

Ranking Factors

Lists, as a concept, are subjective. It is more than feasible for two lists on the same topic to have different entrants, depending on the opinion of the writer. With that considered, this list has been ranked based on the following criteria:

Quality of player - An obvious, but important, factor. How good are the players that each entrant produces?

Value - Particularly in the financial madness of the modern game, price is important. How much money have each entrants' talents generated them?

Impact - How critical has presence of youth players been to the success of each entrant?

Longevity - One-club players are increasingly rare, but for how long do youth talents tend to play for each entrant?

10 Best Academies in Football History Rank Name Country 1. Barcelona Spain 2. Ajax The Netherlands 3. Athletic Bilbao Spain 4. Benfica Portugal 5. Manchester United England 6. Real Madrid Spain 7. Lyon France 8. Porto Portugal 9. Flamengo Brazil 10. Leeds United England

10 Leeds United

England

Perhaps not a name that immediately comes to mind for many, but Leeds United have had a long history of producing talents from their youth academy. In the golden days of Don Revie, the club’s best era, many of that team’s leading lights, Billy Bremner, Jack Charlton, Eddie Gray, Peter Lorimer and Paul Madeley to name a handful, came through the ranks at Leeds. The cornerstones of that Revie team were all developed by the club.

In more recent years, despite the Whites as a club having had mixed fortunes, they have still produced a steady line of young players. Former Real Madrid defender Jonathan Woodgate, tenacious midfielder David Batty, England shot-stopper Paul Robinson and James Milner, currently playing for Brighton and Hove Albion, were all nurtured in West Yorkshire.

Kalvin Phillips and Archie Gray are the two best-known, latest names to come from the Leeds line of production, with Phillips now playing for Ipswich Town on loan from Manchester City and Gray, still a teenager, being used by Ange Postecoglou as a rotation option to develop, having played across more than one position in the Tottenham Hotspur backline.

9 Flamengo

Brazil

One of just two Brazilian clubs, alongside Sao Paulo, to have never been relegated from the top flight of Brazilian football, Flamengo are one of the country's best teams and one of the most followed in the country, if not the most followed overall.

Eight-time champions of the Brazilian Serie A, Flamengo have a decades-long history of producing talents. From the days of Brazil international Zizinho in the 1950s, to dead ball specialist and legend Zico across the 1970s and 1980s, the Mengao have always been able to find and develop talented prospects.

In more modern history, the Brazilian giants, who have won three Copa Libertadores, have developed the likes of Adriano and Julio Cesar, who both found success with Inter Milan, and Vinicius Junior and Lucas Paqueta, who now play for Real Madrid and West Ham United respectively.

8 Porto

Portugal

“Porto’s academy prepares players perfectly for playing at the highest level of football.”

Such were the words of Jose Mourinho, current Fenerbahce manager and former Porto boss, with whom he won the Europa League in 2003 and the Champions League in 2004. Then, before and now, Porto have a long and storied history of youth talents coming through their doors.

Over the years, Porto have nurtured the likes of Joao Pinto (the right-back who won the 1987 European Cup with the club), Ricardo Carvalho and Pepe, the latter two having both played for Real Madrid. Porto have never forgotten the importance of their youth academy and to this day, have graduates within their 11.

Of the current Porto team, goalkeeper Diogo Costa and midfielder Fabio Vieira, on loan from Arsenal, graduated from the Porto ranks. In recent seasons, the club has produced players of a similar or better quality, such as midfielders Ruben Neves, who now plays for Al Hilal after spending time with Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Vitinha, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain.

7 Lyon

France