As then-Match of the Day pundit Alan Hansen famously once said: “You can’t win anything with kids”. But does that notion really bear any weight? Clubs across the world – and especially in the Premier League – pump millions into their academy set-ups to ensure their best chance at success for years to follow.

In the space of a decade, there has been a collective change in Premier League teams: academies have transformed from being on the periphery of each club’s thinking to being an essential cog in title-winning teams such as Manchester City and Liverpool.

But academies have been instrumental since the respective inceptions of each club in the English top flight. Barcelona, Ajax, Athletic Bilbao and the like fly the flag high across continental football, but what about those in England's top division? Using the ranking factors below, here are the top ten academies in Premier League history.

Ranking Factors

Quality of academy players – An obvious, but important, factor. How good are the players that each entrant produces?

Value – Particularly in the financial madness of the modern game, price is important. How much money have each entrants' talents generated them?

Impact – How critical has presence of youth players been to the success of each entrant?

Longevity – One-club players are increasingly rare, but for how long do youth talents tend to play for each entrant?

10 Greatest Academies in Premier League History Rank Team Notable Players Current Academy Manager/Director 1. Manchester United Paul Scholes, Ryan Giggs, Marcus Rashford, David Beckham, Gary Neville Nick Cox 2. Chelsea Reece James, John Terry, Declan Rice, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jamal Musiala Glenn van der Kraan 3. Liverpool Trent Alexander-Arnold, Steven Gerrard, Jamie Carragher, Steve McManaman, Michael Owen Alex Inglethorpe 4. Manchester City Phil Foden, Shaun Wright-Phillips, Cole Palmer, Kasper Schmeichel, Daniel Sturridge Thomas Krücken 5. Arsenal Bukayo Saka, Cesc Fabregas, Ashley Cole, Jack Wilshere, Emiliano Martinez Per Mertesacker 6. Southampton Gareth Bale, Luke Shaw, Matt Le Tissier, Alan Shearer, Theo Walcott Andy Goldie 7. West Ham United Rio Ferdinand, Michael Carrick, Joe Cole, Frank Lampard, Mark Noble Kenny Brown 8. Leeds United Jonathan Woodgate, James Milner, Fabian Delph, Kalvin Phillips, Aaron Lennon Martin Diggle 9. Aston Villa Jack Grealish, Gareth Barry, Gary Cahill, Lee Hendrie, Darius Vassell Mark Harrison 10. Everton Wayne Rooney, Richard Dunne, Leon Osman, David Unsworth, Ross Barkley Gareth Prosser

10 Everton

Wayne Rooney, Richard Dunne, Leon Osman, David Unsworth, Ross Barkley