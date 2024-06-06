Highlights The UFC has seen 70 American champions, with legends like Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, and Daniel Cormier making their mark over the years.

Ronda Rousey broke boundaries for female fighters, showcasing her dominance with a 100% finish rate and impressive title defences.

Icons like Randy Couture, Matt Hughes, and Chuck Liddell have solidified their legacies through historic wins, dominance in their divisions, and exceptional longevity.

When it comes to countries that have produced the best UFC fighters over the years, a couple of countries that always stick out to people are Brazil and Russia, and fairly so, might we add, but the country with undoubtedly the deepest pool of talent throughout the years in the UFC is the United States.

At the time of writing, the United States has produced 70 individual champions across all weight divisions, including the likes of Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, and Daniel Cormier. Jones is considered by many as the greatest fighter ever, but which of his fellow countrymen and women also deserves to be considered in the conversation of the greatest American fighters ever?

To solve this dilemma, GIVEMESPORT have written up a list, ranking the 10 greatest American UFC fighters of all time.

Ranking factors:

UFC title wins and defences

Activity

Longevity

Historical impact on MMA

10 Ronda Rousey

UFC record: 6-2

'Rowdy' Ronda Rousey is the sole reason as to why the UFC ever started to put on female fights in the promotion. Prior to Rousey's rise to stardom in Strikeforce, UFC president Dana White was adamant that the UFC would not have women fight in the company and didn't see the interest from fans to see women fight. However, at 6-0 in her professional MMA career after coming over from judo, Rousey took the MMA world by storm and in December 2012, she was promoted from Strikeforce women's bantamweight champion to UFC women's bantamweight champion, which is one of the most historical moves in MMA history as Rousey was made the first-ever female to sign to the UFC.

It is not just Rousey's impact on the sport which finds her on this list, but it is her skill and title defences also. In her 12 professional MMA wins, Rousey had an outstanding finish rate of 100%, with three knockouts and nine submissions, of course, all coming via her trademark armbar. During her UFC run, Rousey defended her bantamweight title an incredible six consecutive times, with her getting five first-round finishes.

9 Dominick Cruz

UFC record: 7-3

To many, Dominick Cruz is widely regarded as the best bantamweight in UFC history. In 2010, during the merger between UFC and WEC, 'The Dominator' was crowned the first-ever UFC bantamweight champion when he defeated Scott Jorgensen at WEC 53 and defended his WEC bantamweight title for the final time and won the inaugural UFC bantamweight title.

The unfortunate story of Cruz's UFC career was injuries and him not finding consistency fighting inside the Octagon. However, when he did fight, his skill level was clear, and to many, he is very firmly the greatest bantamweight the UFC has ever had. Cruz's first two UFC wins were against two all-time greats of the lighter weight classes in his long-time rival, Urijah Faber, and one of the best fighters ever, Demetrious Johnson. Following his dominant win over 'Mighty Mouse,' Cruz was forced to vacate his title due to injuries. He would go on to return to the UFC almost three years to the day of his last fight and defeat TJ Dillashaw on his first night back to reclaim his bantamweight strap. This victory over Dillashaw alone, after such a long layoff, lands Cruz among some of the best of all time.

8 Chuck Liddell

UFC record: 16-7

Chuck Liddell is one of the most iconic fighters in UFC history and is largely responsible for a lot of the UFC's early success. 'The Iceman' made his UFC debut all the way back at UFC 17, 26 years ago, defeating Noe Hernandez in his MMA debut. Liddell carried the UFC in the mid-2000s and brought millions of new fans into the sport due to his entertaining fighting style and unmatched heart.

Liddell was successful in the UFC in the early 2000s, but it was several years later that we started to see the best of 'The Iceman.' At UFC 52 in 2005, Liddell defeated fellow UFC legend Randy Couture to win the UFC light heavyweight title via first-round knockout. At this point, Couture was already a multiple-time UFC world champion, and it was this victory which really catapulted Liddell to superstardom in the UFC. Following this fight, Liddell would go on to successfully defend his light heavyweight title a fantastic four times, which is a number of defences many light heavyweights after him have struggled to get to.

Throughout his career, Liddell was involved in some of the greatest fights in UFC history and was a huge fan-favourite due to his fight style and consistent activity inside the cage. Even though he is widely regarded as a brawler, Liddell was in fact an extremely skilled kickboxer and one of the best light heavyweights MMA has ever seen.

7 Henry Cejudo

UFC record: 10-4

Henry Cejudo is undoubtedly one of the most decorated combat sports athletes of all time, holding multiple UFC world titles and an Olympic gold medal in freestyle wrestling. Cejudo began his MMA career in 2013 as a fairly one-dimensional wrestler who was very limited in the striking department, but he managed to make very quick progress between 2013 and 2018 when he started to become an elite striker, which led him to his first UFC title victory against one of the best fighters ever, Demetrious Johnson.

Following a good introduction to life in the UFC with four wins in his first four UFC fights, Cejudo would then go on to receive his first shot against 'Mighty Mouse,' losing via first-round TKO. Two years down the line, Cejudo would shockingly defeat Johnson to become the new UFC flyweight champion. It was after this fight that he really started to show huge improvements in his game as he went on to knock out some of the best bantamweights ever in Dominick Cruz and TJ Dillashaw and become a two-weight world champion, which led to him claiming the nickname 'Triple C.'

After his win over Cruz at UFC 249, Cejudo, on top of the world, announced his retirement from the sport as a surprise to everyone involved with the UFC. Just three years later, 'Triple C' made his return to the Octagon, and was unsuccessful in an immediate title fight against then-champion, Aljamain Sterling. Cejudo is still actively fighting today.

6 Matt Hughes

UFC record: 18-7

Matt Hughes is an icon of the sport and one of the greatest and most decorated welterweights of all time. Hughes is a two-time UFC welterweight champion and is probably the second-most dominant fighter in the division's history, just behind his great rival, Georges St-Pierre.

Despite having such phenomenal and dominant wrestling skills, Hughes wasn't your typical boring MMA wrestler, but he was a very skilled wrestler who incorporated world-class submission skills and devastating ground and pound into his skill set, which helped him become such a dominant champion. Hughes won his first welterweight title all the way back at UFC 34 in 2001 with an iconic slam KO victory over Carlos Newton. Following this victory, he went on to successfully defend his welterweight title five times, defeating names such as Sean Sherk and Frank Trigg in the process.

Hughes lost his welterweight title to BJ Penn at UFC 46, but later won back the title at UFC 50 against St-Pierre to become a two-time UFC welterweight champion. Hughes' activity in MMA was something special, as today, champions typically only fight once or twice a year, whereas Hughes would fight, typically, a minimum of three or maybe even four times a year, which is something special considering the level of fighters he was coming up against. Still to this day Hughes is widely regarded as one of the best fighters the welterweight division has ever seen.

5 Randy Couture

UFC record: 16-8

Just like Hughes and Liddell, Randy Couture is another fighter who is iconic for his achievements and fights in the UFC. 'The Natural' made his UFC debut all the way back in 1997 at UFC 13, where he won the UFC 13 heavyweight tournament, winning two fights in one night, both via first-round finish. During his very early days in the sport, Couture managed to get wins on his record over iconic names such as Vitor Belfort and Kevin Randleman. Couture defeated Randleman at UFC 28 to become a two-time UFC heavyweight champion at 36 years old.

Couture has arguably the best longevity of any fighter the UFC has ever seen, and that longevity is even more impressive when you factor in the age at which he started fighting, and he finished fighting. 'The Natural' started his MMA career at the age of 33, which is remarkable as most fighters nowadays begin their professional careers in their late teens or early 20s. Couture finished his career as a five-time UFC champion, winning titles in the heavyweight and light heavyweight divisions. Speaking of his longevity, Couture did not officially retire until after his loss to Lyoto Machida at UFC 129 when he was 47 years old.

There are not many fighters in UFC history who come close to having the resume Couture had. Just a few of the names on Couture's record who he secured wins over were greats of the sport, such as Mark Coleman, Chuck Liddell, Tito Ortiz, Kevin Randleman, and Vitor Belfort twice.

4 Stipe Miocic

UFC record: 14-5

Stipe Miocic is the consensus heavyweight GOAT in MMA. He holds the record for the most overall UFC heavyweight title defences with a total of four over two separate title reigns. This may not seem like many, given the amount of defences which the likes of Jon Jones, Demetrious Johnson, and Georges St-Pierre had with their titles, but it is the heavyweight division where one glancing punch can change everything, which makes it incredibly impressive.

Miocic's first run with the heavyweight title started at UFC 198 where he defeated Fabricio Werdum via first-round knockout in his home country. After this fight, he went on to face and defeat some of the most terrifying names in UFC heavyweight history, such as Alistair Overeem, Junior Dos Santos, and Francis Ngannou. Miocic managed to finish both Overeem and Dos Santos, but arguably his most impressive performance inside the Octagon was against Ngannou. At the time when they fought, the UFC were clearly trying to build Ngannou as their next big star, but Miocic went into the fight, dominated his opponent for five rounds, and put a stop to the UFC's push.

At the current age of 41, Miocic has not yet announced his retirement from MMA and is slated to take on Jon Jones later this year to try and reclaim the UFC heavyweight title.

3 Daniel Cormier

UFC record: 11-3-1 (NC)

Daniel Cormier is the only fighter in UFC history to hold both the heavyweight and light heavyweight titles at the same time. 'DC' came into the UFC in 2013 as an undefeated heavyweight fighter who, less than a year into his time in the promotion, made the move down to light heavyweight. After just two fights at light heavyweight, Cormier found himself in the Octagon in a light heavyweight title fight against his bitter rival Jon Jones. Jones and Cormier have arguably the greatest and most bitter rivalry in UFC history. In their two fights, 'Bones' was successful once and the other fight was overturned to a no contest.

After their first fight, Jones was stripped of the UFC light heavyweight title due to violating the company's athlete conduct policy. Cormier fought for the vacant title just five months later and submitted Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson to win his first UFC title. 'DC' had tremendous success during his title reign at 205, defeating fighters such as Anderson Silva, Anthony Johnson twice, as well as Alexander Gustafsson. After such success at light heavyweight, at UFC 226, Cormier made the move up to heavyweight to take on Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title while still holding the light heavyweight strap. He defeated the greatest heavyweight of all time via a vicious first-round KO to become the first fighter in UFC history to hold the heavyweight and light heavyweight titles simultaneously. He defended his heavyweight title once against Derrick Lewis before losing it back to Miocic at UFC 241.

2 Demetrious Johnson

UFC record: 15-2-1 (draw)

Demetrious Johnson is the best fighter the UFC's lighter weight classes have ever seen and has an argument to be the greatest fighter of all time. 'Mighty Mouse' won the inaugural UFC flyweight championship at UFC 152, defeating Joseph Benavidez via split decision to also win the UFC flyweight tournament. Johnson is the record holder for the most consecutive title defences in UFC history with 11 in total.

During his run as flyweight champion, Johnson pulled off some of the best submission wins the UFC has ever seen. Most notably, Johnson submitted Ray Borg at UFC 216 with an incredible, never-seen-before armbar, where Johnson lifted him in the air and caught him. Another notable, incredible submission win for 'Mighty Mouse' was at UFC 186, where he produced the joint-latest finish in UFC history, defeating Kyoji Horiguchi with just one second left of the fifth and final round. Throughout his career, Johnson showed his incredible well-roundedness, showing elite skill in every single department in MMA and legitimately having zero weaknesses. This was shown so many times during his incredible five-year run as UFC flyweight champion. Johnson also has a win on his record over one of his fellow greatest American fighters ever, Henry Cejudo, who he finished in the first round.

Following losing his flyweight title to Cejudo in a rematch at UFC 227, Johnson made the jump over to ONE FC in a huge trade between the companies which saw 'Mighty Mouse' go to ONE and Ben Askren go to the UFC. Johnson is the current ONE FC flyweight champion, but has not fought in over a year.

1 Jon Jones

UFC record: 21-1 (DQ) -1 (NC)

Jon Jones is considered by a large majority of MMA fans and fighters as the greatest fighter MMA has ever seen. Jones' longevity, the level of opponents he has faced, as well as the fact he is now a heavyweight champion are all reasons given when discussing Jones' GOAT status. 'Bones' made his UFC debut at UFC 87 at the age of just 20 years old. Just three years later, he won the UFC light heavyweight championship, becoming the youngest fighter to have won a UFC title, a record which he still holds with comfort to this day.

Jones was considered unbeatable at light heavyweight and as far as many people are concerned, he is, although he does have a loss on his record. The loss on his record was via disqualification in a fight against Matt Hamill, where he was disqualified due to an illegal elbow. This is something which the UFC has been trying to work on for years, getting the loss off of Jones' record, but they still haven't managed to do it. Jones holds the record for most total title defences in UFC history with a staggering 13. All of these up til now are of the light heavyweight title. During his run at light heavyweight, Jones beat some formidable opponents such as Daniel Cormier, Alexander Gustafsson, Mauricio Rua, Vitor Belfort, and Lyoto Machida. Despite, in recent years, not being so active, during his time as light heavyweight champion, 'Bones' was very active and would usually fight three times a year.

In 2023, after years out of the cage, Jones made the move up to heavyweight and, in his very first fight, won the vacant UFC heavyweight title, submitting Ciryl Gane in just over two minutes. The UFC were targeting a huge superfight between Jones and former champion Francis Ngannou, but the latter chose to leave the UFC and sign with the PFL following failed contract talks. The 36-year-old has not fought since March 2023, but is slated to return later this year to defend his heavyweight title against the greatest heavyweight of all time, Stipe Miocic, in what has been a controversial fight to make given the latter's age and inactivity.

There are, of course, some issues raised when talking about Jones, which include his history of drug test violations and disciplinary issues, but he is still firmly considered as the greatest combat sports athlete of all time.