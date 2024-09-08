The midfield anchor facilitates the forward players' attacks while putting out fires. Pep Guardiola once described the importance of discipline in this position as being ‘the driver of a car’, rarely moving out of position while constantly scanning.

Thus, a midfield anchorman is arguably the most important role in a team, as you have to organise those around you and can’t afford to lose focus. The position also requires versatility and intelligence, traits World Cup winners Sergio Busquets and N’Golo Kante have possessed throughout their careers.

With that said, here is a look at the 10 greatest midfield anchormen of all time, with a mix of iconic stalwarts and present-day conductors making the list. Football has enjoyed many phenomenal holding midfielders, meaning names such as Gennaro Gattuso, Edgar Davids and Rodri just miss out.

Ranking factors

Importance to their team - The influential role the player has or had on their team

10 Xabi Alonso

Career span: 2000–2017

Xabi Alonso was a midfield maestro whose elegance on the ball fit like a glove for the possession-based style of the teams he played for. He controlled the midfield with his range of passing and discipline, which allowed his midfield partners, most notably Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) and Xavi (Spain), to drive forward and attack.

There’s a reason why Alonso is one of the best young managers in the world: his footballing IQ is second to none. He was at the forefront of Liverpool’s famous night in Istanbul in 2005, on the scoresheet as they came from behind to beat AC Milan on penalties (3-3 after extra-time) in the UEFA Champions League final. The 2010 World Cup winner starred for Real Madrid and Bayern Munich after his Anfield years, winning the La Liga title once and the Bundesliga three times.

Alonso played with iconic forwards during his illustrious career and wasn’t afraid to conduct the team regardless of the teammate. He once said, ‘If I have to yell at Cristiano Ronaldo, I yell’. A formidable midfielder, La Barba Roja continued to roll back the years in the twilight of his career.

Xabi Alonso’s all-time Statistics Club (Appearances, Goals, Assists) 700, 43, 68 International (Appearances, Goals, Assists) 114, 16, 9 Trophies 18

9 N’Golo Kante

Career span: 2012 - present

N’Golo Kante is arguably the most liked player in football. His friendly demeanour isn’t often befitting that of a holding midfielder, but he is a unique talent full of energy and defensively astute. He is like a flea for the opposition, constantly pressing and winning the ball back.

Kante doesn’t seem to age, as displayed by his stellar showing at Euro 2024 with France at 33. He was a standout performer for Les Bleus as they won the World Cup in 2018. He’s a Premier League legend, the heartbeat in Leicester City’s fairytale Premier League triumph in 2016. He went on to control Chelsea’s midfield for six years and achieve Champions League glory.

Guardiola named Kante the player he would love to have signed for Manchester City to partner with Kevin De Bruyne. The Spaniard is a massive fan of the Frenchman’s humility and intelligence, which made him such a hit at Stamford Bridge.

N’Golo Kante’s all-time Statistics Club (Appearances, Goals, Assists) 477, 28, 35 International (Appearances, Goals, Assists) 61, 2, 1 Trophies 9

8 Dunga

Career span: 1980–2000

Dunga (Carlos Caetano Bledorn Verri) was nicknamed by his uncle, which translates to 'Dopey'. During childhood, he was compared to one of Snow White's dwarfs because of his size. There was nothing dopey about how the Brazilian icon anchored his midfield, an impenetrable barrier in front of his defence. He would pick his man out with precise long balls and constantly recover possession.

He captained Brazil to the World Cup in 1994 and won Copa America twice (1989 and 1997). Selecao's 1990 World Cup disappointment saw him scapegoated, with the Brazilian media not too fond of his warrior-esque playing style. He didn’t embody the samba style the South Americans were renowned for but rather was a composed and calm midfield lynchpin.

Dunga is one of only a few midfielders named twice in the World Cup Team of the Tournament. His international achievements outweigh his club ventures. He spent his playing days in Europe with Fiorentina, Pescara, and Stuttgart, giving European football a fresh look at a new profile of Brazilian midfielder.

Dunga’s all-time Statistics Club (Appearances, Goals, Assists) 391, 12, 1 International (Appearances, Goals, Assists) 91, 6, 11 Trophies 5

7 Didier Deschamps

Career span: 1985 -2001

Didier Deschamps was nicknamed the water carrier by his peers because he could quickly regain possession and find a teammate with a forward pass. He constantly refutes suggestions that the nickname is an insult, explaining that he ‘carried water for many teammates’, putting the team before himself. He was usually the first name on any of his managers’ teamsheets because of his reliability in the middle of the park.

Deschamps was one of the greatest captains in football history, harnessing the heart of a champion during his glittering career. He skippered France to World Cup glory in 1998 before doing so as a manager in 2018. His dogged style of play was key for Juventus and Marseille, for whom he won the Champions League twice.

Some French players during Deschamps’ generation were perhaps in the team to show off. That wasn’t the case for their captain, who also led them to a European Championship triumph in 2000 after their World Cup success two years earlier. He was named France’s Player of the Year in 1996 and left a lasting legacy in French football.

Didier Deschamps’ all-time Statistics Club (Appearances, Goals, Assists) 562, 21, 71 International (Appearances, Goals, Assists) 103, 4, 13 Trophies 16

6 Patrick Vieira

Career span: 1993 -2011

Patrick Vieira is another French icon who was a massive success. He transcended the midfield anchorman role with physicality, which made him a nightmare for the opposition. Standing 6ft2in, his versatility to perform any midfield role asked of him was astounding. Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal reaped the benefits of having him in the team. He drove the Gunners to their famous Invincibles season in 2004 as captain, the last of three Premier League title wins.

Vieira was a winner who was always determined to win the ball back and get his team in the driving seat. Wenger named him the best holding midfielder in the world after a man-of-the-match performance in a 4-1 victory against Bayer Leverkusen in the 2001-02 Champions League.

The Arsenal legend produced stellar performances season after season at Highbury and also excelled on the international stage. He starred as France won the European Championships in 2000, and many consider him the greatest midfielder to grace the Premier League. Fans witnessed one of the most iconic midfield rivalries between the former Arsenal captain and Manchester United legend Roy Keane over nine years, which typified the conflict between the title rivals during the late 90s - early 2000s.

Patrick Vieira’s all-time Statistics Club (Appearances, Goals, Assists) 650, 56, 76 International (Appearances, Goals, Assists) 107, 6, 12 Trophies 21

5 Roy Keane

Career span: 1989–2006

Roy Keane was one of the most feared and talented midfielders in Premier League history, someone you’d love to have on your team and hate to have as an opponent. The former Manchester United captain is known for his hard-man character, which raised the standards of those around him. There hasn’t been anyone quite like the controversial Irishman whose abilities as a midfield enforcer were vital for Sir Alex Ferguson.

Keane’s aggressiveness led to many memorable moments in his career. There were countless clashes with Vieira and quarrels with managers, including Ferguson, with whom he still isn’t on good terms. The Scot got Keane, perhaps the best captain in English football history, in his pomp. He drove Fergie’s side to 17 major trophies, including the treble in 1998-99, with his tireless work in the middle, versatility and ability to come to the fore.

None more so than his performance against Juventus en route to Manchester United’s Champions League triumph in 1999. He received a booking, which meant he was suspended for the final, but he didn’t falter, putting on a masterclass which included bagging a header. Many regard his man-of-the-match outing in a 3-2 away win in Turin as one of the best individual displays in European football history.

Roy Keane’s all-time Statistics Club (Appearances, Goals, Assists) 612, 78, 45 International (Appearances, Goals, Assists) 67, 10, 4 Trophies 19

4 Claude Makelele

Career span: 1992–2011

Claude Makelele was a midfield anchorman pillar who revolutionised the role during his career at Chelsea and Real Madrid. The Frenchman’s importance in developing the holding midfield position cannot be understated. Fans will no doubt know the term ‘the Makelele role'.

Makele hounded the opposition out of possession before quickly moving the ball on once he’d inevitably won it back. His relentless hard work helped Madrid win the Champions League and two La Liga titles. His peak came under Jose Mourinho at Stamford Bridge, where he wrote his name in English football history as an iconic midfielder. He won two Premier League titles with the Blues and took to the west Londoners’ anchor role like a duck to water.

Former teammate Zinedine Zidane best described the French legend’s influence on Madrid during their Galactico era. He claims that he, Luis Figo and Raul wouldn’t have been able to shine without his compatriot. Makelele paved the way for many similar holding midfielders of the modern era who embody his characteristics, such as Kante.

Claude Makelele’s all-time Statistics Club (Appearances, Goals, Assists) 807, 24, 28 International (Appearances, Goals, Assists) 71, 0, 3 Trophies 15

3 Frank Rijkaard

Career span: 1980 -1995

Frank Rijkaard was a midfield marvel who took the holding role to another level during his playing career. A unique talent, he learned the tricks of the trade from a creative perspective while playing under Johan Cruyff. The Netherlands were blessed to have him at their disposal, as his pace, strength, positional awareness, and vision wowed Oranje fans. He was the perfect balancing act for the teams with whom he achieved greatness.

Rijkaard started his career as a centre-back but became a gritty and powerful holding midfielder once he moved position. The opposition could not figure out one part of his game that was a weakness. Former AC Milan manager Arrigo Sacchi developed him into an all-timer in the anchorman role, a dominant figure in the Rossoneri's two-time European Champion Club’s Cup winning side.

The former Barcelona coach also won the Champions League with Ajax, two Italian league titles and two UEFA Super Cups with Milan, among other honours. His versatility was displayed when the Dutch won the European Championship in 1998, playing in defence. His former teammate Ronald Koeman hailed him as a superior defensive midfielder to Keane, Vieira and Dunga.

Frank Rijkaard’s all-time Statistics Club (Appearances, Goals, Assists) 545, 97, 55 International (Appearances, Goals, Assists) 73, 10, 4 Trophies 23

2 Sergio Busquets

Career span: 2008 - present

Sergio Busquets has spent his career leaving the opposition awestruck due to his reading of the game. The Barcelona icon is perhaps the most press-resistant defensive midfielder in history, adding to a passing range many can only imagine possessing. He could switch play left or right, spread the play with a long ball over the top, and constantly dictate Blaugrana’s rhythm. The Silent Conductor orchestrated his midfield like a choir, with Lionel Messi, Xavi and Andres Iniesta singing from the same hymn sheet.

Busquets’ dazzling displays brought with them a ton of success, ranking him 11th among the all-time players with the most trophies. The 2010 World Cup winner was part of a Barca side that won eight La Liga titles within a decade. He drove Spain to the pinnacle of international football and also picked up a European Championship in 2012.

Messi’s first glimpse at Busquets speaks volumes of the talent he would go on to become. Guardiola claimed years ago that the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner spoke highly, to which the now-Manchester City coach responded, ‘When there is trouble, he will be there’. That was true as he not only thrilled Camp Nou with his passing repertoire but also prevented counterattacks by using his long legs to scrape the ball back into possession.

Sergio Busquets’ all-time Statistics Club (Appearances, Goals, Assists) 777, 19, 52 International (Appearances, Goals, Assists) 143, 2, 9 Trophies 35

1 Lothar Matthaus

Career span: 1978 -2001

Lothar Matthaus takes his place at the top of the greatest anchormen in football history, and justifiably so. The German hero is the only one on this list to win the Ballon d’Or in 1990 after captaining West Germany to the World Cup the same year. He was at the forefront of his nation’s success during the tournament, scoring an exquisite goal in a 4-1 win against Yugoslavia. His energy was unbelievable, passing immaculate, and the opposition couldn’t get the ball from him. The late great Diego Maradona called him the greatest rival of his career and was desperate for him to join him at Napoli.

Matthaus was a proper leader, lifting seven Bundesliga titles, the Italian league title and the UEFA Cup twice. He excelled in any team he played in, anchoring Bayern Munich and Inter Milan throughout his glorious career. He was the complete midfielder with a fierce shot in his locker, such as his iconic volley for the Bavarians against Bayer Leverkusen in 1992.

The Panther's confident character rattled rival fans, but that’s the perfect recipe for a monstrous midfield anchor. With his passionate personality and unparalleled midfield versatility, he was a cornerstone in German football, and a generational talent managers built their teams around. His performances at the World Cup in 1990 alone perfectly explain why he’s the winner.

Lothar Matthaus’ all-time Statistics Club (Appearances, Goals, Assists) 785, 204, 64 International (Appearances, Goals, Assists) 150, 23, 17 Trophies 20

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 08.09.24.