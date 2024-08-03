Highlights Arsenal have produced a host of fine academy products down the years.

Current Arsenal star Bukayo Saka makes the list after helping the Gunenrs back into the Champions League.

Premier League winners such as Tony Adams, Ashley Cole and Martin Keown also feature.

Arsenal are a side that are not short on having some brilliant talent in and among their ranks. With 13 top flight league titles to boast, the Gunners have had some of the very best in the business don their famous red and white jersey.

As is the case with several of the best clubs in the world, having some stellar youth recruitment is a must-have. Throughout the years, the North Londoners have produced some of the finest talents in the game, including multiple elite-level internationals and even the record holders of some of their most prized accolades.

With that in mind, here are 10 of the greatest academy graduates to have ever come out of Arsenal.

Related Ranking the 11 Greatest Arsenal Players in Premier League History From Thierry Henry to Bukayo Saka, Arsenal have had some world-class players over the years.

Ranking factors

Achievements at Arsenal

Key Statistics at Arsenal

Achievements elsewhere

International record

10 Ray Parlour

Arsenal Career Span: 1991-2004

The Romford Pele kicks off the top 10. With the type of personality that would've suited Mikel Arteta's current tactical approach alongside Declan Rice, Ray Parlour has provided Arsenal fans with several unforgettable memories across his 458 appearances for the club.

Not a regular goalscorer, finding the back of the net on just 31 occasions, he managed to score two hat-tricks in one season. Yet his greatest moment in front of goal came in the 2002 FA Cup final as he scored a beauty en route to beating Chelsea 2-0. He left on a high too, calling it quits at Highbury following the invincible season. He currently sits as the club's eighth-most featured player, above some other legendary names.

Ray Parlour's Arsenal statistics Appearances 466 Goals 32 Assists 29 Achievements Premier League: 97/98, 01/02, 03/04, FA Cup: 1993, 1998, 2002, 2003, English League Cup: 1993

Related Every Arsenal Player's Wages [2024] Every Arsenal player's wages have been listed, including Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard.

9 Liam Brady

Arsenal Career Span: 1973-1980

While Liam Brady wasn't as successful at the Gunners as other people who appear on this list, the Republic of Ireland star proved of his quality more than once. With an FA Cup and UEFA Cup Winners Cup medal in his back pocket, there is plenty of reason to suggest he had a more than profitable career in England.

The 1979 PFA Player of the Year was sold to Juventus a year later for £500,000, which was a staggering figure in this period. He would spend the majority of the rest of his playing days in Italy, winning two Serie A titles for the Old Lady and having spells at Inter Milan and Sampdoria before winding back at West Ham United.

Liam Brady's Arsenal statistics Appearances 307 Goals 48 Assists 10 Achievements FA Cup: 1979

8 David O'Leary

Arsenal Career Span: 1975-1993

Eighth place is incredibly harsh for a player who has played more times at Arsenal than anyone else. Perhaps that's the curse that being a defender brings. Nonetheless, he remains one of the greatest to have ever stepped foot in the team's backline.

In 18 years at the club, O'Leary was able to get his hands on some silverware, although six domestic honours and a community shield may feel a little sparse considering how long he was active. Regardless, the record books show just how important the Irishman was, with no one else even appearing in the same century of appearances as the former centre-half. He likely would've managed the club too if it weren't for Arsene Wenger.

David O'Leary's Arsenal statistics Appearances 722 Goals 12 Assists 2 Achievements English First Division: 88/89, 90/91, FA Cup: 1979, 1993, English League Cup: 1987, 1993

7 Paul Merson

Arsenal Career Span: 1986-1997

What a mercurial talent Paul Merson was. Although his spell as a pundit for Sky Sports may be what a younger generation know him most for, in his prime, the attacking midfielder was one of the most unique players not only in the country, but on the planet.

A career blighted by gambling and alcohol addictions, the pitch was where Merson's star shone brightest. Former teammate Ian Wright labeled the 56-year-old as the player who made him realise what level he had to reach. That could be the biggest compliment that can be bestowed upon Merson. 423 appearances, multiple league titles and further domestic honours, there have been very few to get people off their seat quite like the playmaker.

Paul Merson's Arsenal statistics Appearances 423 Goals 99 Assists 50 Achievements English First Division: 88/89, 90/91, FA Cup: 1993, English League Cup: 1987, 1993

Related Greatest Ever Arsenal Academy XI Hale End has produced many talented players, but which ones make up the best XI?

6 David Rocastle

Arsenal Career Span: 1984-1992

When a painting of you is plastered across the Emirates Stadium, you know you had a massive impact on Arsenal. That is exactly the level of pride David Rocastle's family should have for the former winger. One of the few players to have turned out for both the Gunners and Manchester City in their careers, Rocastle's best years came at Highbury.

In the eight years he spent around the first team, 'Rocky' won the English first division twice, with the most memorable being his first as the club staged a miraculous turnaround on the last day of the season against leaders Liverpool. He was sold to defending champions Leeds United in 1992 and sadly passed away aged just 31 after a battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

David Rocastle's Arsenal statistics Appearances 277 Goals 34 Assists 6 Achievements English First Division: 88/89, 90/91, English League Cup: 1987

5 Bukayo Saka

Arsenal Career Span: 2019-Present

To be 22-years-old and have already found a way into this list of Arsenal greats says all you need to know about how special Bukayo Saka is. It was incredibly hard to decide between who should rank higher between he and Rocastle, but 'Starboy's' statistical record is what pips him to fifth spot.

Already with more than 200 appearances and 100 goal contributions to his name, the only thing that the forward, who is rated at £120m, is lacking at this stage of his career is a haul of trophies. He has managed one FA Cup success, but given how he has guided his side back to being title challengers once again, his trophy cabinet is bound to grow in the years to come.

Bukayo Saka's Arsenal statistics Appearances 226 Goals 58 Assists 53 Achievements FA Cup: 2020

Related Roy Keane Named England Player Who Gets Into 'Every Team in The World' Keane believes one current England player is guaranteed to start for most teams in the world.

4 Martin Keown

Arsenal Career Span: 1985-1986, 1993-2004

For someone who speaks so articulately and with such poise on television, the persona that Martin Keown had when stepping onto the pitch is one that seems night and day from his demeanour off it. The English defender was not someone you wanted to get on the wrong side of, as Ruud van Nistelrooy can confirm.

Interestingly, Keown was sold after breaking into the first team at Highbury, but made his return in 1992 at the start of the Premier League era. He went on to be a part of three title winning squads, again including the Invincibles team from the 2003/04 campaign. That was his final achievement at the club before stepping down in quality as his career drew to a close.

Martin Keown's Arsenal statistics Appearances 441 Goals 8 Assists 8 Achievements Premier League: 97/98, 01/02, 03/04, FA Cup: 1998, 2002, 2003

Related 25 Hardest Footballers of the Premier League Era [Ranked] From tough to downright terrifying, the hardest players of the Premier League era have been ranked.

3 Cesc Fabregas

Arsenal Career Span: 2004-2011

Sometimes, it is less about what a player achieved at the club he graduated from and more about what he achieved away from it. As painful as it may be to bear for many Arsenal fans, this has to be the case for Cesc Fabregas' position on this list. The tricky midfielder left Barcelona to join the youth ranks of the London giants, breaking through as the likes of Patrick Vieria made their way out.

At Arsenal, Fabregas only lifted a single FA Cup in 2005, and wasn't the influential player he would go on to be then. After leaving though, he won a La Liga title, two Premier League titles, a further FA Cup and Copa Del Rey, plus the Europa League. He also helped Spain win their first World Cup and two other European Championships between 2008-2012.

Cesc Fabregas' Arsenal statistics Appearances 303 Goals 57 Assists 94 Achievements FA Cup: 2005

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cesc Fabregas provided the assist for Andres Iniesta's winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final.

2 Ashley Cole

Arsenal Career Span: 1999-2006

Another name that is bound to leave a bitter taste in the mouths of Arsenal fans. Objectively speaking though, very few of the club's academy graduates have quite the resume as Ashley Cole. The full-back may have burned all his bridges by forcing through a controversial move to Chelsea, but his record speaks for itself.

In his time in English football, Cole not only cemented a legacy as one of the country's greatest defenders, but won a total of 13 major honours including the Champions League in 2012, something that has continued to elude the Gunners despite their rich history. 107 caps for his country too makes the 43-year-old coach one of his nations highest appearance makers.

Ashley Cole's Arsenal statistics Appearances 228 Goals 9 Assists 22 Achievements Premier League: 01/02, 03/04, FA Cup: 2002, 2003, 2005

Related 20 Best English Footballers of All Time (Ranked) The greatest players that England has produced down the years - ranked in order.

1 Tony Adams

Arsenal Career Span: 1983-2002

Captain fantastic. Mr Arsenal himself. There could have been no other man to take this spot than the legendary Tony Adams. The iconic skipper is second only to O'Leary in games played at the club, but his overflowing trophy cabinet helps him stand out even more in the eyes of his adoring fans.

Four Premier League titles, three FA Cups, two League Cups. Domestically, there was nothing Adams failed to achieve. But that is only a small part of his brilliance. The leadership and determination he showcased pushed his teammates to lengths they would not be capable of otherwise. A statue outside the Emirates has immortalised the great man, who will forever own the tag of being Mr Arsenal.

Tony Adams' Arsenal statistics Appearances 669 Goals 48 Assists 11 Achievements English First Division/Premier League: 88/89, 90/91, 97/98, 01/02, FA Cup: 1993, 1998, 2002, English League Cup: 1987, 1993.

All statistics courtesy of Arsenal and Transfermarkt - accurate as of 26/07/2024