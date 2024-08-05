Highlights Arsenal have had several generations of special players throughout its history.

The club have generally been careful with funds, with some of their best transfers coming at bargain prices.

Robert Pires and Thierry Henry both qualify for this list with their attack partnership pivotal to the Invincibles' success.

Mikel Arteta's emergence marked the start of Arsenal's transition back towards being a footballing powerhouse, and fans are starting to see the team's efforts pay off now. In particular, the recruitment team have been commended for their tidy and effective business in recent transfer windows, and it is this development especially, which is quite reminiscent of life in North London before the Spaniard's reign.

The Gunners' vibrant history details many eras where the club were a major competitor for silverware, and that was partly thanks to some very astute signings over the years. Arsenal were never really known as the major spenders, but they certainly excelled at identifying fantastic talent at cut-prices. From Ian Wright's move across London to Thierry Henry's continental switch from AC Milan, the greatest Arsenal transfers ever have been ranked based on their success, longevity, ability, and value for money.

Related 22 Greatest Arsenal Players Ever (Ranked) Arsenal have had some truly fantastic players play for the club, and GIVEMESPORT has now ranked the 22 best.

10 Freddie Ljungberg

Arsenal Career Span: 1998-2007

Freddie Ljungberg's rise to prominence was watched by many leading European scouting departments, including Arsenal. However, it took just a Euros 2000 qualifier match on television to convince Arsene Wenger, who was eager to wrap up negotiations quickly. Some fans still weren't convinced at first, given the transfer's unconventional nature, but all doubts were almost immediately dispelled after the Swede netted his first goal on his debut as a substitute against Manchester United.

Ljungberg would then go on to be a key element in Arsenal's two title victories in the early 2000s, including the pivotal Invincibles feat. A classy midfielder, he embodied Wenger's philosophies and looked at home with the entertaining brand of football ingrained in the club's history. Ljungberg quickly became a fan favourite, with his relentless forays coupled with exciting, tricky footwork, all whilst donning an iconic red-streak through his hair.

Freddie Ljungberg's Arsenal statistics Appearances 328 Goals 72 Assists 39 Achievements Premier League Player of the Season (2001/02), Premier League (2001/02, 2003/04), FA Cup (2002, 2003, 2005) Transfer Fee £3million

Related 10 Greatest Swedish Players in Football History [Ranked] From those who featured in the George Raynor years of the 40s & 50s to the crowning of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Sweden's top footballers have been ranked.

9 Pat Jennings

Arsenal Career Span: 1977-1984

After a 13-year stint with Tottenham, the hierarchy at White Hart Lane thought they'd seen the best of Pat Jennings and were happy to let him depart to arch-rivals, Arsenal. Ultimately, they thought wrong, as the all-time Northern Irish great went on to feature for eight years with the Gunners. Commanding the back line from between the sticks, Jennings helped his side to four cup finals, including an FA Cup title.

Other players who have crossed the divide between the two fierce adversaries have been met with polarized opinions, but Jennings was different. Exuding composure and consistency on the pitch, and holding a humble demeanour off it, he was simply too great a keeper, and too pure a heart, to not be admired by fans and rivals alike.

Pat Jennings' Arsenal statistics Appearances 285 Clean Sheets 93 Achievements FA Cup (1979) Transfer Fee £45,000

Related Ranking the 20 Greatest Goalkeepers in Premier League History The 20 greatest goalkeepers in Premier League history have been ranked by GIVEMESPORT.

8 David Seaman

Arsenal Career Span: 1990-2003

Perhaps the greatest keeper to have ever worn an Arsenal shirt, David Seaman's performances eventually justified his £1.3million fee, despite it being a British record for a goalkeeper at the time, though breaking into the first-team ranks initially was not easy. It was George Graham who advocated for the replacement of highly popular John Lukic, much to the frustration of fans. But his trust in Seaman was proven right in emphatic fashion, as the new signing immediately became a cornerstone to the Gunners' title-winning back line in his first season.

Possessing a spectacular shot-stopping skill set with a confident and courageous personality, the Englishman earned the nickname "Safe Hands", as he helped his side to silverware on nine occasions, including two domestic doubles. His 13-year spell created a legacy which ranks among the best goalkeepers to ever play in the English top division.

David Seaman's Arsenal statistics Appearances 544 Clean Sheets 230 Achievements English First Division (1990/91), Premier League (1997/98, 20001/02), FA Cup (1993, 1998, 2002, 2003), English League Cup (1993), European Cup Winners' Cup (1993/94) Transfer Fee £1.3million

Related Ranking the 9 Best Saves in Premier League History Impossible reflexes, staggering double saves and stunning stops. The Premier League has seen some of the most unbelievable saves of all time.

7 Robert Pires

Arsenal Career Span: 2000-2006

Arsenal's attacking ranks took a hit after Marc Overmars departed for Barcelona for a record fee, but the team barely missed a beat following some shrewd negotiations from Arsene Wenger. The North London club fended off European interest to secure Robert Pires on a £6million deal, and the Frenchman then went on to play a vital role in Arsenal's success during the early 2000s, as an elegant but fearsome wide midfielder capable of both scoring and providing.

It was the combination between him and Thierry Henry that proved too mercurial for defenders to handle - both at the top of their game, and both simultaneously stylish and lethal as forwards. In just his second season, Pires' unstoppable league form earned him the FWA Footballer of the Year award, and the Invincibles' winger would continue to excel similarly throughout his six-year stint.

Robert Pires' Arsenal statistics Appearances 284 Goals 84 Assists 62 Achievements FWA Footballer of the Year (2002), Arsenal Player of the Year (2001/02), Premier League (2001/02, 2003/04), FA Cup (2002, 2003, 2005) Transfer Fee £6million

6 Sol Campbell

Arsenal Career Span: 2001-2006

In one of the most iconic free transfers in English football history, Sol Campbell made the controversial switch from Tottenham to Arsenal. Much to the fury of rival fans, it took the Englishman just one season to prove he made the correct decision, winning the domestic double in 2001/02.

A powerful and relentless defender, Campbell remained a key asset to the imperious Arsenal defence during the club's golden generation. With such an imposing frame, it was astonishing to see him move as he did, with such speed and composure. Even more so, it was his passion and perseverance, above all, which embodied the club's cultural values and endeared him to fans. For a transfer costing a total fee of absolutely nothing, Campbell went down as one of the best moves by the recruitment department in the club's history.

Sol Campbell's Arsenal statistics Appearances 211 Goals 12 Assists 6 Achievements Premier League (2001/02, 2003/04), FA Cup (2002, 2003, 2005) Transfer Fee Free transfer

Related 11 Greatest English Defenders in Football History [Ranked] World Cup winners, history makers, and one club heroes - this list details England's finest defensive minds.

5 Cliff Bastin

Arsenal Career Span: 1929-1947

Sitting third in Arsenal's list of all-time leading top goalscorers, Cliff Bastin's services to the club must not be forgotten in history. He worked his trade in a simpler time when the centre forwards typically took up the bulk of the finishing duties, which makes Bastin's career all the more impressive.

Herbert Chapman's revolutionary tactics exposed Bastin to a then-unorthodox role as a goal-scoring winger, where he would be tasked with cutting in from the flanks to receive through passes from behind. Signed as a youth player, the English forward was well ahead of his time, displaying dynamic movement and lethal shooting accuracy to maximize the benefits of the manager's innovative ideas. Moreover, his career was cut short by the Second World War, meaning he could have quite easily stretched his goals tally even further with a few more campaigns. Regardless, holding the club record for such a prolonged period of time is no mean feat, and he remains a key figure of his generation.

Cliff Bastin's Arsenal statistics Appearances 396 Goals 178 Achievements English First Division (1930/31, 1932/33, 1933/34, 1934/35, 1937/38), FA Cup (1929/30, 1935/36) Transfer Fee £2000

Related Ranking the 9 Greatest Arsenal Managers in History The greatest managers in Arsenal history have been ranked, including the likes of Arsene Wenger, George Graham and Mikel Arteta.

4 Ian Wright

Arsenal Career Span: 1991-1998

The story of Ian Wright is something of an inspiration, given he was still plying his trade in non-league football by age 21. Quality inevitably rises to the top, and he had proven this was the case after signing with Crystal Palace and working his way into the English top flight. His performances impressed many, but it was Arsenal who forked a club-record £2.5million fee to seal his signing. Wright wasted no time at all with introductions, scoring a goal on his debut, followed by a hat trick on his league debut, to mark his arrival.

He went on to be the club's top scorer for six seasons in a row, bringing a combination of lethal finishing in tandem with formidable athleticism that proved too difficult to control. It was Wright's spirited personality off the pitch that was equally well cherished by the Arsenal faithful. A pure heart with an infectious smile, he remains one of the most beloved icons in the club's history.

Ian Wright's Arsenal statistics Appearances 280 Goals 180 Assists 31 Achievements Premier League (1997/98), FA Cup (1993, 1998), English League Cup (1993), European Cup Winner's Cup (1993/94), League Golden Boot (1991/92) Transfer Fee £2.5million

Related Ian Wright Named Incredible Dream XI of Former Team-mates With Baller Strike Duo Popular pundit and former Arsenal star Ian Wright reveals the best 11 players he has shared a pitch with.

3 Dennis Bergkamp

Arsenal Career Span: 1995-2006

Elegance personified, Dennis Bergkamp was, simply put, one of the finest technicians to have graced the sport. It was his signing in 1995 that effectively marked the start of Arsenal's era of dominance, and Bergkamp's artistic but lethal style perfectly epitomized what it took to be a part of this golden generation.

The Dutchman remained at the forefront of the club for 11 years, helping his team to major success through his moments of magic. His iconic flick around a Newcastle defender was one such moment that defied football logic, and this goal is widely regarded as one of the best in the Premier League era. Bergkamp's all-round game was more than just wonderful individual moments, he possessed exceptional movement and an unbelievable first touch to entertain crowds across the 90 minutes. Ultimately, he was a showstopper and a spirited competitor capable of holding a place among the elites inscribed in the league's history, and his career has also been commemorated with a prestigious bronze statue outside the Emirates.

Dennis Bergkamp's Arsenal statistics Appearances 422 Goals 120 Assists 112 Achievements Premier League (1997/98, 2001/02, 2003/04), FA Cup (1998, 2002, 2003, 2005), FWA Footballer of the Year (1997/98), PFA Players' Player of the Year (1997/98) Transfer Fee £7.5million

Related Top 5 Dennis Bergkamp Premier League goals ranked A true Arsenal icon and scorer of 87 Premier league goals, but which were his very best?

2 Patrick Vieira

Arsenal Career Span: 1996-2005

After signing with the Gunners alongside Arsene Wenger in the same summer, not many could have envisioned that this duo would go on to conquer domestic football. Patrick Vieira in particular would eventually go down as one of the best to have ever played in his position, decorated with seven honors in a nine-year stretch, and the £3.5 million fee would be an absolute bargain in hindsight. Ever since his departure, Arsenal have launched innumerable attempts to revitalize the midfield, but no player has yet to come even close to his standards.

A towering presence in the middle of the park, it didn't take long for the Frenchman to adapt to English football. He was a deft tackler with remarkable athleticism and a level of technical quality and initiative which was unusual for a man of his build. A natural-born leader, and one of his nation's finest midfielders, Vieira's commanding and passionate personality eventually grew with influence to the point where he was named captain in 2002. Unfazed by the responsibility of governing a team packed with powerful characters, he instead took his game to the next level and guided the club to arguably its biggest achievement in its history.

Patrick Vieira's Arsenal statistics Appearances 405 Goals 32 Assists 50 Achievements Premier League (1997/98, 2001/02, 2003/04), FA Cup (1998, 2002, 2003, 2005), Premier League Player of the Season (2000/01) Transfer Fee £3.5million

Related 11 Best Arsenal Midfielders of All Time (Ranked) Some of Arsenal's greatest players have operated in the midfield. We rank the Gunners' all-time best 11.

1 Thierry Henry

Arsenal Career Span: 1999-2007, 2012

A legend of the game, Henry is indeed the greatest player to ever don the iconic cannon badge. Fans were divided when Arsene Wenger earmarked the Frenchman as a signing in 1999, and the initially controversial £11million fee eventually went on to be the best money spent by any Arsenal manager. The prolific forward broke numerous records and still remains atop the list of the club's all-time leading goalscorers.

Spearheading a generational Arsenal side, Henry was a unique and unstoppable force of nature in his prime years, combining sublime technique with powerful athleticism. A leader at heart, a performer on the pitch, and a born winner - Henry proved to be one of the finest talents to set foot on a football pitch and Arsenal were fortunate to have him inscribed in their club's history. Fans can find a statue replicating Henry's famed knee-slide outside the Emirates Stadium, honouring his exceptional service to the club.

Thierry Henry's Arsenal statistics Appearances 377 Goals 228 Assists 97 Achievements Premier League (2001/02, 2003/04), FA Cup (2002, 2003), PFA Players' Player of the Year (2002/03, 2003/04), PFA Fans' Player of the Year (2002/03, 2003/04), FWA Football of the Year (2002/03, 2003/04, 2005/06), Premier League Player of the Season (2003/04, 2005/06), Premier League Golden Boot (2001/02, 2003/04, 2004/05, 2005/06) Transfer Fee £11million

Related 10 Footballers Inspired by Thierry Henry Thierry Henry's legacy is laced throughout the modern game's strikers. Here are 10 that look up to the Arsenal legend.

All data courtesy of Transfermarkt (as of 05/08/24).