Being the manager of any football club comes with significant amounts of pressure and scrutiny. Every tactical decision is judged by fans and pundits; therefore it is important for managers to delegate some responsibilities to their trusted right-hand man.

Some assistant managers use their role to build up their experience so that they can be the main man in the dugout in the future, while others devote their whole careers to working as a number two.

On the other hand, there are assistant managers like Jimmy Murphy, who helped Man United through the Munich disaster in 1958 and also guided Wales to the World Cup in the same year.

With that in mind, here are the 9 greatest assistant managers in football history.

9 Brian Kidd

Years as Assistant Manager: 1988-2021

Brian Kidd worked at two of the biggest clubs in England. He played for both Manchester United and Manchester City and decided to take up coaching roles after he had retired.

Kidd helped Ferguson guide United to a League Cup win in 1992 and the Premier League title the following year. In 1994, United achieved a double and repeated this again in 1996, before winning another Premier League title in 1997.

Kidd did test himself on the international scene, as the assistant manager of England, and he also had some stints as manager at Preston North End and Blackburn Rovers. But he returned to his assistant role following the appointment of Manuel Pellegrini and worked alongside him and his successor, Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

8 Carlos Queiroz

Years as Assistant Manager: 1983-2008

Carlos Queiroz has worked under some of the greatest managers of all time and then used that experience to become a gaffer in his own right. Queiroz is best known for his two spells as Sir Alex Ferguson’s number two at Manchester United.

Quiroz took up the vacant position at Man United, which was left by former assistant manager Steve McClaren. However, his performances at United attracted attention from Real Madrid and he was appointed as their manager.

After ten inconsistent months in the Spanish capital, Queiroz was sacked and shortly after, he returned to join Ferguson’s coaching staff for a second time. He helped guide the Red Devils to multiple Premier League triumphs before pursuing his ambition of becoming a manager.

7 Mike Phelan

Years as Assistant Manager: 1996-2022

Mike Phelan replaced Carlos Queiroz as Ferguson’s assistant manager at Manchester United and he remained in this position until the Scotsman retired in 2013.

Phelan was arguably Ferguson’s best assistant manager and he helped guide the club to multiple Premier League titles, a Champions League triumph and various domestic cup victories. He did have multiple stints as a manager as well, but his best work came as assistant manager at the Red Devils.

He was appointed as United’s assistant boss for a second time when club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer returned to the club to take over as manager from Jose Mourinho.

6 Juanma Lilo

Years as Assistant Manager: 2015-Present

Juanma Lilo became the youngest manager to take charge of a La Liga club, when he was appointed at Salamanca before the age of 30. He has had several stints as assistant manager, with the most notable spell coming at Manchester City under Pep Guardiola.

Lilo was replaced by Mikel Arteta as assistant manager at Man City in 2020, but returned to head coach duties just two years later at Al Sadd. In 2023, he rejoined City and even stood in for Guardiola during victories over Sheffield United and Fulham, while the manager recovered from surgery.

Lilo was part of the coaching staff when the English team won multiple trophies, such as the FA Cup, the Community Shield and the Premier League.

5 Bob Paisley

Years as Assistant Manager: 1959-1974

Bob Paisley’s rise in the footballing world is an incredible story. Liverpool were in a difficult period before Bill Shankly was appointed as manager in 1959 and he promoted Paisley to work alongside him.

The pair worked miracles to turn the club’s fortunes around and they earned promotion back to the First Division in 1962. Paisley is regarded by many as a great tactician and the main blueprint of Shankly’s success at the club.

Shankly retired in 1974 and Paisley reluctantly accepted the promotion to manager. However, he went on to guide Liverpool through a period of English and European dominance, winning a staggering twenty trophies in just nine seasons.

4 Peter Taylor

Years as Assistant Manager: 1965-1982

Peter Taylor is best known for being assistant manager to Brian Clough. The pair won numerous trophies together at a variety of different clubs.

Clough appointed him as his number two at Hartlepool United and the duo went on to guide the squad to a respectable eighth place finish. Taylor moved to Derby County in May 1967 alongside Clough, guiding the club to the Second Division title and then the First Division title in a four-year period.

At Nottingham Forest, Taylor and Clough repeated their achievements by winning promotion into the top-flight in 1977 and then winning the league a year later. Taylor then surpassed his previous accomplishments by winning the European Cup in consecutive years as Clough's trusted No.2.

3 Pat Rice

Years as Assistant Manager: 1996-2012

Pat Rice is one of the most successful assistant managers in football history. After hanging up his boots, he was at the helm of Arsenal’s academy teams before becoming assistant manager upon the arrival of the iconic Arsene Wenger.

As Wenger's second in command, Rice played a crucial role in helping the club achieve significant success in the 1990s and early 2000s. He helped guide the club to two doubles in 1998 and 2002.

Rice was also Wenger’s number two during the famous unbeaten season. He stepped down after a remarkable 44 years with the club in 2012, with the home league match against Norwich his last as assistant manager.

2 Jimmy Murphy

Years as Assistant Manager: 1945-1971

Jimmy Murphy ranks highly on this list due to his incredible work at Manchester United across a 16-year period. He worked predominately as an assistant manager, but also as first-team coach, reserve manager and as a scout, although he disliked the spotlight being on him and preferred to work behind the scenes.

Murphy temporarily took over as Man United manager following the tragic Munich Air disaster, helping the club navigate out of its most difficult period in their history. The makeshift manager was in charge until Matt Busby recovered from his injuries.

1 Bobby Haarms

Years as Assistant Manager: 1967-2000

Bobby Haarms had various stints as assistant manager, but his best spell came at Ajax, where he helped them become a dominant force in the Dutch division and in European competitions. Haarms was assistant manager at Ajax from 1967 to 1981 and he returned to this role again in 1986 after a brief spell as manager of VV Aalsmeer.

Haarms remained at the club for another 14 years and during this period, Ajax transitioned into one of the best teams in the world, who also played some of the most progressive football. During this period, he was part of the team that won 12 Eredivisie titles, eight domestic cups and four European Cups.

The coach also now has a statue outside the Johan Cruyff Arena.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 06/11/2024