Key Takeaways The Premier League has seen some exceptional goals over the years, yet has also seen some assists that were just as impressive.

Only one assist that is on this list took place before the year 2000.

Of all entrants on this list, only seven are still playing professional football, while only three are still playing football in the Premier League.

The Premier League has, throughout its thirty-plus year history, seen some tremendous goals which have often, deservedly, been highlighted over the years. What have perhaps gotten slightly less credit, however, are some assists which are just as impressive. So, with that being said, what are the 15 best assists in Premier League history?

Ranking Factors

This list has considered solely on the calibre of assist, rather than looking at whether it led to the team winning a game or trophy. It has been ranked based on how impressive each assist was technically and visually.

15 Best Assists in Premier League History Rank Assist Provider Goalscorer Fixture Date 1. Cesc Fabregas Andre Schurrle Burnley 1-3 Chelsea 18/08/2014 2. Dimitri Payet Michail Antonio West Ham 2-4 Watford 10/09/2016 3. Olivier Giroud Jack Wilshere Arsenal 4-1 Norwich City 15/10/2013 4. Alexander Isak Jacob Murphy Everton 1-4 Newcastle United 27/04/2023 5. Luis Suarez Dirk Kuyt Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United 06/03/2011 6. Dimitar Berbatov Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 2-0 West Ham 29/10/2008 7. Roberto Firmino Mo Salah Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle United 14/09/2019 8. Frank Lampard Didier Drogba Chelsea 6-0 Manchester City 27/10/2007 9. Steven Gerrard Daniel Sturridge Fulham 2-3 Liverpool 12/02/2014 10. Joao Cancelo Raheem Sterling Manchester City 3-0 Everton 22/11/2021 11. Mo Salah Sadio Mane Watford 0-5 Liverpool 16/10/2021 12. Kevin de Bruyne Leroy Sane Manchester City 7-2 Stoke City 14/10/2017 13. Gianfranco Zola Gus Poyet Chelsea 4-0 Sunderland 07/08/1999 14. Dennis Bergkamp Patrick Vieira Arsenal 2-1 Leicester City 15/05/2004 15. Xabi Alonso Djibril Cisse West Bromwich Albion 0-2 Liverpool 01/04/2006

15 Xabi Alonso

West Bromwich Albion 0-2 Liverpool

Before his spells with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, Alonso made his name in Europe with Liverpool during a five-year stint at Anfield, where he became known for his long-range passing and long-range shooting, amongst many other aspects.

Towards the end of the 2006/07 season, Liverpool travelled to relegation-battlers West Bromwich Albion, where Robbie Fowler profited from a defensive error to put the Reds 1-0 up after just six minutes. The Baggies saw their misery further compounded when Alonso picked up the ball at the edge of his own box, pinging a gorgeous 60-yard pass over West Brom’s midfield and defence for Djibril Cisse to latch on to and score the Reds' second of the match.

14 Dennis Bergkamp

Arsenal 2-1 Leicester City

Prior to Arsenal’s game against Leicester, they had gone unbeaten in the previous 37 league matches of the season. Avoiding defeat against the Foxes would ensure that they became the first English team since Preston North End, in the 19th century, to complete a campaign in the top flight unbeaten.

Paul Dickov sent nerves into overdrive when he put City 1-0 up, but a Thierry Henry penalty soon after the second half began was enough to calm everyone once again. For the Gunners’ second goal, Dennis Bergkamp found himself alone against his marker. After keeping the ball for only moments, the Dutchman played a pass that almost looked lazy, so little was the effort he needed to make it happen.

In actuality, Bergkamp had played a brilliantly deft ball through the Leicester backline for the onrushing Patrick Vieira, who rounded the goalkeeper and scored the goal that ensured Arsenal won on the day they made history.

13 Gianfranco Zola

Chelsea 4-0 Sunderland

Gianfranco Zola is a legend at Stamford Bridge, and understandably so, with the Italian having put in numerous performances that were, and still are, impossible to forget for many of the Chelsea faithful.

When Chelsea opened their 1999/2000 season against Sunderland, it was a game dominated by the Blues. Zola weighed in with a goal and two assists, his second of which being the highlight of the match. Plucking the ball out of the sky, Zola scanned what was ahead of him for a mere moment before scooping a pass over the defence for Gus Poyet, who thrashed home a thunderous volley to secure his brace.

12 Kevin de Bruyne

Manchester City 7-2 Stoke City

At this match’s conclusion, Pep Guardiola labelled it the most complete performance he had seen from his Manchester City side up until that point, which is more than understandable. City demolished Stoke City when they visited the Etihad in October 2017.

Kevin de Bruyne, who notched two assists in this game, showcased his star quality with his second set up. Receiving the ball near the halfway line, the Belgian played a delightful through ball forward, piercing the Potters defence and reaching Leroy Sane who couldn’t miss.

11 Mo Salah

Watford 0-5 Liverpool

Claudio Ranieri, Premier League winner with Leicester City just five years before this match, endured a torrid opening game as Watford manager. Playing host to Liverpool, flying particularly high under Jurgen Klopp at this moment in time, was no easy feat, which was especially emphasised by the full-time scoreline.

All three of Liverpool’s famous forward trio of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah were on top form. The latter of those three set up Mane’s goal, the first of the game, with an exceptional, outside-of-the-boot through ball that carved open the Watford defence and allowed Mane to finish with just one touch.

10 Joao Cancelo

Manchester City 3-0 Everton

Though Manchester City were not consistently placed first near the start of the 2021/22 season, it soon became apparent that the reigning champions would be pursuing their crown once more. Their clash with Everton was further proof that the machine was starting to turn.

In that game, Raheem Sterling scored on what was his 300th appearance in the Premier League, smashing a half volley beyond Jordan Pickford. The pass, however, was a sumptuous travela through ball, over the Everton backline, straight to the foot of the incoming Sterling.

9 Steven Gerrard

Fulham 2-3 Liverpool

In the 2013/14 season, Brendan Rodgers’ Liverpool side were pushing for what would have been a maiden Premier League title. So, when they played Fulham in early 2014, it surprised many when a Kolo Toure mistake saw Fulham take an early lead against the Reds.

Things were soon rectified, however. Picking up a pass infield from the wing, Steven Gerrard almost lost his footing as he controlled the ball, but quickly recovered. Upon doing so, he played an exquisite ball through the Fulham defence with the outside of his boot. Daniel Sturridge gave chase, took a touch and deftly finished the eventual chance.

8 Frank Lampard

Chelsea 6-0 Manchester City

Two goals before the half-time whistle and four after it, Manchester City’s October 2007 visit to Stamford Bridge was not an enjoyable one. Chelsea, meanwhile, were having something of a field day, with Frank Lampard playing provider for the Blues’ opening two goals.

His second assist was his best when, getting on the ball on the left-hand side of the pitch, he pinged a ball forward with the outside of his foot for Didier Drogba who, as he so often did, darted beyond the opposing defence before beating the goalkeeper with a tidy finish.

7 Roberto Firmino

Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle United

Towards the start of the season in which Liverpool won their first-ever Premier League title, ending a three-decade top flight title drought, Liverpool hosted Newcastle United, who were then a midtable-to-struggling side under the management of Steve Bruce. The Magpies went on to take an early lead in the game, courtesy of Jetro Willems’ first goal for the club.

Liverpool rallied, going on and scoring three goals, the last of which saw Roberto Firmino receive the ball in the box with his back to goal. Firmino dragged the ball back and in his next motion, backheeled it through to Salah for the Egyptian to score his only goal of the game, a perfect example of just how valuable Firmino was to that Liverpool side.

6 Dimitar Berbatov

Manchester United 2-0 West Ham United

Dimitar Berbatov is a cult icon of the Premier League, becoming known for his incredible technique and control. He played with such a relaxed demeanour, but that is not to say that he was ever off the mark, just that he was often able to maintain a level of calm while playing football.

Such was apparent when, against West Ham United, Berbatov chased down a ball played to him on the wing. With his infamous Berba Spin, the Bulgarian evaded West Ham centre-back James Collins, skipping past him and playing the ball across the box for Cristiano Ronaldo to finish in an open net.

5 Luis Suarez

Liverpool 3-1 Manchester United

It was a game that saw Dutch attacker Dirk Kuyt become the first Liverpool player to score a hat-trick against Manchester United since Peter Beardsley over two decades prior. An impressive feat regardless, it was the build up to Kuyt’s first goal of the afternoon that was particularly special.

Luis Suarez, at that point in time, a recent-£23 million signing for the Reds, had the ball in the box, taking out three Manchester United defenders with just one sleight of his foot. Space opened up for Suarez to square the ball to Kuyt, who gave Liverpool a lead with just over 10 minutes remaining in the first half.

4 Alexander Isak

Everton 1-4 Newcastle United

Since joining Newcastle United in the summer of 2022, Alexander Isak has established himself as one of the league’s best strikers, notching 32 goals in just 57 Premier League games and garnering a reputation as a lethal finisher. Isak is also a very technically gifted footballer, capable of mazy runs and accurate passes.

Perhaps no moment better sums this up than one that occurred in Newcastle’s April 2023 visit to Goodison Park. Dwight McNeil scored Everton’s only goal of the game in the 80th minute, but the Magpies were already 3-0 up prior to his effort. Just one minute later, Isak danced his way past several defenders on the byline, darting infield upon reaching the box before squaring the ball for Jacob Murphy to put away Newcastle’s fourth of the game.

3 Olivier Giroud

Arsenal 4-1 Norwich City

So many what-if questions can be asked about Jack Wilshere and what his career would have looked like had he not suffered so much from injury problems. A clearly talented midfielder, it felt as though he never truly reached his peak, due to his struggles with fitness.

Regardless of those queries, Wilshere will always be the scorer of what may be the best goal from a passing move in Premier League history. In a 4-1 win against Norwich, he and Olivier Giroud exchanged some quick, short passes, incorporating backheels and the sharpest of movements, before the Frenchman played it back to Wilshere, through on goal, who slotted it into the net.

2 Dimitri Payet

West Ham United 2-4 Watford

Despite only spending 18 months in the Premier League with West Ham United, Dimitri Payet carved out a reputation that ensured he would be remembered long after his departure. The Frenchman, who now plays for Vasco da Gama in Brazil, terrified defenders with his wide array of tricks and talents.

Early in the 2016/17 season, West Ham hosted Watford, a game in which they lost a two-goal lead within the first half and ultimately lost 4-2 after Watford scored twice more after half time. Prior to the 40th minute, however, West Ham were on top when Payet picked the ball up on the right wing.

Miguel Britos was the unlucky soul that found himself marking Payet who, after dazzling his marker with quick feet, sent a rabona cross in the box that Michail Antonio headed into the net, a truly stunning assist.

1 Cesc Fabregas

Burnley 1-3 Chelsea

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

Chelsea were favourites for the title going into the 2014/15 Premier League season, a fair shout to say that they would lift the trophy at the end of the campaign, eight points ahead of second-placed Manchester City in what was their penultimate season before Pep Guardiola’s arrival.

Against Burnley in their term’s opening match, Chelsea cult hero Branislav Ivanovic, who would later score the Blues’ third goal of the game, chipped the ball towards the box from the right-hand side, finding Cesc Fabregas within the D on the edge of the 18-yard area. The Spaniard, with his first touch, deftly guided the ball through a compact defensive line that Burnley had set up with, finding Andre Schurrle who tucked away the finish. It was a moment of sheer beauty and has been remembered as such ever since.