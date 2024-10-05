Key Takeaways Aston Villa have generally had a very strong history of players in the left-back position.

Charlie Aitken holds the record for the most appearances ever made by one player for the Villa Park side.

Two entrants on this list were part of the famous Aston Villa side that won the 1982 European Cup against Bayern Munich.

Though the history of Aston Villa has had its lesser moments at times, they are undoubtedly one of the most storied clubs in the English game and have had some truly exceptional players represent them, spending the bulk of their history in the top flight. Over the years, the left-back position has been consistently well-stocked by the Villans, who have spent very little time without a capable defender in that area. But, who have been the best?

Ranking Factors

Lists, as a concept, are subjective. Two lists on the same subject could quite easily have differing entrants depending on the opinion of the writer. For this list, we have judged entrants based on:

Tenure with the club

Honours won with the club

Overall quality

Fan reception

9 Best Left-Backs in Aston Villa's History Rank Name Years at Aston Villa Appearances Honours 1. Charlie Aitken 1961-1976 660 1x League Cup (1974-75) 1x Second Division Championship runners up (1974-75) 1x Third Division Championship (1971-72) 2. Alan Wright 1995-2003 321 1x Football League Cup (1995-96) 3. Steve Staunton 1991-1998, 2000-2003 331 2x Football League Cup (1993-94, 1995-96) 4. Gary Williams 1978-1987 302 1x Football League First Division (1980-81) 1x European Cup (1981-82) 1x Super Cup (1982) 5. Wilfred Bouma 2005-2010 90 N/A 6. Colin Gibson 1978-1985 218 1x Football League First Division (1980-81) 1x European Cup (1981-82) 1x Super Cup (1982) 7. Tony Dorigo 1984-1987 135 N/A 8. Lucas Digne 2022- 99+ N/A 9. Jlloyd Samuel 1999-2007 199 1x UEFA Intertoto Cup (2001)

9 Jlloyd Samuel

1999-2007

Born in Trinidad and Tobago and raised in England, Samuel had spells with the academies of West Ham United and Charlton Athletic before joining Aston Villa, for whom he would make his senior debut in 2000. Though a left-back by trade, he did not initially begin life at Villa Park in that position. When he made his first start as a senior player, it was in central defence due to Gareth Southgate's absence through injury.

A loan spell with Gillingham followed, with Samuel then spending time at right back for Villa upon returning until finally being played in his preferred position after starting right-back Mark Delaney returned from injury. Versatility contributed to Samuel's rise to the first team and after becoming a regular, he went on to rack up almost 200 appearances for the Villans in all competitions.

Samuel departed the Midlands in 2007 for Bolton Wanderers and after four years there, moved to Iran until retiring. In 2018, he became player-manager of Egerton, an amateur side based in Cheshire, but the next chapter of his career would be tragically cut short that same year when Samuel was killed in a vehicle collision, aged just 37.

8 Lucas Digne

2022-

Lucas Digne made a name for himself in England with Everton, spending four years at Goodison Park after stints with Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona. He has been a consistent performer for the Villans since joining them in 2022 and was part of a side that saw their fortunes change when Unai Emery was appointed to succeed former Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard towards the start of the 2022/23 season.

Digne went on to play in 28 Premier League matches in Emery's first campaign in charge and would remain a constant in the following term, offering a threat in attack and a solid defensive ability, playing almost 2,500 minutes across 33 games as Villa qualified for the Champions League for the first time in four decades.

7 Tony Dorigo

1984-1987

Dorigo joined Villa's youth academy in 1981, moving to the Midlands from his native Australia, spending three years in the club's academy ranks before making his senior debut in 1984. He made over 100 appearances for the Villans throughout his tenure there, establishing himself as a bright young prospect in the English game with his strong displays from left back.

It was during his time at Villa that he was called up to the Australian national side for the first time, though due to the distance he would've had to travel, then-manager Tony Barton refused to give Dorigo permission to go. As such, after some more time in England, he qualified to represent the Three Lions, which he would do 15 times between 1989 and 1993.

6 Colin Gibson

1978-1985

Gibson was a mainstay for Aston Villa from debut to departure, swiftly establishing himself as part of one of Villa's most successful teams in history. Despite competition from the likes of Gary Williams, Mike Pejic and Eammon Deacy, Gibson made 21 appearances in the 1980-81 campaign that saw the Villans win the First Division, their first top flight triumph in a whopping seven decades.

Gibson continued to play for Villa the following season as they forayed into Europe. Though the defender would feature in the continental competition, he remained on the bench for the final against Bayern Munich in 1982 from which Aston Villa emerged victorious.

Gibson would spend three further years at Aston Villa before departing for Manchester United in 1985, after racking up over 200 appearances for the Villa Park side and establishing himself as one of the best full-backs to ever don the claret and blue.

5 Wilfred Bouma

2005-2010

Villa fans were more than excited when the club announced the signing of left-back Wilfred Bouma from PSV and understandably so. Bouma spent 11 years with the Dutch side, initially as a winger or forward before moving into the left-back position in the year 2000.

After moving to Villa Park in August 2005, Bouma struggled to establish himself in his debut season, battling injuries for much of the campaign led by manager David O'Leary. The following year, under the guidance of new boss Martin O'Neill, was when Bouma truly established himself as a first team player with the Villans, quickly earning the fans adoration with his tough-tackling, consistent style of play which saw him recalled to the Dutch national side.

Bouma only made 90 appearances throughout his five years with Villa, and many wonder even still just how much better he would have been had he managed to stay fit. Regardless, Bouma made his mark at Villa Park and is still revered as a cult hero in the Midlands.

4 Gary Williams

1978-1987

Williams made his way through the youth ranks at Aston Villa, joining the club's academy in 1975 and earning a spot within the senior team three years later, aged just 18. He went on to make 302 appearances for the team, with only five of those appearances coming as a substitute, such was his consistency and reliability as a player.

Williams was more than capable of playing on either flank as a complete full-back, with spells on both sides during his time at Villa Park. In their fabled 1-0 victory over Bayern in the European Cup final, Williams was deployed at left-back in backline consisting of Kenny Swain at right-back and Scottish duo Ken McNaught and Allen Evans at the heart of defence.

Pushing on from his and Villa's European successes, Williams would spend a further five years at Villa before moving north to join Leeds United in 1987. As well as their European Cup, Williams left Villa having won a First Division title and a Super Cup.

3 Steve Staunton

1991-1998, 2000-2003

Would-be Republic of Ireland international Steve Staunton began his career in England with Liverpool. He joined the Reds in 1986 and established himself in the first team in 1988. Staunton would spend three further years at Anfield until, in 1991, he became one of Ron Atkinson's first signings during his time as Aston Villa manager.

At Villa Park, Staunton established himself as one of their better players. Though his best position was left-back, he had more than enough ability to play in central defence or even in midfield. He was ever present for Villa when they won the Football League Cup at Wembley in 1994. The Villans reached Wembley again just two years later, once again for a League Cup final. They went on to win once more, but Staunton had battled injury for much of the campaign and was forced to settle for a spot on the bench in that game.

Staunton returned to Liverpool in 1998, staying in Merseyside for just two years before heading back to Villa on a free transfer. The Irishman gave three more years of his career to Villa, totalling 331 appearances for them before moving to Coventry City.

2 Alan Wright

1995-2003

Wright is still revered as a cult icon at Villa Park. A forward-thinking defender, Wright joined Villa from Blackburn in February 1995, months before they won the Premier League for the first time. He was deputising Graeme le Saux at the time and departed in search of more game time. It was something that Wright found at Aston Villa, playing in 321 games throughout his tenure at the club.

Wright was a solid defender with a consistent attacking spark to his style of play, offering Villa a dynamism on their left flank. A crosser of pinpoint accuracy, he too scored five goals for the Midlands side, with each goal being a well driven strike from the edge of the penalty area or further back.

Wright won the 1996 League Cup with Villa and would go on to reach Wembley once more with them in 2000 for the FA Cup final, though they would ultimately lose to Chelsea. By the time he left Villa in 2003, he had firmly established himself as one of their best ever left-backs.

1 Charlie Aitken

1961-1976

The best left-back to ever play in the claret and blue of Aston Villa. After two years within their youth setup, Aitken was promoted to the senior side in 1961. He was a constant in an up and down period of Villa's history, being part of the team that fell to the Third Division before climbing all the way back to the First, winning promotion from the Second Division in 1975 at the end of their centenary season.

Aitken racked up 660 appearances for Villa, an eye-watering number that stands, to this day, as the most appearances ever made by one player for the club and a record that appears almost impossible to be surpassed in the modern day. For 15 years, Villa never needed to worry about their left back. He spent one year in America before retiring in 1977, his status as Villa's greatest ever left-back safely secured.

