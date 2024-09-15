Throughout their history, Aston Villa have been through the highest of highs and some incredible lows, ranging from first division and European Cup wins all the way to relegation to the Championship in 2016, something which they hadn't experienced in over 25 years. Even in the periods when Villa were unsuccessful and judged to be a poor side, they still had some fantastic players representing them, just as they did at their peak when they were winning domestic and European trophies.

One of the most iconic shirt numbers throughout Villa's history is the number nine shirt. The West Midlands side throughout the years have had some serial goalscorers who have donned the number nine shirt. With that said, the 10 greatest Aston Villa players to have worn the number nine shirt have been ranked. Included in the list are some of the finest strikers in Villa's history such as Peter Withe and Andy Gray, but there are also some very interesting inclusions as some Villa legends, who were not strikers, also held the number nine shirt.

Ranking factors

Goals and assists for Aston Villa

Legacy within the club

Legacy within football

10 George Graham

Aston Villa career span: 1961-1964

The first player included in the list of greatest number 9s in Aston Villa history is a player who is not spoken about in relation to Villa nowadays, Arsenal legend, George Graham.

At 15 years old in 1959, after receiving offers from Chelsea and Newcastle United, Graham opted to join Aston Villa and played in the youth team for Villa for two years before becoming a member of the first team in 1961. In a three-year senior spell at the club, Graham played just eight senior games, scoring two goals. Despite Graham not having much of an impact or legacy at Aston Villa, his career and legacy away from Villa as a player, specifically for Arsenal, is enough to land him a spot on this list as he was supremely talented as either a forward or midfielder with technical skill and elegance which many other players can not match.

George Graham's Statistics as Aston Villa Number 9 Appearances 6 Goals 1

9 Juan Pablo Angel

Aston Villa career span: 2001-2007

Despite his best days in an Aston Villa shirt coming just before he took the number nine shirt, Juan Pablo Angel's performances which made him a fan-favourite among the Villa faithful secures him a spot on this list.

The Colombian forward who could play in a variety of styles and systems still to this day remains one of Aston Villa's best and most loved signings from abroad. His speed, intelligence, movement and natural goalscoring ability make him stand out as one of the best strikers Villa have had since the Premier League era began and he is thoroughly deserving of being mentioned alongside such great names.

As mentioned, Angel's best days in a Villa shirt came away from the number nine shirt but still, whilst having the number nine on his back, he was incredibly effective and a huge asset for them.

Juan Pablo Angel's Statistics as Aston Villa Number 9 Appearances 102 Goals 19 Assists 5

8 Gerry Hitchens

Aston Villa career span: 1957-1961

Gerry Hitchens, a key figure in Aston Villa's 1959-1960 Second Division win, is one of the greatest Aston Villa strikers ever and one of the best representatives of the number nine shirt for the club.

During his time as the club's number nine, Hitchens averaged over a goal every two games which is an outstanding return. In total at Villa, he managed 78 goals in 132 games – which in terms of a goal-per-game ratio, is one of the best in club history. Hitchens showed throughout his Aston Villa career that he was a complete forward and whilst having lightning-fast pace which would leave defenders in the dust, he had a physicality and power to his game which gave him the ability to play in several different styles and systems.

Gerry Hitchens' Statistics as Aston Villa's Number 9 Appearances 61 Goals 35

7 Dean Saunders

Aston Villa career span: 1992-1995

In terms of individual seasons up front for Aston Villa, Dean Saunders' 1993-1994 campaign for the club where he netted 15 goals which helped Villa to a League Cup win and a top-four finish in the Premier League is one of the strongest since the Premier League era began and he did it all with the number nine on the back of his shirt.

Saunders formed several great partnerships during his time at Villa with the likes of Dalian Atkinson and Dwight Yorke, but a lot of his goals came through himself and his own work which makes it even more impressive that he had as much success as he did as Aston Villa's number nine.

Dean Saunders' Statistics as Aston Villa Number 9 Appearances 130 Goals 44 Assists 12

6 Dwight Yorke

Aston Villa career span: 1990-1998

Despite being predominantly associated with Manchester United for his excellent, goal-filled Premier League career, Aston Villa is the club where Dwight Yorke started his career and he had a brilliant run there. The Trinidad and Tobago forward wore the number nine shirt at Villa for just one season and managed 10 goal contributions which is a very decent return.

Yorke's intelligence and movement along with his ability to seamlessly form a partnership with anyone he was put up front with turned him into one of the best strikers to ever grace the Premier League and his eight-year spell at Villa where he made over 200 appearances, scoring 73 goals. Despite only having worn the number nine shirt for Aston Villa for only one season, Yorke's record for the club away from that shirt warrants him a position on this list among the other excellent names.

Dwight Yorke's Statistics as Aston Villa Number 9 Appearances 28 Goals 6 Assists 4

5 Tony Hateley

Aston Villa career span: 1963-1966

Averaging just over a goal every two games, Tony Hateley who played for Aston Villa for three years in the early to mid-60s is one of the best natural goalscorers in the club's history.

The strong and powerful forward who was world-class in the air was a key figure in Aston Villa's survival from relegation to the second division in the 60s. Hateley wore the number nine shirt for Villa for the entirety of his three-year stint at the club and he remains right up there with the greats in terms of goal return as he scored a magnificent 68 goals in just 129 appearances for the West Midlands club which is a world-class return and a lot of those goals were key ones which helped stabilise Villa as a first division side in the 60s.

Tony Hateley's Statistics as Aston Villa Number 9 Appearances 129 Goals 68

4 Allan Evans

Aston Villa career span: 1977-1989

The number nine shirt for all clubs all around the world, historically, has been for forwards, however, one of the best centre-backs in Aston Villa's history, Allan Evans, held the number nine shirt for two seasons and despite playing in defence, managed to chip in with his fair share of goals as a natural number nine would do.

Evans is a club legend for Aston Villa as he was a constantly present figure during the club's most successful period where they managed to win the first division title and their first-ever European trophy. The explanation for Evans holding the number nine shirt and being somewhat of a prolific goalscorer for Villa despite playing at the back, Evans began his playing career as a striker, which would explain his natural finishing ability in front of goal.

Allan Evans' Statistics as Aston Villa Number 9 Appearances 73 Goals 14

3 Gordon Cowans

Aston Villa career span: 1976-1985, 1988-1991, 1993-1994

Gordon Cowans is another name on this list just like Allan Evans: an Aston Villa icon who many people may not know had the number nine shirt. Cowans, who is viewed as one of Villa's best-ever players, wore the number nine shirt for the 1977-1978 season which is one of the best periods in Villa's entire history.

Cowans played for 9 clubs throughout his career but his heart always drew him back to Aston Villa and he enjoyed three separate spells with the club and developed a reputation as one of the most skilful and creative midfielders to ever represent the club. As is the situation with others on this list, despite not having the number nine on his back for long, his legacy at Villa is enough to warrant his high position on this list.

Gordon Cowans' Statistics as Aston Villa Number 9 Appearances 41 Goals 7

2 Andy Gray

Aston Villa career span: 1975-1979, 1985-1987

Despite being mostly known for his punditry and broadcasting commitments nowadays, Andy Gray is one of the greatest strikers to have ever played for Aston Villa. Gray held the number nine shirt at Aston Villa for six seasons in total, four seasons in his first spell, in which he delivered a great number of goals and two seasons in his second stint at the club where he was nowhere near as successful.

Gray's best season in a Villa shirt came in the 1976-1977 season when he netted 29 goals to guide the club to a fourth-place finish in the First Division and also led them to League Cup glory. Along with the man who is featured at number one on this list, Gray is loved by Villa fans and is very highly rated as one of the best forwards to ever put on the iconic Villa strip.

Andy Gray's Statistics as Aston Villa Number 9 Appearances 177 Goals 62

1 Peter Withe

Aston Villa career span: 1980-1985

Taking the number one spot on the list of greatest Aston Villa number nines in football history is Peter Withe. What pips Withe just in front of fellow Villa legend Andy Gray is that Withe was present and scoring goals for Villa during their most successful period which saw them win league titles and a European Cup whereas Gray was not at the club during this era.

The hard-working but clinical striker led Villa to European glory, scoring the only goal in their shocking final win against Bayern Munich in 1982. Withe joined the West Midlands side in 1980 for what at the time was a huge, club record fee of £500,000, but looking back, with what he delivered for the club, the price tag was more than worth it as he turned Villa into not only an English footballing giant, but a European one too.

Peter Withe's Statistics as Aston Villa Number 9 Appearances 223 Goals 90

