As Jon Jones basks in his victory against the now-retired Stipe Miocic, his performance reignited the age-old UFC 'GOAT' debate, with many, especially Dana White, believing Bones could be the greatest to ever step foot into the Octagon.

Seemingly having out-grown the UFC GOAT debate, a new list has placed Jones within the top 10 greatest athletes of all time, with the heavyweight champion coming out to recognise his inclusion in this AI-created list.

Jon Jones Returns to Action in Style at UFC 309

It was a dominating performance in New York