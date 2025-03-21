There's nothing quite like hearing the roar of thousands of passionate fans watching the thrills and spills of Premier League football. The noise in stadiums of supporters screaming their team on towards league glory or praying they avoid dropping down to the EFL Championship can often overshadow commentators.

The Premier League has been home to several mainstays, such as Everton and Aston Villa, whose vocal fanbase make a trip up northwest or to the Midlands a daunting prospect for Southerners. Others don't stick around very long but make their voices heard, none more so than Lancanshire's White Army of Leeds United at Elland Road.

With that said, GIVEMESPORT ranks the top atmospheres created by fans at stadiums in Premier League history since its formation in 1992. This ranking focuses solely on the club's respective time in the top flight rather than in other divisions, although Burnley's Turf Moor is slightly unfortunate to miss out. It includes iconic players and moments from each stadium, although these aren't ranked.

Ranking Factors

Crowd Noise - How loud supporters are and remain during games

- How loud supporters are and remain during games Reputation - How relevant the stadium atmosphere is to its club

- How relevant the stadium atmosphere is to its club Influence - The impact the crowd can have on games

- The impact the crowd can have on games Verdicts - Respected football names' opinions

10 Fratton Park - Portsmouth

Stadium Capacity: 21,100