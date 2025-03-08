A good atmosphere in football is incredibly important. When fans are able to create an intimidating cauldron, and attempt to suck the ball into the net, a game can become a whole lot harder for opponents.

Across Europe, stadiums such as the Bernabeu, the San Siro, and Signal Iduna Park are famed for their incredible noise and how vibrant the support can be, particularly on European nights. In the Premier League, there are a number of stadiums which can replicate these atmospheres, especially on the biggest of occasions, and give their teams the edge.

In the modern game, many teams struggle to create an atmosphere and noise is often only created when there is success on the pitch. Considering this, when a team produces a loud environment, it stands out greatly. With that in mind, we are ranking the ten best atmospheres in the Premier League.

Ranking Factors

Noise Levels

How intimidating the ground is

Attendances

10 Molineux

Club: Wolves

At its best, Molineux is one of the loudest stadiums in the Premier League. Acting as the team's 12th man, the Wolves fan base can produce a very intimidating atmosphere to give their team the edge.

Especially during their Europa League matches in 2019, and their promotion to the Premier League in 2018, Molineux was rocking, and provided their team an edge on the biggest occasions. With the Sir Jack Hayward Stand generating the majority of the stadium's noise, they attempt to drag the ball into the net and help their side to three points.

One of the most fierce grounds in the country at its best, Molineux is a stadium that few away sides look forward to visiting. Regardless of their team's performance, the stadium is always rocking, and provides the hosts with an advantage that others close to them in the table don't have.

Molineux Stadium Facts Capacity 31,750 Year Opened 1889

9 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Club: Tottenham

With the largest single stand in the United Kingdom, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is able to create a special atmosphere when the fans are on-side.

Despite not seeing any silverware, Spurs' home has hosted some big occasions, including Champions League and Carabao Cup semi-finals, and in these instances the ground has been rocking. Despite not having the same character as White Hart Lane, Tottenham's new home is one of the most impressive arenas around, and the fans are able to feel right on top of the pitch.

The stands are all on a steep gradient, which makes the fans feel involved in the action, and can create a very intimidating atmosphere for opponents. Like many stadiums, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is at its best on European nights, and is capable of creating special moments.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Facts Capacity 62,850 Year Opened 2019

8 Old Trafford

Club: Manchester United

Nicknamed the 'Theatre of Dreams', Old Trafford is arguably the most iconic stadium in the Premier League, if not the world, and is the biggest club ground in the UK.

Although it is in need of serious repairs, the home of Manchester United is a special arena which holds a lot of history. Having hosted some of football's best players and teams, the ground has seen it all, and its atmosphere can be incredible.

With over 70,000 people inside it every week, Old Trafford can generate some major noise, especially when the team are playing well. This atmosphere is certainly a contribution to the famous 'Fergie time', and the many years of success the Red Devils have seen.

Old Trafford Facts Capacity 74,197 Year Opened 1910

7 Emirates Stadium

Club: Arsenal

Since Mikel Arteta's arrival at Arsenal, it isn't just their performances on the pitch that have improved.

Once known for having a very poor atmosphere, the Emirates Stadium has become a lot louder since the Gunners' upturn in performances. With the introduction of the 'Ashburton Army', a group of young fans dedicated to creating a better atmosphere and lifting the mood in the stadium, the Emirates is now much louder, and doesn't deserve the tag of being a 'library' that it once had.

With big games occurring more often, as the Gunners progress in the Champions League and compete for Premier League titles, Arsenal need strong support and the fans have delivered on that in recent years.

Emirates Stadium Facts Capacity 60,704 Year Opened 2006

6 Selhurst Park

Club: Crystal Palace

One of the only clubs in England with ultras similar to those across Europe, Crystal Palace have one of the most intimidating atmospheres in the country.

Known as the Homesdale Fanatics, the fans create displays with banners and drums to produce a rowdy noise, which has made it one of the most challenging places for an away team to visit. An old-school ground with a very loud atmosphere, Selhurst Park is a real throwback, with low-roofed stands that sit tight to the touchline.

With constant chanting from minute one, Crystal Palace certainly have one of the best atmospheres in the league, making Selhurst Park an arena that many top teams struggle to cope in.

Selhurst Park Facts Capacity 25,486 Year Opened 1924

5 The City Ground

Club: Nottingham Forest