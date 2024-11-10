Key Takeaways Managers increasingly prioritise attacking tactics in modern football, focusing on possession and pressing high.

Iconic managers like Kevin Keegan, Jurgen Klopp, and Arsene Wenger exemplify the shift towards offensive, expressive playstyles.

Pep Guardiola is a revolutionary coach in many ways - making him one of the greatest attack-minded managers in history, with influential and successful tactics.

Over the years, some of the best managers have adopted a defensive strategy to deliver short-term success and trophies. However, the majority of managers prefer to play in an attacking and vibrant way.

Modern-day managers are now expected to deploy tactics which allow players to express themselves on the pitch. These managers typically want their teams to dominate possession, press high up the pitch and also commit players into the opposition box.

Sir Alex Ferguson is a prime example of an attack-minded manager, with his Manchester United sides over the years aiming to outscore the opposition on every occasion and never accepting defeat. A more recent example can be seen through Pep Guardiola’s work at Manchester City.

His team is much more controlled and structured on the ball, yet they pin the opposition back into their own box and maintain constant waves of attacks. With that in mind, here are the 10 greatest attack-minded managers in football history.

Greatest Attack-Minded Managers in Football History [Ranked] Rank Manager Career Span 1. Pep Guardiola 2007-Present 2. Sir Alex Ferguson 1974-2013 3. Johan Cruyff 1985-1996 4. Bill Shankly 1949-1974 5. Sir Matt Busby 1945-1971 6. Arrigo Sacchi 1976-2014 7. Ernst Happel 1962-1992 8. Arsene Wenger 1983-2013 9. Jurgen Klopp 1987-2024 10. Kevin Keegan 1992-2008

10 Kevin Keegan

Notable Clubs: Newcastle United, England, Manchester City

Kevin Keegan kick-starts this list of great attacking managers. He is best known for his time at Newcastle United, where he won promotion to the Premier League in his first full season.

His attacking instincts are illustrated by the fact that he only held one defensive training session during his five-year reign at St James' Park. Keegan preferred his teams to focus on the attacking aspects of the game with the intention of taking the match to the opposition from the first whistle. Keegan’s style wasn't as suitable on the international scene, and he resigned as England manager after a 1-0 defeat against Germany in 2000.

9 Jurgen Klopp

Notable Clubs: Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp is the perfect example of an attacking modern-day manager. His ‘heavy metal’ football saw him become an icon at Anfield.

After being appointed manager of Liverpool in 2015, he immediately introduced his high-pressing style of football. He wanted his players to be dangerous in transitions and fluid in attack and over the years he signed the perfect players, such as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

He won the Champions League in 2019 and came runner-up in the competition in 2018 and 2022. In 2019, Klopp’s Reds finished second in the league with 97 points, the then-third-highest total in the history of the Premier League and this was the most by a team without winning a title.

8 Arsene Wenger

Notable Clubs: Monaco, Arsenal

Arsene Wenger showcased his attacking mindset during his best managerial years, which came at Arsenal between 1996 and 2018. The Frenchman is the longest-serving and most successful manager in the club’s history.

Initially, he used a 4-4-2 formation, but over time, this gradually transitioned into a 4-3-3. Wenger liked his teams to dominate the ball and play intricate one-two’s around the opposition box.

His inventive and creative teams scored an array of wonderful team goals that got fans off their seats. Wenger’s attacking football saw him become the first foreign manager in history to win a Premier League and FA Cup double; he achieved this in 1998.

7 Ernst Happel

Notable Clubs: Sevilla, Netherlands

The manager had quite a balanced approach in terms of the way his team set up, but his men always scored a lot of goals. His positive and proactive game plan saw him win the European Cup on two occasions, once in 1970 with Feyenoord and in 1983 with Hamburger SV.

Happel came close to an international triumph. However, he came away with a runner-up medal during his time as manager of the Netherlands national team, when they fell to defeat in the 1978 World Cup final against tournament hosts Argentina.

6 Arrigo Sacchi

Notable Clubs: AC Milan, Italy, Atletico Madrid

Arrigo Sacchi went against the traditional defensive tactics utilised in Italy and decided to put greater emphasis on attack. The manager followed in the footsteps of Rinus Michels by employing tactics which saw his players press with great intensity high up the pitch.

His offensive tactics paid off and his decision to break the defensive barrier in the Italian league led to significant triumphs. In his first season in charge, Milan won the Scudetto and, during his time at the club, they also won the European Cup in 1989 and reclaimed it one year later.

Sacchi also impressed on the international scene, leading Italy to the 1994 World Cup final and, despite a penalty shoot-out defeat to Brazil, spectators were impressed with his attacking principles.

5 Sir Matt Busby

Notable Clubs: Scotland, Manchester United

Sir Matt Busby will be remembered for his two successful stints with Manchester United. He made history by becoming the first manager of an English team to win the European Cup and this was achieved with his attacking tactics.

Regarded as one of the best managers in British history, Busby built the famous ‘Busby Babes’ team, which conquered English football. The tragic Munich disaster saw him lose eight players, but he rebuilt the team and won league titles on several more occasions. His style of play is embroidered into Man United’s culture, with many managers trying to replicate his style by using young players and telling their teams to play with great freedom and passion.

4 Bill Shankly

Notable Clubs: Huddersfield Town, Liverpool

Bill Shanky ranks highly on this list due to his incredible work at Liverpool. His aggressive style of play saw him lay the foundations for successors Bob Paisley and Joe Fagan, who went on to make the Reds a dominant force in the seasons after Shankly retired in 1974.

The manager took charge of Liverpool in the Second Division, and he seamlessly transitioned them into becoming one of the best clubs in England and Europe. In Merseyside, he won three First Division titles, two FA Cups, four Charity Shields and one UEFA Cup triumph. Shankly’s success was down to his attacking mindset, which positively influenced his players.

3 Johan Cruyff

Notable Clubs: Ajax, Barcelona

The majority of world-class players fail to live up to expectations as a manager, but Johan Cruyff is an exception. The Dutchman was credited for the shift towards favoring smaller, but more technical, players over stronger and more athletic individuals.

This shift led to the expansion of the ‘Total Football’ style, which was already very attacking and expressive. Cruyff was an incredibly attacking manager, who wanted his teams to stretch the pitch and play forwards at every possible opportunity.

Cruyff will go down in history as one of the most influential figures in football history, with his attacking style bringing entertainment but also numerous trophies, with these triumphs most notable at Barcelona and Ajax.

2 Sir Alex Ferguson

Notable Clubs: Aberdeen, Scotland, Manchester United

Coming in second is Sir Alex Ferguson. He is arguably the greatest manager of all time, but also one of the greatest attacking bosses in football history. His most notable managerial spell came at Manchester United, where he was in the dugout for 26 years. During this period, he won a remarkable 38 trophies, including 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups and two Champions League titles.

Ferguson’s team were set up in an offensive manner, typically in a 4-4-2 formation with both fullbacks overlapping the wingers. His team would press high and go direct if needed and would become even more attacking if they were chasing the game.

1 Pep Guardiola

Notable Clubs: Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has had success at every club he has managed. Regarded by many as one of the greatest managers of all time, the Catalan-born tactician is known for his patient possession and attacking football.

Guardiola is the only manager to win the continental treble on two occasions and holds the record for the most consecutive league games won in the Premier League, La Liga and the Bundesliga. His tactics revolve around having total control in a match by essentially preventing the opposition from having the ball.

At Manchester City, his fluid system entails a central defender moving into midfield, meaning his team can attack with a front five. Guardiola will go down as one of the most influential managers in history with his unique style of play, producing some of the best goal-scoring teams in history.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt – correct as of 07/11/2024.