One of the most important positions on a football pitch, attacking midfield, is the centre of a team's creativity. Relied upon to be a source of goals and assists, attacking midfielders are the link between midfield and attack.

The best in history can change games on their own, by dribbling through opponents, playing killer passes or scoring goals. The position has a lot of demand to contribute. A position that has been played by greats such as Diego Maradona and Zinedine Zidane, the role is often filled by superstars.

Here, we will be taking a look at the greatest players to ever play in attacking midfield and ranking them based on several factors.

Ranking Factors:

Achievements

On-the-ball skill

Overall Ability

10 Michael Laudrup

Notable Clubs Played For: Juventus, Barcelona, Real Madrid

One of the best Danish players of all time, Michael Laudrup was a phenomenon. With fantastic vision and creativity, the former Barcelona man could do it all.

With endless pace and creativity, the attacking midfielder was an endless source of output, which marked him as one of Europe's greatest. Winning countless trophies, including the European Cup and league titles in Spain, Italy and the Netherlands, Laudrup was an exceptional talent.

With great football intelligence, the Dane married his understanding of the game with his physical attributes to damage opponents. Technically sublime, and blessed with pace, the former Juventus hero was a sensation.

Michael Laudrup Career Statistics Appearances 567 Goals 132 Assists 60 Trophies 15

9 Zico

Notable Clubs Played For: Flamengo, Udinese

Compared by many to the great Pele in his home country, Zico was one of Brazil's many legendary players. The attacking midfielder, who spent the majority of his career in his native Brazil with Flamengo and is the club's top scorer, was blessed with remarkable vision and range of passing. Creating opportunities for teammates that no one else could see, Zico was a standout player every time he stepped on the pitch.

Winning eight league titles and a historic Copa Libertadores in 1981 with Flamengo, the Brazilian had a very successful career to match his talent. He was unfortunate to never win a major trophy with his country, but he was able to cement an outstanding legacy due to his elite ability.

Zico Flamengo Statistics Appearances 731 Goals 508 Trophies 6

8 Kevin de Bruyne

Notable Clubs Played For: Chelsea, Wolfsburg, Man City

A sensational creator, Kevin de Bruyne is one of the best players in Premier League history. First joining the league with Chelsea, the Belgian struggled to make an impact, but after his move to Wolfsburg, he became one of the best players in the world.

With incredible vision and a thunderous shot on both feet, the Man City legend has delivered consistently since arriving in Manchester. Winning a Champions League, alongside six Premier League titles, De Bruyne is a superstar.

Second on the all-time Premier League assist chart, the magician is a constant creative spark, and regularly plays passes that no one else sees. Whether it be from a dead ball or open play, his weight of pass is always precise, and he is a joy for all his teammates to play alongside.

Kevin de Bruyne Career Statistics Appearances 630 Goals 151 Assists 257 Trophies 22

7 Ruud Gullit

Notable Clubs Played For: Feyenoord, AC Milan, Chelsea

Athletic, tall, and blessed with outstanding technical ability, Ruud Gullit was a monster in midfield. Winning the Ballon d'Or in 1987, the Dutchman was very versatile but excelled when going forward. Crashing into the box to utilise his aerial prowess, Gullit was impossible to stop. Captain of the 1988 Dutch team that won the European Championships, Gullit was a leader as well as their talisman.

Like many other great attacking midfielders, the former AC Milan midfielder had fantastic vision and understanding of the game, which is what prompted the Italian club to sign him for a world record fee in 1987.

Ruud Gullit Career Statistics Appearances 576 Goals 219 Assists 109 Trophies 18

6 Michel Platini

Notable Clubs Played For: Nancy, Saint-Etienne, Juventus

One of Europe's best players during the 1980s, Michel Platini was sublime. Epitomised by winning three consecutive Ballon d'Or awards between 1983 and 1985, the Frenchman dominated world football at his peak. With all the ideal attributes of an attacking midfielder, Platini was a constant threat. Capable of scoring all sorts of goals, and delivering numerous assists with his excellent vision, he was in a league of his own throughout his career.

Additionally, winning the European Championships in 1984, Platini had a sparkling playing career, filled with individual and team accolades. Going on to be the UEFA president after retirement, Platini put his fantastic football brain to use beyond his playing days, in a role he undertook for eight years.

Michel Platini Career Statistics Appearances 550 Goals 297 Trophies 11

5 Sir Bobby Charlton

Notable Clubs Played For: Manchester United

With a stand named after him at Old Trafford, Bobby Charlton is recognised as one of Man United's greatest-ever players. A key part of the World Cup-winning England side in 1966, Charlton was a constant attacking threat.

Playing as an attacking midfielder, the England legend, who was once his nation's leading goalscorer, had fantastic vision and range of passing to provide for his attackers. Also being great in front of goal, and dangerous from long-range, Charlton had a very successful career in which he won the European Cup as well as three first division titles.

Voted as European Footballer of the Year in 1966, the former Man United man was one of Europe's best throughout his career.

Sir Bobby Charlton Man United Statistics Appearances 758 Goals 249 Trophies 8

4 Andres Iniesta

Notable Clubs Played For: Barcelona

Andres Iniesta is one of the best midfielders of all time and possesses a trophy cabinet and accolades to match. Scoring the winning goal in the 2010 World Cup final, the Spaniard cemented himself as a national hero. Part of Pep Guardiola's incredible Barcelona team, Iniesta is one of the most technically gifted footballers ever. With quick feet and exceptional vision, he was always in and around the penalty area to create chances for teammates, or himself.

A key part of Barcelona's 'tiki-taka', Iniesta was fantastic with the ball at his feet. Playing passes that nobody else could see, and always being a goal threat, he is certainly a football legend and one of the best attacking midfielders to play the game.

Andres Iniesta Career Statistics Appearances 885 Goals 91 Assists 161 Trophies 40

3 Johan Cruyff

Notable Clubs Played For: Ajax, Barcelona

A technically gifted genius, Johan Cruyff was a magical player. Constantly gliding across the pitch, with and without the ball, Cruyff was very hard to pin down as he popped up all across the pitch.

With immense skill, so much so he has a move named after him, the Dutchman was incredibly intelligent on the pitch. With his intelligence translating into his managerial style, Cruyff revolutionised the game with his tactics. Scoring a lot of goals, and finding key passes to support teammates, the maestro won three Ballons d'Or in a glistening career where he was one of the best players of his generation.

Johan Cruyff Career Statistics Appearances 589 Goals 333 Assists 153 Trophies 22

2 Zinedine Zidane

Notable Clubs Played For: Juventus, Real Madrid

A sensational footballer, who had one of the best first touches the game has seen, Zinedine Zidane could do it all.

Both footed, strong, quick and skillful, Zidane would make late runs into the box to score goals, in a glistening career. He has been named FIFA World Player of the Year three times (the most of any footballer) and had attributes that others could only dream of.

With sensational technique, indicated by his goal in the 2002 Champions League final, Zidane shone every time he stepped on the pitch. Scoring goals, and providing assists with remarkable consistency, the Frenchman is one of the best players the sport has seen.

Zinedine Zidane Career Statistics Appearances 689 Goals 125 Assists 141 Trophies 13

1 Diego Maradona

Notable Clubs Played For: Boca Juniors, Barcelona, Napoli

The Napoli legend, who has a god-like status in Argentina, Diego Maradona, was simply outstanding. Capable of taking on whole teams on his own, the attacking midfielder, who was only small in stature, could do everything and was simply impossible to thwart.

Technically brilliant, and blessed with immense skill, he has a goal catalogue like no other. A maverick on and off the pitch, Maradona could dribble exceptionally well, as well as score incredible goals and deliver a lot of assists. His close control, as well as leadership skills, made him perfect for any team, in a career where he was worshipped at numerous clubs, as well as in his country.

Diego Maradona Career Statistics Appearances 343 Goals 159 Assists 107 Trophies 9

All statistics correct via TransferMarkt. Correct as of 19.01.24.