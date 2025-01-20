The Premier League has witnessed a plethora of great attacking midfielders since its inception back in 1992. But, there are a select few that stand out above the rest.

An attacking midfielder's job is very simple; create goalscoring opportunities for your teammates, and also chip in with a few goals as well. Often the most skillful player on the pitch, this role equally requires a smart football brain in order to manipulate opposition defences with movement off the ball, as well as having the vision to produce incisive passes.

In this article, we will analyse and rank the 10 greatest attacking midfielders in Premier League history using the methodology stated below. To note, some of these players may be subjective due to the intricacies of their tactical role within the team.

Ranking Factors

Stats - Goals and assists throughout their Premier League careers.

- Goals and assists throughout their Premier League careers. Longevity - How long they played in the Premier League for and how many good seasons they were able to conjure up.

- How long they played in the Premier League for and how many good seasons they were able to conjure up. Influence - How influential they were to their team/s. Were they the star player?

Rank Player Team/s Goals & Assists Premier League Apps 1. Kevin De Bruyne* Chelsea, Manchester City 70 Goals & 118 Assists 274 2. David Silva Manchester City 60 Goals & 95 Assists 309 3. Frank Lampard Chelsea, Manchester City, West Ham United 177 Goals & 114 Assists 611 4. Paul Scholes Manchester United 107 Goals & 61 Assists 499 5. Cesc Fabregas Arsenal, Chelsea 50 Goals & 117 Assists 350 6. Joe Cole Aston Villa, Chelsea, Liverpool, West Ham United 46 Goals & 38 Assists 379 7. Christian Eriksen* Brentford, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur 54 Goals & 79 Assists 298 8. Juan Mata Chelsea, Manchester United 52 Goals & 55 Assists 278 9. Mesut Ozil Arsenal 33 Goals & 55 Assists 184 10. Santi Cazorla Arsenal 25 Goals & 35 Assists 129

*Still playing in the Premier League and statistics could therefore change

10 Santi Cazorla

Santi Cazorla was a very silky player to watch during his prime years at Arsenal. He had a good burst of speed to mix in with his low centre of gravity and his excellent passing and shooting technique. What made the former Spanish international difficult to stop was the fact he had no weaker foot, so when he drove at the defence in a central position, he could feed passes into runners from any angle, or unleash a shot from either foot.

The Spaniard spent 6 years at Arsenal, where he served up 25 goals and 35 assists in 129 Premier League appearances. Cazorla was also known for his excellent dead-ball qualities. Because he was two-footed, he was able to take in-swinging corners or wide free-kicks from either side of the pitch. He's considered to be one of the greatest two-footed players of all time.

9 Mesut Ozil

Moving on to another former Arsenal playmaker, Mesut Ozil was an absolute magician with the ball at his feet. Quite different to his former Gunners teammate Santi Cazorla, nevertheless, they were just as effective. Ozil was not blessed with speed, so he had to rely on his exquisite touch - he often played one and two-touch passing combinations in and around the box to unlock the defence.

Throughout his 8 years at Arsenal, the German became synonymous for his "bounce pass" or even sometimes using this action to score goals by hitting the top of the ball, which made the ball bounce into the ground and then spin over the diving goalkeeper.

Even though he never won a Premier League title, Ozil is still regarded as one of the best central attacking midfielders in Premier League history. He conjured up 33 goals and 55 assists during his top-flight career.

8 8. Juan Mata

Juan Mata is probably up there as one of the most technically gifted players in Premier League history to never win a title, despite playing for two giant clubs in Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Spaniard often operated in the number ten position during his prime years at Chelsea, and he favoured the right half-space where he could receive the ball on the half-turn and deliver a through ball, an in-swinging cross, or unleash a venomous shot from distance. He was known as a free-kick specialist too.

During his 11-year Premier League career, Mata netted 52 goals and provided 55 assists, twice winning Chelsea's player of the year award.

7 Christian Eriksen

Christian Eriksen is undeniably one of the best number tens in the Premier League era. During his days at Tottenham Hotspur, the Danish international produced several highlight moments, whether that was a sublime pass or a strike from distance.

Eriksen's role at Spurs was the traditional number ten role, and he thrived in this position. Despite not being blessed with great physical attributes, his reading of the game and his technical gifts more than made up for his lack of athleticism. Nowadays, Eriksen plies his trade at Manchester United, where he plays a bit deeper.

Eriksen has played in the Premier League for 12 years now, and he is close to achieving his 300th appearance in the competition, where he has registered 54 goals and 79 assists.

6 Joe Cole

Joe Cole is one of the most versatile players on this list; he was capable of on either wing, as a number ten or even in a slightly deeper midfield role. His best Premier League years came during his time at Chelsea under Jose Mourinho, where he would win three Premier League titles (two of them under the leadership of Mourinho).

The Englishman was best known for his incredible agility and dribbling, which often made him extremely difficult to stop. In fact, he was even once praised by the great Pele, who stated that, "he has the skills of a Brazilian".

Throughout his time as a Premier League player, he racked up 46 goals and 38 assists in 379 appearances.

5 Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas is one of the very best playmakers we have witnessed since the Premier League era began. The Spaniards' array of passing was exceptional, for both Arsenal and Chelsea. Initially, he started in a traditional number six role for Arsenal. But as he became more experienced, he became more of an attack-minded midfielder.

Although he played many more games for Arsenal, Fabregas would win both of his Premier League trophies during his days at Stamford Bridge.

Fabregas finished his top-flight career with 50 goals and 117 assists to his name.

4 Paul Scholes

Paul Scholes is one of the most talented players England has ever produced. He had excellent passing range, often splitting teams open with balls over the top of the defence. Equally, he had an eye for a goal, lurking around the edge of the box for a loose ball to drop his way so he could have a crack at it.

It wasn't just his ability that made Scholes great; it was also his longevity, having accumulated 499 Premier League appearances throughout his illustrious career. The former Manchester United man won 11 Premier League titles under Sir Alex Ferguson, making him the most decorated player on this list.

3 Frank Lampard

Following up from one Englishman to another, we turn our attention to Frank Lampard. The reason the Chelsea legend gets the nod over Paul Scholes to get into the top three is simply because Lampard was more fundamental to his team. Scholes had the privilege of playing with the very best players in the world, in almost every position. But that wasn't always the case for Frank Lampard at Chelsea.

Besides, his goals and assists return for a midfielder was insane. He scored 177 goals and made 114 assists in the Premier League. While a lot of those goals were penalties, Lampard practically trademarked the late run into the penalty area to get on the end of a cutback and finish it in style.

Lampard won three Premier League titles during his time at Chelsea and is remembered as one of the Blues' greatest ever players.

2 David Silva

Nobody can put into words how good of a player David Silva truly was during his prime years. The Spanish playmaker was agile, a skillful dribbler, and he could pull off the most audacious passes and shots you could even imagine.

At Manchester City, Silva thrived in the final third, often shifting the ball quickly, dropping the shoulder to evade his man or even manipulating defenders with his eyes as he played reverse through balls to attackers.

Silva registered 60 goals and 95 assists throughout his Premier League career, which was ten years long. In that decade, he won four Premier League trophies.

1 Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne ranks as the greatest attacking midfielder in Premier League history. The Belgian can do it all, even now at the age of 33.

Even though he is regarded as a number ten, he often drops deep into midfield to receive the ball, taking it on the half-turn and then skipping away from his marker before producing a devastating through ball. Or just as effectively, he'll continue to drive with the ball towards the edge of the box and then unleash a thunderous strike into either corner of the goal.

De Bruyne has totaled 70 goals and 118 assists in 274 appearances. Since signing for Manchester City back in 2015, he has won six Premier League titles.

Statistics courtesy of Premier League - correct as of 20/01/2025.