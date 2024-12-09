Certain periods of football can help to change the sport completely. It can often just take one player, tactic, or way of thinking to define a new era of football. These eras can then be remembered by football fans, and used by coaches and players as inspiration for future innovations within the game.

Perhaps the best example of this is how certain teams are remembered for their attacking prowess. The way in which teams of the past used to move the ball forward has completely changed the beautiful game, for the better.

With this in mind, GIVEMESPORT has compiled a list of the greatest ever attacking football teams in history. Ranking factors for the teams include their ability to score goals, their entertainment value, and the accomplishments that the squad achieved.

Best Attacking Teams in Football History Rank Team Year 10 Manchester City 2017/18 9 Liverpool 2013/14 8 Newcastle United 1993/94 7 Brazil 2002 6 FC Barcelona 2011/12 5 Ajax 1994/95 4 Brazil 1970 3 Real Madrid 2011/12 2 Chelsea 2009/10 1 FC Barcelona 2014/15

10 10. Manchester City 2017/18

Goals scored: 106

In what was Pep Guardiola's second season in England, the Spanish manager got his Manchester City side playing an exceptional brand of football. After a disappointing debut season in Manchester, Guardiola significantly improved on a fourth place finish, leading his side to the Premier League title. The key to he Citizens' title winning seasons was their ability to attack. Attacking talent such as Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus were all often on target for City throughout the season. However, creative support from Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Bernardo Silva was also key in the relentless attacks of Guardiola's side.

Top Scorers Name Goals Sergio Aguero 21 Raheem Sterling 18 Gabriel Jesus 13

9 9. Liverpool 2013/14

League goals scored: 101

The Liverpool side in the 2013/14 season may not be as immediately impressive as more recent squads. However, Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge were one of the highest scoring duos in Premier League history. Although there was great individual talent in the supporting cast in Steven Gerrard and Philippe Coutinho, the English and Uruguayan strikers stole the show. Brendan Rodgers' side lost out on the league title by two points,but both Suarez and Sturridge sat atop of the golden boot race, with 31 and 22 goals respectively. Not only were the two efficient, but the pair scored an amazing catalog of goals, often creating for one another in breathtaking ways.

Top Scorers Name Goals Luis Suarez 31 Daniel Sturridge 22 Steven Gerrard 13

8 8. Newcastle United 1993/94

Goals scored: 82

Kevin Keegan would not face an easy task in the 1993/94 season, as he looked to build on an impressive promotion to the Premier League. However, Keegan would not only live up to expectations, he would exceed them. Remarkably, his side would finish in third place in 1994, an achievement unheard of for a newly promoted side. Not only was their placement in the table an incredible feat, but Newcastle United would also be the top scorers in the Premier League that season. Scoring 82 goals, a young Andy Cole and the experienced Peter Beardsley would lead an incredible line for the Toon. The pair would score 55 goals between them, just over 67% percent of their Premier League tally.

Top Scorers Name Goals Andy Cole 34 Peter Beardsley 21 Rob Lee 7

7 7. Brazil 2002

World Cup goals scored: 18

The first national side on our list is the World Cup winning side of 2002, Brazil. With a squad littered with talent, it is no surprise to include them as one of the most lethal attacking forces in football history. Among the names of the triumphant side include the likes of Ronaldo Nazario, Rivaldo, and Ronaldinho, all of whom netted in the tournament in Japan and South Korea. Despite only playing seven games in the World Cup, the skillful and lethal Brazil side found the back of the net on 18 occasions. With their striker, Ronaldo, scoring eight of the goals, it is no surprise to reveal that he earned the golden boot. Just behind him in joint-second was his teammate, Rivaldo.

Top Scorers Name Goals Ronaldo 8 Rivaldo 5 Ronaldinho 2

6 6. Barcelona 2011/12

League goals scored: 114

Pep Guardiola's second inclusion on our list comes from his days in Spain, with FC Barcelona. In what would be the manager's final year with the side, he perfected an attacking side that devastated all defenses across Europe. At the forefront of his attack was no other than Lionel Messi. The then 24-year-old was at the peak of his powers in 2012, as Messi scored 91 goals in a calendar year. Despite not winning La Liga that season, the Barcelona side was at their attacking best, scoring 114 times in their domestic campaign. Although Messi was the headline-stealer of the season, contributions from Alexis Sanchez, Pedro, Xavi and Iniesta were also responsible for the incredible attacking displays.

Top Scorers Name Goals Lionel Messi 50 Alexis Sanchez 11 Xavi 10

5 5. Ajax 1994/95

League goals scored: 106

One of the youngest and most exciting sides in this list is the Ajax team of 1994/95. Conquering both the Champions League and Eredivise, the lethal Dutch side were a true treat to watch for football fans. Among the names of the incredible side are Edwin van der Sar, Clarence Seedorf, Edgar Davis, Frank Rijkaard, and many more. However, it is the attacking talent within Amsterdam that has gotten them their place on this list. Marc Overmars (22), Nwankwo Kanu (18), Patrick Kluivert (18), and Jari Litmanen (24) were all at their attacking best, despite their youth. Led by Louis Van Gaal, the Ajax side were perhaps the most exciting football team to watch in the 90s.

Top Scorers Name Goals Patrick Kluivert 18 Jari Litmanen 17 Nwankwo Kanu 10

4 4. Brazil 1970

World Cup goals scored: 19

Getting their second mention on the list, Brazil's third World Cup triumph is impossible to ignore. Key names on the Brazil side include Pele, Jairzhinho and Carlos Alberto. However, the entire side was a treat to watch from start to finish. An emphatic campaign would see the nation score 19 times across six games. The most impressive performance from the side came in their last outing of the tournament. Goals from Pele, Gerson, Jairzinho and Carlos Alberto would clinch World Cup glory for Brazil with an exclamation mark, as they fired four past Italy. An incredibly impressive World Cup campaign for Brazil will always be remembered by football fans as an attacking showcase for the ages.

Top Scorers Name Goals Jairzinho 7 Pele 4 Roberto Rivelino 3

3 3. Real Madrid 2011/12

League goals scored: 121

La Liga in the 2011/12 season was one of the greatest viewing spectacles a football fan could hope for. The previously mentioned FC Barcelona side of that year were nothing short of a joy to watch. However, it was Real Madrid who would go just that level higher when needed. Besting their El Clásico rivals by nine points in the end, it was the depth of attacking talent that led to Madrid's success. Lethal goalscorers Cristiano Ronaldo, Gonzalo Higuain, and Karim Benzema were all devastating in front of goal, scoring a total of 89 goals between them in La Liga. Often supported by the likes of Mesut Ozil, Marcelo and Angel Di Maria, Los Blancos were never short of attacking options.

Top Scorers Name Goals Cristiano Ronaldo 46 Gonzalo Higuain 22 Karim Benzema 21

2 2. Chelsea 2009/10

League goals scored: 103

Carlo Ancelotti can be considered the mind behind one of the greatest attacking forces the Premier League has ever seen. However, the Italian manager was not short of tools when it came to finding the back of the net. The Chelsea side of 2009/10 had several key attacking players, capable of both scoring and creating. Among the best attacking names of the London side include Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard, Nicolas Anelka, Florent Malouda and Deco. However, the likes of Joe Cole and Michael Ballack were also key components in the forward play for the side. Finishing the Premier League campaign with 103 goals, they tallied an impressive goal difference of +71.

Top Scorers Name Goals Didier Drogba 29 Frank Lampard 22 Florent Malouda 12

1 1. Barcelona 2014/15

League goals scored: 110

The choice for the best attacking team in football history goes to FC Barcelona. With one of the most iconic attacking forces in modern football history, Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar (MSN) were all unplayable throughout the 2014/15 season. Their total goals and assists between the three of them across all competitions tallies at 186, a truly outlandish number. With each player acting as scorer or provider on a weekly basis, there were no defenses in the world that could stop MSN in the season led by Luis Enrique. The attacking trio's ability cannot just be described in figures, either. The Barcelona side of 2014/15 would complete the treble, getting their hands on the Champions League, Copa del Rey, and La Liga title.

Top Scorers Name Goals Lionel Messi 43 Neymar 22 Luis Suarez 16

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 05/12/24