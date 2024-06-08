Highlights Australian football has made great strides in the 21st Century, with the Socceroos qualifying for five successive FIFA World Cups.

Top Australian players like Harry Kewell, Mark Schwarzer, Tim Cahill, and Mark Viduka have achieved success in global football.

A number of Australian players have made their mark in Europe’s top domestic leagues, as well as the Champions League.

While Australia has a great sporting heritage, they are not renowned as a football powerhouse. The popularity of Australian rules football, rugby league, rugby union, cricket and swimming has meant that there has been a relatively small talent pool from which to develop soccer players.

However, football’s global appeal, increased media coverage, the development of domestic leagues and superb talent identification at the Australian Institute of Sport have seen a major improvement.

Participation rates have gone through the roof, with soccer now the most popular outdoor club sport in the country. The A-League, Australia’s top division in domestic football, is thriving and the Men’s National Team have qualified for five successive FIFA World Cups, reaching the knockout stages twice.

There have been a number of top-quality Australian players over the years and below are the 10 greatest of all time, ranked in order. To come to this conclusion, the following factors have been taken into consideration.

Ranking Factors

International achievements (honours, appearances, goals, assists, etc)

Club achievements (honours, appearances, goals, assists, etc)

Individual awards

Legacy within football

10 Best Australian Players in Football History Rank Player 1 Harry Kewell 2 Mark Schwarzer 3 Tim Cahil 4 Mark Viduka 5 Mathew Leckie 6 Mark Bresciano 7 Craig Johnston 8 Brett Emerton 9 Mile Jedinak 10 Johnny Warren

10 Johnny Warren

Career Span: 1959 - 1974

Johnny Warren was a true trailblazer for football in Australia. Known as “Captain Socceroo”, he was a key player in the Australia team which qualified for the 1974 World Cup in Germany. An attacking midfielder, Warren was capped 42 times, 24 of which were as captain.

After his playing career ended, Warren embarked on a coaching career and continued to promote the sport as a journalist and commentator, until he passed away in 2004. Much of the success the national side have achieved in recent times can be traced back to Warren, who was inducted into the Australian Sports Hall of Fame in 1988.

Johnny Warren Career Details International Appearances 42 Honours New South Wales Champions1972

9 Mile Jedinak

Career Span: 2001 - 2019

Defensive midfielder Mile Jedinak won 79 international caps, scoring 20 goals. He played in three FIFA World Cups, captaining the side in 2014 and the Socceroos' victory in the 2015 Asian Cup. Jeninak was a competitive player with leadership qualities, adept at breaking up the play and protecting the back four. He was also an accomplished penalty taker, scoring all 16 spot kicks during his professional career.

Jedinak spent five years at Crystal Palace, becoming a fan favourite at Selhurst Park. At Palace, he was part of the side which was promoted to the Premier League via the play-offs in 2013. He then went on to establish himself in the English top flight. Jedinak moved to Aston Villa and played for three seasons in the Championship, helping them to win the promotion play-offs in 2019.

Mile Jedinak Career Details International Appearances 79 Honours NSW Premier League 2006 A-League Premiership 2007/08 Football League Championship play-offs 2013 AFC Asian Cup 2015 EFLChampionship play-offs 2019

8 Brett Emerton

Career Span: 1996 - 2014

Reliable and durable, Brett Emerton was a key man in the Australian National Team from his initial call-up in 1998 until 2012. He captained the Australian side at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney and played in the 2006 World Cup, helping the Socceroos to the knockout stages.

Emerton could play as a full-back or a wide midfielder. After starting his career with Sydney Olympic, he made a move to Europe, where he won a UEFA Cup winners medal in 2002 with Feyenoord, though he missed the final through suspension. After being linked with several clubs, including Newcastle United, Emerton moved to the Premier League, joining Blackburn Rovers in 2003. Emerton clocked up 247 appearances for Blackburn over eight years before returning to Australia with Sydney FC.

Brett Emerton Career Details International Appearances 95 Honours OFC Nations Cup 2000, 2004 UEFA Cup 2002

7 Craig Johnston

Career Span: 1977 - 1988

Unlike the other players on this list, Craig Johnston never represented Australia at international level. During the peak years of Johnston’s career in the 1980s, the standard of football in the country was not what it is today. Based in England, Johnston was unwilling to compromise his club career with regular trips to the Southern Hemisphere, and he once described playing football for Australia as to surfing in the UK.

Johnston was born in South Africa to Australian parents and lived in Australia for most of his formative years, before moving to England to join Middlesbrough. Johnston earned a transfer to Liverpool, winning nine major trophies in seven years at the club, including five league titles and the European Cup. He was highly valued at Anfield for his athleticism, work-rate, trickery and creativity.

Craig Johnston Career Details International Appearances 0 Honours Football League First Division 1981/82,1982/83, 1983/84, 1985/86, 1987/88 FA Cup 1986 League Cup 1983, 1984 European Cup 1984

6 Mark Bresciano

Career Span: 1995 - 2015

Melbourne-born Mark Breciano was a creative midfielder who represented Parma, Palermo and Lazio in Serie A. Bresciano made 84 appearances for the Australian National Team, scoring 13 goals. He played in three FIFA World Cups and was part of the winning squads at the AFC Asian Cup in 2015 and the OFC Nations Cup in 2004.

Though not a prolific goalscorer, he had a knack for notching important strikes. His goal against Uruguay in the 2006 World Cup qualification play-off sent the match to a penalty shootout. Australia claimed victory to qualify for the World Cup finals for the first time since 1974.

Mark Bresciano Career Details International Appearances 84 Honours OFC Nations Cup 2004 AFC Asian Cup 2015

5 Mathew Leckie

Career Span: 2008 - Present

Mathew Leckie currently plays for A-League club Melbourne City and is still involved with the Australian national team, who he captained in 2021. Fast, agile and skilful, Leckie usually plays on the wing. However, he has been used in midfield, as a wing-back and as a second striker.

Leckie has played in three World Cups and was part of the winning squad at the 2015 Asian Cup. At the World Cup in 2022, he scored the winner against Denmark in the group stages, helping the Socceroos to the knockout stages. Leckie played much of his club football in the Bundesliga, representing Borussia Monchengladbach, FSF Frankfurt, FC Ingolstadt 04 and Hertha BSC.

Mathew Leckie Career Details International Appearances 78 Honours 2-Bundesliga 2014/15 AFC Asian Cup 2015 A-League Premiership 2020/21, 2021/22, 2022/23

4 Mark Viduka

Career Span: 1993 - 2009

Mark Viduka established himself in the Australian and Croatian Leagues, before earning a move to Celtic. After a superb spell in Scotland, where he scored 27 goals in his first full season and was named player of the year, he moved to the Premier League with Leeds United and played a big part in an exciting young team which challenged domestically and in Europe.

Viduka captained Australia in the 2006 World Cup. A strong and technically excellent centre-forward, who was able to hold the ball up and bring others into the game, he moved on from Leeds to Middlesbrough and then to Newcastle United before retiring in 2009.

Mark Viduka Career Details International Appearances 43 Honours National Soccer League 1994/95 National Soccer League Cup 1994/95 Prva HNL 1995/96, 1996/97, 1997/98 Croatian Cup 1996, 1997, 1998 Scottish League Cup 1999/00

3 Tim Cahill

Career Span: 1998 - 2019

Tim Cahill stood the test of time, in a career that saw him register 141 goals and 49 assists in 555 games. The forward established himself in England at Millwall and then went on to star in the Premier League for Everton.

A tenacious attacking midfielder, Cahill was technically excellent and had a superb leap on him. He was the first Australian to score at a FIFA World Cup. He found the net in three World Cups (2006, 2010, 2014) and has scored the most goals by any Australian in the men's World Cup with five goals. In 2007, he became the first Australian player to score at an AFC Asian Cup and went on to be part of the winning squad at the Asian Cup in 2015.

Tim Cahill Career Details International Appearances 108 Honours OFC Nations Cup 2004 AFC Asian Cup 2015 FFA Cup 2016

2 Mark Schwarzer

Career Span: 1990 - 2016

Mark Schwarzer is considered to be the best goalkeeper Oceania has produced. He is Australia’s most capped player, with 109 appearances for the Socceroos, winning the OFC Nations Cup in 2004 and playing in two FIFA World Cups. The shot-stopper started his professional career in 1990 with National Soccer League side Marconi Stallions, making 58 appearances. He then moved to Europe, firstly with Bundesliga outfit Dynamo Dresden and then FC Kaiserslautern.

He then moved to England, where he enjoyed a long career, making 16 appearances for Bradford City, before being spotted by Middlesbrough. Schwarzer clocked up 366 appearances for Middlesbrough, winning the EFL Cup in 2004, and then moved to Fulham, before representing Chelsea and Leicester City.

Mark Schwarzer Career Details International Appearances 109 Honours National Soccer League 1992/93 Football League Cup 2004 OFC Nations Cup 2004

1 Harry Kewell

Career Span: 1996 - 2014

Harry Kewell is considered to be the best player that Australia have ever had. Kewell operated as a left-winger, a midfielder and a second striker, making a name for himself at Leeds United, where he played alongside his compatriot Mark Viduka. Leeds made a big impact in the Premier League and Europe and the forward came to the attention of Liverpool.

Kewell’s time at Anfield was affected by injuries. However, he appeared in two Champions League finals, coming away with a winners' medal in 2005 and was part of the FA Cup winning side in 2006. For the Australian National Team, Kewell was part of the winning squad at the OFC Nations Cup and played in the 2006 and 2010 World Cups. An exciting, skillful, attacking player, Kewell is deservedly ranked as the best Australian player in history.

Harry Kewell Career Details International Appearances 58 Honours OFC Nations Cup 2004 Champions League 2005 FA Cup 2006 Turkish Super Cup 2008

