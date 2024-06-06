Highlights Michael Jordan and Ron Harper led the Bulls to a second three-peat, meshing well due to Jordan's two-way dominance and Harper's scoring ability.

The greatest teams in NBA history have, more or less, featured an elite core of players. Whether that consists of three elite players all sharing the court (known as a big three) or just two (known as a duo), teams must demonstrate an ample combination skill and chemistry to cement their place in NBA history.

A team’s backcourt is especially important in its structure. The backcourt consists of players who primarily play towards the back end of the court. While backcourts consist of defensive players on may teams, the greatest backcourts in history have offered no shortage of offense. The following are the greatest backcourt duos in the history of the NBA.

10 Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving

The pairing of Doncic and Irving has already become one of the league’s best

The current storyline in the NBA has been the elite pairing of Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving. The Dallas Mavericks knew they had it made with Doncic at the helm, but the signing of Irving last offseason has turned their backcourt into a legitimate threat.

Throughout the first three rounds of the 2024 NBA playoffs, the dynamic duo of Dončić and Irving has averaged 51.6 points, 13.5 rebounds, and 14.0 assists per game. They are creating offensive chaos which has opened the door for other roleplayers to step up.

Granted, the backcourt has yet to win a title, but that could change this year in the 2024 NBA Finals. If they do, they can certainly cement their place as one of the greatest offensive backcourt duos in NBA history.

9 Reggie Miller and Mark Jackson

Miller and Jackson were formidable foes to other teams in the 1990s

Despite never bringing a title to Indiana, Reggie Miller made his name known in the NBA as one of its greatest shooters and performers in the clutch. His pairing with Mark Jackson gave the Indiana Pacers one of the most feared backcourts during the 1990s.

Miller, in particular, led the way offensively, averaging 18 points, three rebounds, and three assists per game with Jackson. In the four playoff appearances in which Miller and Jackson played, the Pacers reached the Eastern Conference Finals in all of them, and one NBA Finals in 2000.

8 Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo

Allen rounded out Boston’s Big Three, and had Rondo at his helm

The Celtics were in unfamiliar territory in the late 2000s. Having won their last title in 1986 at that point, Boston was experiencing its longest title drought in franchise history. To fix that, the Celtics traded for Ray Allen in 2007 to finish off their Big Three consisting of him, Kevin Garnett, and Paul Pierce.

Ray Allen & Rajon Rondo - Career NBA Stats Category Ray Allen Rajon Rondo PTS 18.9 9.8 REB 4.1 4.5 AST 3.4 7.9 FG% 45.2 45.6 3PT% 40.0 32.4

Their moves worked, as the Celtics would go on to win the championship in 2008, their last to this date (prior to the start of the 2024 NBA Finals). But perhaps Allen would not have been in his prime with the Celtics had it not been for Rajon Rondo at his side. The two formed one of the most lethal backcourts during that era, with his passing ability to Allen off screens being second to none.

7 Kobe Bryant and Derek Fisher

Fisher perfectly complimented Bryant on the backcourt

The Lakers of the early 2000s bashed their way to multiple championships thanks to the elite duo of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal. But if it weren’t for Derek Fisher on the backcourt, the chemistry may not have been fully there.

Kobe Bryant & Derek Fisher - Career NBA Stats Category Kobe Bryant Derek Fisher PTS 25.0 8.3 REB 5.2 2.1 AST 4.7 3.0 FG% 44.7 39.9 3PT% 32.9 37.4

The Lakers’ backcourt of Bryant and Fisher was a primary component of the team’s success during that era. Bryant was far and away the offensive portion of that duo, but Fisher set up the offense and rarely, if ever, turned the ball over. When Los Angeles needed a bucket, he got it to Kobe, and Kobe scored.

6 Walt Frazier and Earl Monroe

The backcourt of “Clyde” Frazier and Monroe brought New York its only two titles

The New York Knicks are one of the NBA’s oldest franchises, but historic does not always equate to success. The Knicks possess just two titles in their long history, but if it weren’t for the backcourt of Walt “Clyde” Frazier and Earl Monroe, they could potentially be title-less.

Walt Frazier & Earl Monroe - NBA Career Stats Category Walt Frazier Earl Monroe PTS 18.9 18.8 REB 5.9 3.0 AST 6.1 3.9 FG% 49.0 46.4

Frazier technically won the 1970 title without Monroe (who arrived in 1971), but once Monroe got to New York, the two flourished in the backcourt. The two, who possessed similar play styles in nature, averaged 38 points and 9.4 assists per game in the 1973 playoffs en route to that year’s title.

5 Magic Johnson and Byron Scott

The backcourt duo of Johnson and Scott led to three titles in the ‘Showtime’ era

One of the greatest eras in the history of the illustrious Los Angeles Lakers was the ‘Showtime’ era. Throughout the 1980s, the Lakers and Celtics were both in the midst of dynasties which co-existed and often clashed with each other. But thanks to the backcourt consisting of Magic Johnson and Byron Scott, the Lakers were able to cash in on three opportunities.

Magic Johnson & Byron Scott - NBA Career Stats Category Magic Johnson Byron Scott PTS 19.5 14.1 REB 7.2 2.8 AST 11.2 2.5 FG% 52.0 48.2 3PT% 30.3 37.0

Johnson and the Lakers won five championships in the ‘Showtime’ era, but three of those came with Scott at his side. The team featured a fast-paced style that Johnson would lead via fast breaks, and Scott would cash in on his passes to create a well-oiled machine that many teams could not counter. Johnson was the star, but he possessed the perfect companion in Scott and it led to multiple titles.

4 Bob Cousy and Sam Jones

Cousy and Jones combined for five titles in six years

Although the game of basketball was extremely different during the early era of the NBA than it is today, that should not diminish the value of the game’s earliest backcourts. In the late 1950s and early 1960s, the Boston Celtics dominated the league, and that was thanks to their backcourt consisting of Bob Cousy and Sam Jones.

While Bill Russell led the team in many offensive categories, it was the backcourt of Cousy and Jones that rounded out the deadly rotation. In their time together, the two combined to average 31 points and nine rebounds per game.

While that certainly may not sound like a lot today, it was for the time, and combined with the efforts of Bill Russell, that backcourt led them to winning five titles in six years.

3 Isiah Thomas and Joe Dumars

This backcourt duo led the “Bad Boy Pistons” to two straight titles

The Detroit Pistons experienced their most sustained success in franchise history during the “Bad Boy” era of the late 1980s and early 1990s. That era was thanks to the monumental backcourt consisting of Isiah Thomas and Joe Dumars.

Thomas was the primary offensive player, while Dumars provided support on both sides of the ball. One of the NBA’s most dominant pairings in history were what led to the Pistons repeating as champions in 1989 and 1990, with Dumars and Thomas each winning Finals MVP in those years.

2 Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson

Curry and Thompson won four rings as the league’s greatest offensive backcourt

When dynamic duos in the NBA are considered, the pairing of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson comes up in many conversations. Few arguments can be made that this elite backcourt duo is one of the greatest in history, but what is certain is that they are the greatest offensive backcourt in history.

The pairing of Curry and Thompson created the “Splash Brothers” duo that lit up the court on a nightly basis. Curry is widely considered to be the greatest shooter in the history of the NBA, specifically in the three point department. Combine that with the offensive capabilities of Thompson, and you get a backcourt that wins four titles.

1 Michael Jordan and Ron Harper

Bulls’ backcourt duo of the late 1990s won three straight titles

Coming off his first three-peat, Michael Jordan returned to the Bulls in the mid 1990s, but this time equipped with Ron Harper at his side. The elite pairing of Jordan and Harper in the backcourt meshed so well due to Jordan’s ability to hammer opponents on both sides of the ball, and Harper’s ability to defend along the perimeter, shoot on a consistent basis, and make smart plays.

Michael Jordan & Ron Harper - Career NBA Stats Category Michael Jordan Ron Harper PTS 30.1 13.8 REB 6.2 4.3 AST 5.3 3.9 FG% 49.7 44.6 3PT% 32.7 28.9

Jordan’s play spoke for itself, but Harper not only featured impressive defense but also the ability to score at a high volume. In his first seven seasons in the NBA, he averaged nearly 20 points per game, and he carried much of that success over to the Chicago Bulls when he joined forces with Jordan in 1994. That pairing led to the Bulls’ second three-peat, as they won three straight titles from 1996-98.