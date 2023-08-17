Key Takeaways A host of gifted Belgian footballers have plied their trade in the Premier League since 1992.

The likes of Eden Hazard and Vincent Kompany were both integral to their teams' successes in the top-flight.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne is ranked as the greatest Belgian to have ever played in the Premier League.

The Premier League has been home to players from many great nations but, over the years, the league has seen a host of stars from Belgium arrive at various clubs and excel.

Inevitably, they include Eden Hazard, a young retiree who left his mark on the English league with his unrivalled technical ability; and Kevin De Bruyne, who established himself as one of the best playmakers on the planet with Manchester City.

However, the performances of Marouane Fellaini, Vincent Kompany and Thibaut Courtois did not go unnoticed by millions of spectators around the world. This article ranks the 15 best Belgian players in the history of the Premier League - and it was far from straightforward.

Ranking factors

To select them, we used the following criteria:

Legacy in the Premier League

Statistics

Trophies won

The Best Belgian Players in Premier League History Rank Player Club Premier League Appearances 1. Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City/Chelsea 265 2. Eden Hazard Chelsea 245 3. Vincent Kompany Manchester City 265 4. Romelu Lukaku Chelsea/West Brom/Everton/Manchester United 278 5. Jan Vertonghen Tottenham 232 6. Toby Alderweireld Southampton/Tottenham 200 7. Thibaut Courtois Chelsea 126 8. Mousa Dembele Fulham/Tottenham 243 9. Marouane Fellaini Everton/Manchester United 260 10. Youri Tielemans Leicester City/Aston Villa 194 11. Divock Origi Liverpool/Nottingham Forest 127 12. Thomas Vermaelen Arsenal 110 13. Christian Benteke Aston Villa/Liverpool/Crystal Palace 280 14. Simon Mignolet Sunderland/Liverpool 245 15. Kevin Mirallas Everton 151 Stats correct as of 22/11/2024

15 Kevin Mirallas

Premier League appearances: 151

Born in Liege, Kevin Mirallas had spells in France (Lille, Saint-Etienne) and Greece (Olympiakos) before moving to the Premier League in 2012. It didn't take long for the striker to make his mark with Everton. In his first season with the Toffees, he played in almost all the matches in which he was eligible, scoring six goals and providing six assists in 27 league games.

He confirmed his form the following season, but his consistency declined over the years, and he was loaned out twice (to Olympiakos and Fiorentina). In total, before his final departure in 2019, the Standard Liege-trained player played 151 games in English football's top flight, scoring 38 goals.

Kevin Mirallas' Premier League Stats Clubs Everton Premier League appearances 151 Premier League goals 29

14 Simon Mignolet

Premier League appearances: 245

Simon Mignolet's first taste of the Premier League came in 2010, when he was recruited by Sunderland from Saint-Trond (Belgium). With the Black Cats, the Belgian goalkeeper made rapid progress and became one of the most highly-rated keepers in the UK.

So much so that in 2013, after 101 appearances, he left the Stadium of Light for Anfield, where Liverpool quickly made him a first-team regular. With the Reds, the 35-cap international made 155 Premier League appearances, including 51 clean sheets. In 2019, in his final season at the club, he helped Jurgen Klopp's side win the Champions League. It was his first and only title with Liverpool, but undoubtedly the most important of his remarkable career.

Simon Mignolet's Premier League stats Clubs Sunderland, Liverpool Premier League appearances 245 Premier League cleansheets 81

13 Christian Benteke

Premier League appearances: 280

Christian Benteke is the Belgian player with the most Premier League appearances. Having cut his teeth in his home league - where he made his professional debut with Standard Liege - the centre-forward joined Aston Villa in August 2012.

After making 61 appearances (49 goals, 12 assists) for the Birmingham club, he convinced Liverpool to drop almost £40 million to secure his services in the summer of 2015. But after just one year and 42 appearances (10 goals, 6 assists), the Kinshasa native left the Mersey club for London and Crystal Palace, where he played for six seasons (177 games, 37 goals, 12 assists) until his departure for MLS in 2022.

Christian Benteke's Premier League stats Clubs Aston Villa, Liverpool, Crystal Palace Premier League appearances 280 Premier League goals 86

12 Thomas Vermaelen

Premier League appearances: 110

A former Arsenal captain, Thomas Vermaelen joined the Gunners from Ajax in 2009 and spent five years in England, helping his side triumph in the FA Cup in 2014. He departed for Barcelona in the summer of that year after 150 appearances for the north London club. By no means a club legend, but still a solid defender on his best day.

Vermaelen's left foot was something to behold, especially for someone who was predominantly playing at centre-back. However, his ability to carry the ball forward and progress the play made him very much a contemporary defender, and his collection of goals in an Arsenal shirt - particularly in his debut campaign - was seriously impressive to say the least.

Thomas Vermaelen's Premier League stats Clubs Arsenal Premier League appearances 110 Premier League goals 13

11 Divock Origi

Premier League appearances: 123

Liverpool fans might feel like their club icon deserves to be slightly higher for some of the goals he scored during his stay at Anfield, but Origi’s status as a squad player limits how high he can rank on this list. Nevertheless, there were some iconic goals during his four-year stay at Merseyside, including that famous one against Barcelona in the Champions League.

All in all, he managed 41 goals in 175 appearances for the Reds, with Jurgen Klopp describing the striker as, “a Liverpool legend” by the time he left the club. That status is up for debate, but what’s not is whether he features on this list.

Divock Origi's Premier League stats* Clubs Liverpool, Nottingham Forest Premier League appearances 127 Premier League goals 22

10 Youri Tielemans

Premier League appearances: 177

Leicester City fans will tell you just how good Tielemans can be on his day. His spectacular effort against Chelsea in the FA Cup final shows what he has in his locker, and he can be technically brilliant on the ball too.

Now at Aston Villa following the Foxes’ relegation, the midfielder enjoyed a fine campaign overall. While he took some time adjusting to Unai Emery's methods and Villa's gameplan, he eventually made a telling contribution to ensure the club reached the Champions League by finishing in fourth - quite the remarkable achievement.

Youri Tielemans' Premier League stats* Clubs Leicester City, Aston Villa Premier League appearances 194 Premier League goals 23

9 Marouane Fellaini

Premier League appearances: 260

He might not have been excellent all the time while at Manchester United, but Fellaini was still a decent option for multiple managers who stood in the Old Trafford dugout. He played 177 matches for different bosses during his six seasons at the club, helping them lift a Europa League title and an FA Cup too.

But the reason why Fellaini cracks this list is also because of what he did while at Everton. He was a dynamic box-to-box midfielder for the Toffees, helping out in defence and attack. In his final full season for the club, he bagged 11 goals and six assists as he helped propel them to sixth in the table. What fans would give to have someone like him back at Goodison Park...

Marouane Fellaini's Premier League stats Clubs Everton, Manchester United Premier League appearances 260 Premier League goals 37

8 Mousa Dembele

Premier League appearances: 243

If you listen to Dembele’s teammates talk about him, you honestly get the impression that he was one of the best midfielders to ever play the game. Eric Dier called him, “the best footballer I've ever played with,” while Danny Rose called him “unbelievable.”

"How he plays the game he makes it look so easy. You know which way he's going to go which makes it worse."

Watching Dembele’s highlights only go to prove their points, with the Belgian so composed on the ball while also being defensively astute. He was integral to Tottenham’s success over seven years, with Spurs nearly getting their hands on a Premier League title in no small part because of Dembele's efforts in the engine room. Having retired from football earlier this year, he certainly fits into the category of Premier League ballers the streets will never forget.

Mousa Dembele's Premier League stats Clubs Fulham, Tottenham Premier League appearances 243 Premier League goals 12

7 Thibaut Courtois

Premier League appearances: 126

Had we been factoring in a player’s entire career, Courtois would have been much higher in our rankings. He is now one of the best goalkeepers in the world at Real Madrid and has been key to their success ever since joining in 2018. That display in the Champions League final against Liverpool will go down as one of the finest goalkeeping performances ever.

But we’re just looking at their efforts for Premier League clubs, so only Courtois’ four years at Chelsea. That’s not to say he was bad at Stamford Bridge by any means though. He was an excellent shot-stopper, helping the Blues lift two Premier League titles under Mourinho and Antonio Conte. He even picked up the Golden Glove award in the 2016/17 campaign.

Thibaut Courtois' Premier League stats Clubs Chelsea Premier League appearances 126 Premier League clean sheets 49

6 Toby Alderweireld

Premier League appearances: 200

Tottenham really did have a core of talented Belgium players in their ranks for several years. And everyone knows that there is one more that is yet to come. Alderweireld was considered to be one of the best defenders in the league, not just during his spell in north London, but also during his time at Southampton.

That loan to the south coast ultimately led to Spurs biting the bullet on him, and what a decision that proved to be. Two hundred and thirty-six appearances for the Lilywhites followed that move in 2015. The only thing missing was some silverware, with Alderweireld a runner-up in both the League Cup and Champions League with Spurs.

Toby Alderweireld's Premier League stats Clubs Southampton, Tottenham Premier League appearances 200 Premier League goals 9

5 Jan Vertonghen

Premier League appearances: 232

We just couldn’t have Alderweireld on this list without his Tottenham and Belgium centre-back partner next to him. The pair were regular starters at the back for both club and country and built quite the rapport with each other. Belgium’s record appearance holder made the move to north London in 2012 from Ajax and would go on to captain the side.

He was held in high regard by his teammates and coaches, with Mauricio Pochettino hailing him as, "one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League and in Europe” in 2018. Like Alderweireld, Vertonghen failed to get his hands on any silverware during his time in north London. But he was named in the PFA Team of the Year twice, once in the 2012/13 season and then again in the 2017/18 season. A testament to how good he was.

Jan Verthongen's Premier League stats Clubs Tottenham Premier League appearances 232 Premier League goals 8

4 Romelu Lukaku

Premier League appearances: 278

He might be one of Chelsea’s worst signings ever, but let’s not forget just how good Lukaku was at both Everton and West Bromwich Albion. The striker was absolutely lethal in front of goal for both teams, scoring 87 goals in 166 outings for the Toffees.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Romelu Lukaku is the leading Belgian goalscorer in the history of the Premier League.

That’s more than a goal every two games. While we are focusing on what each player accomplished while in the Premier League, you cannot ignore the fact that Lukaku is Belgium’s all-time top scorer too. His tally of 75 with the Red Devils is some way in front of everybody else.

Romelu Lukaku's Premier League stats Clubs Chelsea, West Brom, Everton, Manchester United Premier League appearances 278 Premier League goals 121

3 Vincent Kompany

Premier League appearances: 265

Captain Marvel! It feels wrong to have the current Burnley manager third on this list, mainly because he was just that good for over a decade with Manchester City. But the other two players on the podium were equally as brilliant while in England. But back to Kompany.

The defender provided the bedrock for City’s success in the 2010s, laying the foundations for their dominance under Pep Guardiola. 360 appearances in a sky blue shirt, four Premier League titles, and multiple domestic cups as well, he left the Etihad in 2019 not just as a City legend, but a Premier League icon too.

Vincent Kompany's Premier League stats Clubs Manchester City Premier League appearances 265 Premier League goals 18

2 Eden Hazard

Premier League appearances: 245

The magical winger could quite easily have been number one in this ranking, and to many, that’s exactly where he should be. After all, he was outstanding for