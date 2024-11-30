Bargain hunting is one of the most important ways Premier League clubs look to strengthen their squads, especially with Financial Fair Play restrictions causing problems in recent years. We've seen many newly promoted clubs find young gems who have immediately become protagonists at their respective clubs.

Liam Delap comes to mind at present following his £20 million move to Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town from Manchester City in the summer of 2024. The English forward's fine form has Chelsea keeping tabs, while Pep Guardiola will probably wonder whether he made a mistake.

That fee is quite a snip in this day and age, but it pales in comparison to the incredible bargains Premier League clubs have pulled off in the 21st century. Harry Redknapp was a wheeler and dealer at Tottenham Hotspur, but it was Spurs' chief Daniel Levy who struck a sweet £5 million deal for Dele Alli in 2015. A young Dele enjoyed a meteoric rise in North London after joining the club from MK Dons.

With that said, GIVEMESPORT looks at the 10 best bargain buys of the Premier League era, evaluating them based on price, success, and the player's contributions.

10 Edwin Van der Sar - £2 Million

Fulham to Man United (2005)

We start with the only goalkeeper to make the list, Edwin van der Sar, who became a Manchester United great between the sticks during his six years at Old Trafford. The Dutch shot-stopper joined the Red Devils for a mere £2 million in the summer of 2005 as Sir Alex Ferguson looked to find a long-term replacement for Peter Schmeichel. Van der Sar was in his prime when he made the move, resulting in a dominant handyman whose shot-stopping abilities were second to none and ability in possession was ahead of its time.

Van der Sar's finest moment in a United shirt came in 2008 when he was the penalty shootout hero in a Champions League final victory over Chelsea. He won 11 trophies with Sir Alex's side and wrote his name in their history books with spectacular performances.

Edwin van der Sar's Man United Career Appearances 266 Clean Sheets 135 Trophies 11

9 Andy Robertson - £8 million

Hull to Liverpool (2017)

Little was known about Andy Robertson when Liverpool pounced for the Scottish left-back's signature in 2017 at a mere £8 million. At the time, it was a reasonable price, given he was just at the start of his career. He soon became one of Jurgen Klopp's most important players and performed incredibly well on the left flank, especially from a creative perspective. He sits second in the top-assisting full-backs in Premier League history with 59 to his name.

Since his arrival at Anfield, Robertson has been a mainstay in the Merseysiders' team and displayed leadership that helped Klopp end the club's 30-year wait for a league title. He's won every major trophy on offer and continues to hold down the left-back starting berth heading into the latter stages of his career. He's now considered one of the greatest left-backs in Premier League history.

Andy Robertson's Liverpool Career Appearances 314 Goals and Assists 11/66 Trophies 8

8 Vincent Kompany - £6 million

Hamburg to Man City (2008)

Vincent Kompany's arrival at City came amid the Cityzens' ascension to the top of English football under their new, rich owners. The Belgian defender's £6 million acquisition from German outfit Hamburg 16 years ago was a steal. He became Captain Marvelous for the Sky Blues, a warrior at the back whose passionate personality propelled the club to Premier League glory.

Kompany's sensational spell at the Etihad puts him in the bracket of the best defenders in English top-flight history. He enjoyed many memorable moments at City, including bagging a title-winning screamer against Leicester City in 2019, and bridged their success under Roberto Mancini, Manuel Pellegrini and Pep Guardiola.

Vincent Kompany's Man City Career Appearances 360 Goals and Assists 20/10 Trophies 12

7 Seamus Coleman - £60,000

Sligo Rovers to Everton (2009)

One of only four players on this list not to win a Premier League title or major trophy, but Everton fans will tell you just how important Seamus Coleman has been at Goodison Park since joining in 2009. A young Coleman headed to Merseyside from Irish outfit Sligo Rovers and developed into one of the Premier League's most reliable full-backs. He's been a workhorse for the Toffees, possessing the dogged mentality that has seen them evade relegation time and time again.

Coleman's incredible rise has many forgetting that he didn't start his career with Everton. His longevity continues to astound fans in his 15th year with the club. His hard work has almost led to departures in the past, with Manchester United sniffing around for his signature in 2014. Once he hangs his boots up, he might fall into the category of one of the Premier League's most underrated players.

Seamus Coleman's Everton Career Appearances 424 Goals and Assists 28/29 Trophies N/A

6 N'Golo Kante - £5.6 million

Caen to Leicester (2015)

N'Golo Kante grew into one of Europe's most talented ball-winning midfielders at Leicester. The Foxes' recruitment team deserve a slap on the back for their work in discovering Kante at Caen in 2015 and dropping £5.6 million on the Frenchman, because the world got to witness greatness.

Kante was sublime for Leicester in their miracle Premier League triumph in the 2015-16 season, being at the heart of Claudio Ranieri's surge to an unlikely title. He spent just a year at the King Power before Chelsea came calling a year later. The West London giants spent £32 million on the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, and even that price was somewhat of a coup given the success he achieved at Stamford Bridge, where he would go onto win the Premier League title again the following season, before lifting the Champions League trophy in 2021.

N'Golo Kante's Leicester Career Appearances 40 Goals and Assists 1/4 Trophies 1

5 Nemanja Vidic - £7 million

Spartak Moscow to Man Utd (2006)

Manchester United have never been afraid of spending big to ensure they compete for top honours, as seen when they signed Rio Ferdinand for a then-Premier League record fee of £30 million. Ferguson felt the English centre-back needed a partner, and his scouts scoured Russia and found Nemanja Vidic, who became a brute at Old Trafford. The Serbian arrived at United for just £7 million from Spartak Moscow four years after Ferdinand.

Vidic would cement his legacy as one of the Red Devils' most dominant defenders who relished the rugged nature of English football. He was willing to throw himself into any tackle and was colossal in the air, leaving attackers fearful of trying to challenge for the ball. He embodied the winning mentality Ferguson required of his troops, which helped him to five Premier League titles. His career proves why clubs should scout beyond Europe's top five leagues.

Nemanja Vidic's Man Utd Career Appearances 300 Goals and Assists 21/4 Trophies 15

4 Dele Alli - £5 million

MK Dons to Tottenham (2015)

It's easy to forget just how formidable a talent Dele was during his time at Tottenham because of the unfortunate troubles he ran into later in his career. One of the most exciting attacking talents to wear the Lilywhites shirt, he was a sight to behold under Mauricio Pochettino. His footballing IQ made him a nightmare for the opposition, with intricate runs and clever passing on the counter.

Dele was a marvelous capture for Spurs at a fee of just £5 million, and his quick growth into one of the club's main men led to a prominent run in England's national team. He was a standout performer for the Three Lions at major international tournaments, and fans regret not seeing him continue on a path to greatness in European football. He's a real case of what could have been, but he can look back on his White Hart Lane spell with pride.

Dele Alli's Tottenham Career Appearances 269 Goals and Assists 67/58 Trophies N/A

3 Cesar Azpilicueta - £6.5 million

Marseille to Chelsea (2012)

Chelsea have had a habit of overspending since the Roman Abramovich regime first came in, but Cesar Azpilicueta was a massive bargain when he rocked up at Stamford Bridge in 2012. The Spanish defender joined the Blues from Ligue 1 giants Marseille for just £6.5 million, and he'd go on to make that price look ridiculous with his versatility and consistency. Azpilicueta arrived in the Premier League as a right-back and served Chelsea well in that position, but he would go onto play as a defensive-minded left-back under Jose Mourinho, before becoming Antonio Conte's choice as the right centre-back in a back three.

Azpilicueta became a fan favourite with his blend of teamwork, quality and tactical awareness As he ventured into the latter stages of his career, he lifted the Champions League trophy as captain in 2021. There is no disputing that he's among the best Blues defenders in history, and his transfer was a massive success.

Cesar Azpilicueta's Chelsea Career Appearances 508 Goals and Assists 17/51 Trophies 9

2 Tim Cahill - £1.5 Million

Millwall to Everton (2004)

Tim Cahill had caught the eye of Premier League clubs with his commanding performances for Millwall in their famous FA Cup run in 2004. The Australian midfielder was snapped up by Everton months after impressing in a 3-0 loss to United in the FA Cup final. It cost the Toffees just £1.5 million to bring Cahill to Goodison, and it was a superb piece of business as he came to the fore on Merseyside.

Cahill was a powerful presence in midfield and popped up with crucial goals in a career many reflect on by asserting him as the best Australian talent to grace English football. He rarely under-performed for Everton and his consistency made him a fan favourite who deserves more recognition.

Tim Cahill's Everton Liverpool Career Appearances 278 Goals and Assists 68/28 Trophies N/A

1 Philippe Coutinho - £8.5 Million

Inter Milan to Liverpool (2013)

This might just be the biggest bargain in Premier League history if you factor in Philippe Coutinho's success at Liverpool and his astronomical exit to Barcelona. The Reds signed the Brazilian playmaker for a mere £8.5 million in 2013, a staggeringly low fee in the modern era. He'd bring a ton of excitement to Anfield with his exemplary ball-playing abilities, Selecao-showboating and rise to superstardom. The Kop fell in love with Coutinho, and he'll likely look back on his departure with regret.

Coutinho left Merseyside for Barca in 2018 for a jaw-dropping £146 million, making him the third most expensive player in football history. His career nosedived when he headed to Camp Nou, as he was unable to replicate his Reds feats with the Catalans. Liverpool made a profit of £138 million on the attacking midfielder, which allowed them to build a title-winning squad under Klopp. It was a home run for the club's transfer chief, Michael Edwards, who deserves recognition for such brilliant business.

Philippe Coutinho's Liverpool Career Appearances 201 Goals and Assists 54/43 Trophies N/A

All Statistics Courtesy of Transfermarkt as of 28/11/2024.