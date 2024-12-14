There's nothing quite like watching a player grab the game by the scruff of the neck and solely guide his team to victory. The Premier League is possibly the most demanding league in world football, which puts a ton of pressure on players to be at their best at all times.

Winning titles is no easy feat, and there will be several games per season when teams rely on a talismanic figure to dominate proceedings, especially if their teammates are having a bad day at the office. Derbies, title deciders and top-of-the-table clashes test players' abilities to thrive under tense circumstances.

Steven Gerrard relished captaining Liverpool to victory in the Merseyside derby, while Didier Drogba loved nothing more than firing Chelsea to wins over Arsenal. They are two of many past and present Premier League stars who came to the fore when it mattered most.

That said, GIVEMESPORT ranks the top 10 best big-game players in Premier League history, including attackers, midfielders and defenders.

Ranking Factors

Big Moments (scoring last-minute winners or dragging teams out of precarious situations)

(scoring last-minute winners or dragging teams out of precarious situations) Reputation (the expectation that said player would be a standout performer)

(the expectation that said player would be a standout performer) Consistency (how often a player dominated for their team)

(how often a player dominated for their team) Opposition Faced (which teams and situations the player faced e.g. derbies or title deciders)

Honourable Mentions Player Team Position Peter Schmeichel Manchester United Goalkeeper John Terry Chelsea Defender Virgil van Dijk Liverpool Defender Patrick Vieira Arsenal Midfielder N'Golo Kante Chelsea Midfielder Frank Lampard Chelsea Midfielder Ryan Giggs Manchester United Winger Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Winger Gareth Bale Tottenham Winger Eric Cantona Manchester United Striker

10 Ilkay Gundogan

Manchester City

There was a period when Ilkay Gundogan's contributions to Manchester City's recent dominance in the Premier League went under the radar. He was so consistent that it became the norm for the German midfielder to come to the fore in the most high-stakes games.

Fans will forever remember his super-sub outing against Aston Villa in 2022 on the last day of the season. He bagged a brace in six second-half minutes to help City stage a 3-2 comeback win and claim the title. The versatile central midfielder relished facing Manchester United in the Manchester Derby, managing four goals and two assists in 14 games, including a double in a 2-1 FA Cup final win in 2023.

Ilkay Gundogan Premier League Stats and Career Appearances Goals Assists Titles 202 44 17 5

9 Eden Hazard

Chelsea

Chelsea fans will never forget when Eden Hazard announced he was joining the then-European champions in 2012, snubbing both Manchester clubs. It was a massive coup for the Blues as they signed one of Europe's most in-demand attacking talents. While the Belgian winger's incredible abilities were astounding, he also became renowned for producing in the most high-pressure situations.

Tottenham Hotspur fans learned this in 2016 when Hazard ended their Premier League title dreams with a phenomenal equaliser in a 2-2 comeback draw at Stamford Bridge. His most important goal for the West Londoners came against Arsenal in 2017 when he struck in a 3-1 home win to help the club to a sixth Premier League title.

Eden Hazard Premier League Stats and Career Appearances Goals Assists Titles 245 85 54 2

8 Vincent Kompany

Manchester City

'Where do you want your statue?' asked Gary Neville after Vincent Kompany smashed home a vital winner against Leicester City in 2019. That 25-yard screamer put the Cityzens to within one win of winning the Premier League title, the fourth and final title of his illustrious career.

Kompany put in the hard work at the back with stellar performances throughout his Etihad spell, which included dominant showings in title-deciding games. The Belgian took leadership responsibilities in his stride, always playing at a high standard and netting several crucial goals. He loved the Manchester Derby, winning eight of his 18 battles against the Red Devils in the English top-flight.

Vincent Kompany Premier League Stats and Career Appearances Goal Contributions Clean Sheets Titles 265 26 94 4

7 Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

It's impossible to talk about big-game players without recognising Mohamed Salah's incredible feats for Liverpool. The Egyptian star has been the biggest thorn in Manchester United's side in Premier League history, bagging a staggering 15 goals in 16 games, including a hat-trick in a 5-0 mauling of the Red Devils at Old Trafford in 2021.

Salah turns it on every time he faces United and is an absolute menace whom his arch-rivals will be happy to see the back of once he does leave English football. He's also flourished with eight goals and five assists against prominent title rivals Manchester City and hit 22 goals in 37 games in the Reds' 2020-21 Premier League title-winning campaign.

Mohamed Salah Premier League Stats and Career Appearances Goals Assists Titles 277 170 77 1

6 Wayne Rooney

Manchester United, Everton

He fought in France, he fought in Spain, he took the Kop and Chelsea too, but what Wayne Rooney liked most was beating the Sky Blues. One of English football's most naturally gifted talents, Rooney fired Manchester United to five Premier League titles in the most dramatic circumstances. None more so than his bicycle kick against Manchester City that took Sir Alex Ferguson's men towards one of their 13 titles.

Rooney never rested on his laurels, always playing until the final whistle, and his grit and determination spurred the Red Devils towards European glory in 2008. He hit 34 goals and 13 assists in games against title rivals City, Arsenal and Liverpool. You'd put your money on the former United captain winning the man-of-the-match award in high-profile games.

Wayne Rooney Premier League Stats and Career Appearances Goals Assists Titles 491 208 108 5

5 Sergio Aguero

Manchester City

Time stood still on 13 May 2012 when Sergio Aguero scored THAT goal to clinch Manchester City's first Premier League title with a 3-2 comeback win over Queens Park Rangers. The Argentine forward struck a 94th-minute winner that kickstarted the Cityzens' era of dominance and broke Manchester United hearts.

Aguero also excelled in the Manchester Derby with eight goals in 13 league games against the Red Devils. Erling Haaland is City's new goalscoring machine, but does he have the consistency in big games that Aguero can boast? Pep Guardiola took pelters for claiming the club couldn't replace the Premier League's highest-scoring foreign player, but that stance holds weight if you're looking for a striker to step it up with glory on the line.

Sergio Aguero Premier League Stats and Career Appearances Goals Assists Titles 275 184 47 5

4 Park Ji-sung

Manchester United

Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ryan Giggs took the plaudits of Manchester United's successful period in the mid-2000s. Still, Park Ji-sung was the player who Sir Alex turned to in big league games or on European nights. The South Korean's relentless work ethic in the middle of the park made him the ideal player to man-mark world-class opposition.

Ferguson rues not putting Park on Lionel Messi in United's 3-1 loss to Barcelona in the 2011 Champions League final. It wasn't just his defensive work that made him a massive asset in high-profile games, as he was also excellent at helping his team on the counterattack. He particularly impressed in games against Arsenal, managing three goals and four assists in 12 league outings.

Park Ji-sung Premier League Stats and Career Appearances Goals Assists Titles 153 20 23 4

3 Thierry Henry

Arsenal

Chelsea and Liverpool legends John Terry and Jamie Carragher agree that the player they most feared coming up against in their careers was Thierry Henry. The Arsenal icon was a revelation in his first Premier League spell with the Gunners, a nightmare for defenders because of his unpredictability. He played a key role in Arsene Wenger's Invincibles triumph in 2004.

Henry posted 30 goals and seven assists in 37 games that season, netting winners against Chelsea and Manchester City. The Frenchman has a highlight reel of memorable moments against Manchester United, including a sumptuous strike that had Sir Alex admitting, 'You can’t really do anything about a goal like that'.

Thierry Henry Premier League Stats and Career Appearances Goals Assists Titles 258 175 72 2

2 Steven Gerrard

Liverpool

The Merseyside derby is one of English football's fiercest rivalries and Steven Gerrard ran riot for Liverpool against Everton. There are many iconic Gerrard performances that came in clashes with Toffees including a hat-trick in a 3-0 win at Anfield in 2012. He battled with Premier League's midfield greats throughout his illustrious career.

Gerrard became renowned for carving out legacy-defining moments such as last-minute strikes, including his equaliser in an FA Cup final win over West Ham in 2006. He also starred against Manchester United when the Merseysiders collided with their arch-rivals, his camera kiss celebration after netting in a 4-1 win at Old Trafford in 2009 is still etched in the minds of the Kop. His only setback is never winning the Premier League title.

Steven Gerrard Premier League Stats and Career Appearances Goals Assists Titles 504 121 97 0

1 Didier Drogba

Chelsea

Cometh the hour, cometh Didier Drogba, who made playing under pressure look easy during his two spells at Stamford Bridge. The Ivorian frontman was crucial for Chelsea, helping them win four Premier League titles. He conjured up masterful performances against title rivals, and Arsenal whom he poured misery on season after season with eight goals and three assists in 12 games.

Drogba scored in three consecutive games against the Gunners, including two braces in a 3-0 away win and 2-0 home victory in the 2009-10 season. He didn't just do it in the Premier League, netting a phenomenal header to draw the Blues level en route to winning the Champions League against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena. He was the ultimate big-game player who always stole the spotlight on the big stage.

Didier Drogba Premier League Stats and Career Appearances Goals Assists Titles 254 104 57 4

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - correct as of 12/12/2024.