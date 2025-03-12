Football is known for being a physically demanding sport, which often means we witness exceptionally tall athletes across the pitch.

While it helps to be tall in certain positions, such as a goalkeeper and centre-back, one area in which tall players are quite rare in the modern game is the striker position. The old-school mantra used to be that the striker would always be tall and physically imposing enough to compete with the tall and physically dominant defenders.

This led to the very basic premise of 'lump it to the big lad up top', where teams would look to go long and direct to the striker who could wrestle his way into position to lay the ball off to either the wingers or midfielders. Since then, the game has developed beyond that and become more complex and unique but, at their best, the big strikers can cause chaos.

Throughout football history, there have been many examples of this, but only a handful have ascended to great heights and boasted careers with goals, trophies and more. With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has decided to compile a list of the greatest big men with a good touch in football history, celebrating those tall figures who were technically strong despite their size.

10 Jan Koller

Height: 2.02m

First up is Jan Koller, who stands at a towering six-foot-eight, and was often hailed for his physicality and dominant aerial prowess throughout his career. His goal record was also extremely brilliant for a man of his size, topping the charts in Belgium and Germany on his way to multiple league titles.

At international level, he proved to be one of the Czech Republic's best weapons, and he remains the country's all-time top goalscorer after his glowing career. He netted in the famous 3-2 win over the Netherlands at Euro 2004, and he was a feared striker throughout his career.

9 Nikola Zigic

Height: 2.02m

Another giant, Nikola Zigic, is the joint-tallest player on this list with Koller and he proved himself to be a commendable striker in the Premier League and La Liga. Part of Birmingham City's famous League Cup win over Arsenal in 2011, he was something of a cult figure in England and earned that through his desire, physicality and ability to be a handful for defenders.

His link-up play came mostly from his knockdowns or flick-ons, but he was given plenty of compliments across his career for his technical ability when it came to general play. Former World Cup winner Per Mertesacker once described him as "technically a good player and very smart tactically" and he was a real asset for both club and country.

8 John Carew

Height: 1.95m

A towering presence at six-foot-five, John Carew was someone who could have thrived in the modern game. Always a threat in the air due to his height, many underestimated his technical ability, and he was a true striking threat throughout his time in the top-flight leagues in Spain, England and France.

Looking back on his goals, he showcased an array of different skills, from delicate finishes, to backheel efforts and powerful strikes. He was no slouch when it came to pace either; the forward was capable of producing enough speed to round goalkeepers, and he used his anticipation to get the better of defenders too. The Norwegian also had quick feet which served him well, and he is thoroughly deserving of his place on this list.

7 Duncan Ferguson

Height: 1.93m

Fans will forever point to Duncan Ferguson as being one of the scariest football players of the 21st century - and they would be correct. However, what does get lost in the physical altercations and head-to-head moments is that the intimidating Scotsman was a fine footballer who was a true handful for the very best defenders in the Premier League in his time.

He proved that in two spells at Everton, where he was capable of being a proficient all-round striker who was not only strong in the air but one who could link up with those around him at a time when the Toffees boasted a dangerous attack in the early 2000s. 'Big Dunc' may have the joint-most red cards in Premier League history, but there was more to his game than just bullying defenders.

6 Luca Toni

Height: 1.93m

One of the most underrated forwards of his time, Luca Toni is an Italian legend who netted over 300 career goals. While he spent almost his entire career in Italy, he mastered his game and was the top scorer in Serie A on two occasions and a one-time winner of the European Golden Shoe.

Scoring goals was never an issue for the six-foot-four striker, and he was a striker who belonged to a different era. Known for being a box striker, his lack of pace ensured he had to operate mostly in a fixed position and utilise his physicality and his first touch to link up with teammates, find half a yard to shoot or lay on an assist, and he was brilliant in all aspects of his famously unorthodox style.

5 Mario Mandzukic

Height: 1.90m

Given he played for the likes of Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Juventus, it is clear that Mario Mandzukic was a brilliant all-round striker. Known for his height and physicality, he was another big forward who could certainly play, showcasing it throughout his career at the highest level.

One such moment that immediately springs to mind is his overhead kick from distance in the 2017 Champions League final, which won the UEFA Goal of the Season. Playing for elite clubs in Spain, Italy and Germany proved he was a top player who used his size to his advantage but never relied upon it.

4 Edin Dzeko

Height: 1.93m

Over his long and distinguished career, Edin Dzeko proved his brilliance could translate across countries and leagues, and he enjoyed plenty of success. Whether it was the Premier League, Serie A or the Bundesliga, his style of play was incredibly effective. Proficient on either foot and in the air, the Bosnian ace was a real weapon in attack.

Not someone who was gifted with speed, he was able to get the better of defenders by being smart with his timing and movement, but also his ability to link up and finish expertly in several ways. We've seen him net a volley from distance against Chelsea for Roma with his weaker foot and his career is full of special moments that show us that he was incredibly effective as a bigger striker.

3 Olivier Giroud

Height: 1.93m