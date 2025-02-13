A club who have had an incredible rise, and look set for an impressive future, Bournemouth have come a long way.

Spending most of their history in the lower reaches of the English football pyramid, it wasn't until Eddie Howe took over that things began to change. Although his first job was to save the club from a 17 point deduction at the bottom of League Two, he was able to take the south coast side to the Premier League just seven years later in one of the most remarkable feats in football history.

During their journey up the leagues, the club has seen some special talents. A list that includes two England internationals, and the man who has scored the fastest hat-trick in English football, here are the best ten players to ever play for Bournemouth.

10 James Hayter

Time at Bournemouth: 1997-2007

On February 24 2004, James Hayter completed something which has never been repeated. Scoring the fastest-ever Football League hat-trick, in just 2 minutes and 21 seconds against Wrexham. Having come on as a substitute in the 84th minute, Hayter wrote himself into the history books. A mightily impressive achievement, but his Bournemouth legacy is much greater than just this.

Netting 93 times in 343 appearances, Hayter certainly knew where the back of the net was. A product of Bournemouth's academy, Hayter enjoyed the best years of his career with the club, where he finished as top scorer in the 2005/06 season with 22 goals.

A fantastic striker, but his greatest moment remains his record-breaking hat- trick, which may never be beaten.

James Hayter Bournemouth Statistics Appearances 343 Goals 93

9 Callum Wilson

Time at Bournemouth: 2014-2020

A well-known name in the Premier League now, Callum Wilson first made an impact on English football at Bournemouth.

Joining the club in 2014, and scoring 20 league goals as Bournemouth were promoted to the Premier League for the first time, Wilson instantly became a fans' favourite. Going on to represent England whilst with the club, and scoring countless goals to help Bournemouth remain a Premier League side, Wilson was the ultimate striker. With pace, strength and a great finisher, he could have played at a higher level if he hadn't suffered two ACL injuries in the space of two years.

A key part of Eddie Howe's side at Newcastle now, Wilson tormented many opposition defences, departing in 2020 following Bournemouth's relegation back to the Championship.

Callum Wilson Bournemouth Statistics Appearances 187 Goals 67 Assists 26

8 Joshua King

Time at Bournemouth: 2015-2021

Forming a sublime partnership with Callum Wilson during Bournemouth's first spell in the Premier League, Joshua King arguably underachieved during his time at the club.

Bournemouth's all time leading Premier League scorer, the Norweigan was a reliable outlet at the top of the pitch. Fast, strong, and technically very good, King was an exceptional player at his best. Often accused of not giving his all every week, he could have been even higher up this list if he had applied himself more.

Seeming to down tools a little after a failed move to Manchester United in 2020, King was exceptional during his first few years at the club. Scoring 16 times in 2016/17, the former Blackburn man was one of the hottest strikers in England when at the top of his game.

Joshua King Bournemouth Statistics Appearances 184 Goals 53 Assists 18

7 Dominic Solanke

Time at Bournemouth: 2019-2024

Dominic Solanke's time at Bournemouth got off to a very slow start, as he didn't score his first goal for over a year, and he struggled to break into the side. However, following relegation to the Championship, the former Liverpool man found his feet, and became one of the best strikers in England.

Scoring 44 goals in just two seasons in England's second tier, Solanke helped the Cherries achieve promotion back to the Premier League, and started to show real signs of promise. Going on to score plenty more goals, back in the top flight, the Chelsea academy graduate repaid the faith the club had shown in him. Earning a move to Tottenham off the back of an outstanding 2023/24 season, Solanke is now an England regular.

With all the attributes of a top striker, the English forward took time to settle in at Bournemouth, but once he did, became unstoppable.

Dominic Solanke Bournemouth Statistics Appearances 216 Goals 77 Assists 29

6 Ian Bishop

Time at Bournemouth: 1988-89

Despite only playing for Bournemouth for one year, Ian Bishop made a massive impact at Dean Court.

Joining from Carlisle, Bishop was a fantastic player in the middle of the park, and quickly endeared himself to the Cherries faithful. In his one year at Bournemouth, his value rose from £35,000 to £465,000, so although Bournemouth didn't get much time out of him, they did well financially.

Being sold to Man City in 1989, Bishop went on to become a popular figure at the Manchester club. His time with Bournemouth was certainly not as long as anyone would have hoped, but his performances during his sole year at the club were very impressive, which explains the mighty increase in his transfer value in such a short space of time.

Ian Bishop Bournemouth Statistics Appearances 44 Goals 2

5 Steve Fletcher

Time at Bournemouth: 1992-2007, 2009-2013

Bournemouth's record appearance maker, Steve Fletcher, is the definition of a club legend.

Becoming the first-ever active player to have a stand named after them in 2010, the striker has had many incredible moments. Notably, the late winner he scored against Grimsby in 2009 to keep Bournemouth in the Football League, few players have given as much to one club, as Fletcher has to the Cherries.

Going on to be assistant manager, coach, among many other roles, Bournemouth and Steve Fletcher share a great love for each other. Making 524 appearances for Bournemouth, the former Hartlepool man is arguably responsible for the club still existing, so for that alone he is cherished by the whole city.

Steve Fletcher Bournemouth Statistics Appearances 525 Goals 91 Assists 26

4 Nathan Ake

Time at Bournemouth: 2016-2017, 2017-2020

Technically the best player to ever play for the club – in terms of what he's achieved in his career – Nathan Ake was a cut above the rest whilst at Bournemouth.

Initially joining on loan, before being acquired for a club record £20 million from Chelsea, it was clear that Ake was destined for great things within the game. Bournemouth were perhaps fortunate to hold on to the Dutchman for so long, due to his remarkable versatility and performances. Despite being slightly small for a central defender, Ake could beat anyone in the air, and brought a real calmness to the Cherries back line.

Going on to join Man City following the club's relegation in 2020, Ake will always be remembered fondly by the Bournemouth faithful. A defender who has gone on to win everything possible in club football in Manchester, there is little surprise among Cherries fans about his career success.

Nathan Ake Bournemouth Statistics Appearances 121 Goals 11

3 Brett Pitman

Time at Bournemouth: 2005-2010, 2012-2015

One of Bournemouth's best-ever goalscorers, Brett Pitman was a fantastic striker in the English Football League. Unfortunate not to get a chance in the Premier League, the Jersey-born striker helped to spearhead the club's rise through the divisions, scoring a vast number of goals along the way.

Despite not being blessed with pace, there were few players who could finish as well as Pitman, who terrorised many an EFL defence. Consistently improving and bringing success to Dean Court, the forward could score all sorts of goals, from tap-ins, to penalties, to overhead acrobatics.

Netting over 100 goals for the Cherries, Pitman will always have a place in Bournemouth history, and be adored by the club's fans.

Brett Pitman Bournemouth Statistics Appearances 302 Goals 102

2 Dickie Dowsett

Time at Bournemouth: 1957-1962

If you have ever wondered who the person is on the Bournemouth badge, here is your answer.

Joining the club, who were known at the time as 'Bournemouth & Boscombe Athletic', in 1957, Dowsett was converted from a winger into an inside forward, and became a fantastic servant to the club. Signing for a fee of just £100, Dowsett was Bournemouth's top scorer in three of his seasons on the south coast, and quickly confirmed himself as a club legend.

Fast, strong and great in the air, which explains the club badge, Dowsett was a fantastic forward during his era, and will forever be the face of the club. His performances with the Cherries were so great that he was sold for £3,500, to Crystal Palace, which represents a remarkable return on the club's initial investment.

Dickie Dowsett Bournemouth Statistics Appearances 169 Goals 79

1 Ted MacDougall

Time at Bournemouth: 1969-1972, 1978-1980

When looking at the Vitality Stadium on TV, to the right is the aforementioned Steve Fletcher Stand, and to the left is the Ted MacDougall stand. The Scottish striker was a truly sensational goalscorer, and is the best player the club has seen.

Scoring a remarkable number of goals for the Cherries, and regularly finishing as the club's top scorer, MacDougall was one of the hottest strikers around. Netting nine goals in one game once, against Margate in the FA Cup first round, there was little that could be done to stop MacDougall when he was on form.

Being the subject to a lot of transfer interest in 1972 following his great form, MacDougall was eventually sold to Man United for £200,000, which represented a Third Division transfer record at the time. His time with Bournemouth was sensational, where he averaged over a goal every other game, and will forever be marked as a true club legend.