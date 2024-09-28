Key Takeaways Top box-to-box midfielders need endurance and versatility to excel all over the pitch.

Premier League greats Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard both included.

Legends like Lothar Matthaus and Patrick Vieira included after winning numerous honours.

Box-to-box midfielders have the ability to excite fans in a variety of ways. They get involved all over the pitch and are just as likely to hear an approving roar from the crowd for a crunching tackle as a spectacular goal. These midfielders can do it all - pass, tackle, shoot - and on top of it all, they need the endurance to charge around the pitch for 90 minutes.

Modern day greats like Yaya Toure and Frank Lampard spearheaded the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea to glory in England with the likes of Clarence Seedorf and Ruud Gullit flourishing at Real Madrid, Milan and Ajax. With that in mind, here are the greatest 10 box-to-box midfielders in football history.

10 Clarence Seedorf

Career Span: 1992-2014

There can be no doubts about Clarence Seedorf's class as a footballer. The Dutchman remains the only player to ever win the Champions League with three different clubs, picking up a total of four European crowns across his time with Ajax, AC Milan and Real Madrid.

Seedorf possessed a rare blend of power, technical skill and footballing intelligence, making him a perfectly rounded box-to-box central midfielder. There are few midfielders in history who can run, dribble, shoot, pass and tackle, but Seedorf is one. He even stood out from his peers after his retirement, frequently showcasing an uncommon level of physical conditioning in legends games.

Clarence Seedorf's Club Career Stats Appearances 842 Goals 124 Honours 19

9 Johan Neeskens

Career Span: 1968-1991

Former Netherlands international Johan Neeskens was primarily tasked with serving a functional purpose, employing tireless running and tough tackling to provide a platform for his attacking teammates - such as the legendary Johan Cruyff - to be able to concentrate solely on their offensive responsibilities.

However, Neeskens' quality was such that he too contributed meaningfully in attack in addition to his more selfless duties - pressing opponents relentlessly from first whistle to last and ensuring his sides enjoyed more of the ball than their opponents. His versatility was such that he was even used in defence and attack when needed.

Johan Neeskens' Club Career Stats Appearances 450 Goals 92 Honours 14

8 Ruud Gullit

Career Span: 1979-1998

Neeskens was versatile, but fellow Dutchman Ruud Gullit took that concept to a completely new level. He was capable of playing anywhere in midfield, across the front line and even in defence, such was the roundedness of his skill set.

Name it, and Gullit could do it. A tremendous athlete who possessed pace, power and an almighty leap, Gullit's grace and balance on the ball was equally impressive, enabling him to affect the game across the pitch, whether he occupied a more advanced or more withdrawn role. The Dutchman could bully opponents off the ball, weave forward with it at an incredible clip and either play a telling pass or take a shot at goal himself.

Ruud Gullit's Club Career Stats Appearances 575 Goals 219 Honours 15

7 Bryan Robson

Career Span: 1975-1997

Bryan Robson was an all-time great box-to-box midfielder. The Red Devils legend was a tireless, fiercely competitive and well-rounded midfielder who had a particular eye for goal in addition to his more workmanlike duties.

In fact, Robson is the longest-serving captain in Manchester United's history and the third-longest serving England captain - his leadership credentials are unquestionable. But Robson was more than just a great leader - he was a great player, too. Those leadership positions - and the longevity of his occupancy of them - were earned by the sheer ability he possessed as much as his more intangible qualities.

Bryan Robson's Club Career Stats Appearances 737 Goals 147 Honours 9

6 Bastian Schweinsteiger

Career Span: 2001-2019

Bastian Schweinsteiger began his professional career as a wide player - but a move into central midfield unlocked his true potential. The Bayern Munich legend never seemed to tire, using his physicality to dominate in midfield for club and country, biting into steely challenges across the pitch and turning defence into attack in an instant.

However, Schweinsteiger was more than just a physical machine - he boasted superb technique, including a thumping shot from range, and also read the game cleverly, expertly positioning himself to either receive a pass or make an interception. His time at Manchester United was disappointing but he reinvented himself once again in MLS with Chicago Fire, operating as a third centre-back with the license to break forward into midfield.

Bastian Schweinsteiger's Club Career Stats Appearances 670 Goals 82 Honours 20

5 Frank Lampard

Career Span: 1995-2016

To this point, the players on this list have largely been superbly well-rounded footballers, excelling in a variety of different skills. Frank Lampard is certainly no one-trick pony, but it is the Chelsea legend's phenomenal record in the final third that elevates him above his peers.

He remains the only midfielder to ever score more than 150 Premier League goals, sitting sixth in the all-time standings with 177 strikes in the competition. His 41 goals from outside the box also count for a division record. In addition, Lampard is one of just five players in Premier League history to record more than 100 assists, racking up 102. Lampard's attacking numbers would be magnificent even for a centre-forward, but they are truly mind-blowing for a midfielder.

Frank Lampard's Club Career Stats Appearances 915 Goals 274 Honours 14

4 Yaya Toure

Career Span: 2001-2019

Yaya Toure was initially cast as a defensive midfielder, perhaps due to his impressive frame and physical presence. However, it soon became apparent - following his transfer from Barcelona to Manchester City in 2010 - that the Ivorian had much, much more to offer.

The rangy midfielder was near-unstoppable when he hit his stride with the ball at his feet, surging up the pitch with a startling combination of raw power and technical finesse that usually culminated in a beautifully struck shot. He was key to City's emergence as a genuine footballing force, playing a crucial role in their FA Cup victory in 2011 and their maiden Premier League title a year later.

Yaya Toure's Club Career Stats Appearances 616 Goals 103 Honours 17

3 Patrick Vieira

Career Span: 1993-2011

The midfielder that Toure was likened to in the early stages of his career, Patrick Vieira and the Ivorian share some stylistic similarities. Their rangy stride, impressive size and impeccable technique made both players fearsome opponents. However, while Toure was at his best breaking forward, Vieira thrived on winning the war that was being waged in the centre of the park.

Captain of Arsenal's famous 'Invincibles' side, Vieira was a warrior in midfield who enjoyed doing the dirty work in games despite possessing a remarkable level of grace and technical skill that could have caused the Frenchman to see such gritty defensive work as beneath him. That battling spirit ensured Vieira was at the heart of everything Arsenal did and embodied their unique balance of style and steel. He would often win the ball with a crunching challenge and hold off a marker with a combination of strength and skill before playing a role in a flowing passing move.

Patrick Vieira's Club Career Stats Appearances 650 Goals 58 Honours 16

2 Steven Gerrard

Career Span: 1998-2016

The Lampard versus Steven Gerrard debate raged across England for the entirety of the pair's careers. Lampard was the more prolific in the final third, but Gerrard was the more complete player of the two. Add to that the fact that the Liverpudlian was no slouch in the attacking department either - he is the second-highest scoring central midfielder in Premier League history with 120 goals and sits eighth on the all-time assist charts, with 92 - and it is difficult to argue against his inclusion further up this list than his counterpart.

The legendary former Liverpool skipper possessed an engine rarely seen in a footballer so talented, enabling him to pop up across the pitch for 90 minutes, putting in crunching challenges, playing raking forward passes and hitting thumping shots without ever seeming to stop. His inspirational performance - as both a player and a captain - in the 2005 Champions League final against AC Milan in Istanbul will live long in the memory, as will his similarly spectacular showing against West Ham United in the 2006 FA Cup final a year later.

Steven Gerrard's Club Career Stats Appearances 749 Goals 190 Honours 9

1 Lothar Matthaus

Career Span: 1978-2000

Who could possibly take the crown of best box-to-box midfielder in football history away from Lothar Matthaus? Germany's record appearance-maker, Matthaus was one of the most complete footballers the world has ever seen. He was tireless, a tough tackler, a confident passer and could leather a ferocious shot at goal. On top of all of that, he was superb with both feet, adding another layer of quality and roundedness to his game.

The 1990 Ballon d'Or winner was fearsome from set-pieces as well, and boasted leadership qualities and a winning mentality that drove Bayern Munich and Germany to great success with him in the side. He even boasted great longevity and was the second of only six players to have appeared at five World Cups. A true legend of the game.

Lothar Matthaus' Club Career Stats Appearances 782 Goals 204 Honours 17

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 25.09.24