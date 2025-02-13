Summary Brentford are enjoying their best-ever period as a club in terms of league position, having become an established Premier League side.

Over the years and over the divisions, Brentford have had some brilliant players, still fondly remembered today.

Of all entrants on the list, only two still play for Brentford at the time of writing.

Brentford Football Club are in the midst of perhaps their best-ever period as a football club in their 135-year history. The Bees have been in the Premier League since 2021, ascending to the top flight for the first time in 74 years under the management of Thomas Frank, who has overseen a revolution in West London.

Now in their fourth-straight Premier League campaign, Brentford have spent the past three seasons consolidating their position, going from strength to strength as a club. That is not to say, however, that Brentford have enjoyed no relative success over the years within the lower divisions of English league football.

Brentford will, no doubt, continue their recent success. The club have seen their fortunes rise significantly through big-money sales, which can only benefit them in the long-term. In their history, however, both within and before the 21st century, which 10 players have been Brentford’s best ever?

Ranking Factors

Lists are subjective, depending on the opinions of the writer. This list, however, has been ranked on the following criteria:

Fan Reception - Perhaps the most important factor, how highly thought of is each entrant by Brentford fans?

Simple, but important. Relative to the time in which they played, how good was each player? Legacy - How much of an impact did each entrant leave in West London?

10 Greatest Brentford Players of All Time Rank Name Position Appearances Goals Years at Club 1. Jim Towers Striker 282 163 1954-1961 2. Kevin O'Connor Utility 501 41 1999-2015 3. David McCulloch Forward 116 88 1935-1938 4. Jamie Bates Defender 524 24 1986-1999 5. Bryan Mbeumo Forward 228+ 64+ 2019-present 6. Ivan Toney Forward 141 72 2020-2024 7. Terry Hurlock Midfielder 263 24 1980-1986 8. Terry Evans Defender 285 30 1985-1993 9. Lloyd Osuwu Forward 179 58 1998-2002, 2005-2007 10. Yoane Wissa Forward 135 41 2021-present

10 Yoane Wissa

2021-present

Comfortable playing either as a winger or through the centre in attack, Yoane Wissa has predominantly played in his native France since debuting in 2014, representing four different sides across numerous levels of football. In 2021, after three years with Lorient, Wissa joined Brentford in the summer following their promotion.

Frank started deploying Wissa as a striker in the 2022/23 season, following Ivan Toney’s eight-month ban from football. In this position, Wissa naturally saw his goal tally increase and he finished the following season as the club’s top scorer in the Premier League.

To begin the current campaign, after Toney’s departure and a long-term injury to his replacement, club-record signing Igor Thiago, Wissa remained up top and continued his impressive form. At the time of writing, Wissa has netted 11 goals in 21 Premier League matches, a tally that has seen him become the club’s all-time top scorer in the English top flight.

9 Lloyd Owusu

1998-2002, 2005-2007

After playing for local non-league side Slough Town for around a year, striker Lloyd Owusu was signed by Brentford in 1998, helping guide the club to a Third Division title in his first season as a professional footballer.

Osuwu spent four years with the club in his first stint at Griffin Park, scoring at least 10 goals in each season with the Bees. In the 2001/02 campaign, Osuwu’s 20 goals fired Brentford to the Second Division play-off final, after which he joined Sheffield Wednesday on a free transfer.

Osuwu would return to West London just three years after his departure, re-joining Brentford on a free transfer in 2005 after a stint with Reading. Osuwu was, once again, a reliable option in front of goal, though spent his final season with the club battling injury and leaving again in 2007. Osuwu, however, had already done more than enough to secure his cult hero status amongst the Brentford faithful.

8 Terry Evans

1985-1993

A towering, imposing central defender, Terry Evans signed for Brentford from non-league side Hillington in 1985 while still a teenager. Evans would spend eight years in West London, quickly becoming club captain as one part of a defensive pairing alongside Keith Millen, making over 60 appearances in the 1988/89 season alone.

Evans would rack up well over 200 games for Brentford, with his lack of injuries meaning he retained a consistent place in the team. Evans wore the captain’s armband when Brentford lifted the Third Division title in 1992, perhaps his greatest achievement for the Bees before his departure the following year after falling out of favour with new manager David Webb.

7 Terry Hurlock

1980-1986

Known for his discipline or more so, the lack thereof, Terry Hurlock was a tough-tackling central midfielder that debuted in non-league football before signing for Brentford in 1980, where he would remain for six years, one less than the number of red cards he received as a footballer.

Hurlock made up a capable Brentford midfield alongside Chris Kamara and Stan Bowles, particularly blossoming under the management of Fred Callaghan. The midfielder captained Brentford to the final of the 1985 Football League Trophy, just months before his departure in 1986. With over 200 appearances under his belt, Hurlock remains a popular figure amongst Brentford supporters.

6 Ivan Toney

2020-2024

Signed to replace Ollie Watkins after his move to Aston Villa, Ivan Toney had big shoes to fill upon arriving at Brentford from Peterborough United. It did not take long for Toney to find his form and in his first season, the forward scored 31 league goals, a Championship record at the time.

Toney was pivotal in Brenford’s promotion to the Premier League, netting in the play-off final against Swansea City. Toney kept his form for the Bees in the top flight, scoring 20 goals before his season came to an abrupt end after Toney was banned from football for eight months due to a breach of player betting rules.

In the last summer transfer window, Toney departed Brentford for Al Ahli in Saudi Arabia, becoming Brentford’s record sale in the process. His 36 Premier League goals mean that he is, currently, the joint-second highest scorer ever for Brentford in the top flight, a record that ensured his local legacy would remain.

5 Bryan Mbeumo

2019-present

After a season of senior football with Troyes, Bryan Mbeumo moved to Brentford in 2019 for what was then a club-record fee of just under £6 million. A winger by trade, Mbeumo was nominated for the EFL Player of the Year award in his debut season and though he endured relative struggles the following campaign, he was a crucial part of Brentford’s promotion-winning side.

Since ascending to the Premier League, Mbeumo has been utilised centrally as well as out-wide and has steadily developed with age. The Cameroonian international has long been a key part of Frank’s side, netting 22 goals in his first three seasons with the Bees in the top flight.

During the current campaign, however, Mbeumo has truly blossomed. Predominantly deployed as a forward, the attacker has scored 14 goals in just 24 matches. The 25-year-old has developed into one of Brentford’s best-ever players technically and could feasibly score more in this term than in his previous three combined.

4 Jamie Bates

1986-1999

Defender Jamie Bates debuted for Brentford in the mid-1980s. A natural centre-back, Bates was often utilised as a full-back owing to the fitness of fellow central defenders Terry Evans and Keith Millen after coming through the ranks of Brentford’s youth academy.

Bates would spend 13 years with Brentford and was a consistent part of the team in each of his seasons at Griffin Park. Bates made over 40 appearances in the 1991/92 campaign as the Bees stormed to the Third Division title, earning promotion to the newly-renamed First Division, which is now known as the Championship.

Scarcely ever injured, Bates was always present for Brentford across the 1990s, reaching the Second Division play-off final in 1997. Unfortunately for Bates, he could not prevent another relegation the following year, with Bates ultimately departing the club in 1999 after making over 500 appearances, having firmly cemented himself as a fan favourite.

3 David McCulloch

1935-1938

A striker from a bygone era, David McCulloch was the scorer of some of Brentford’s most important goals. The Scot was signed in 1935 from Hearts, after catching the eye of legendary Bees boss Harry Curtis. Signing for a struggling side, McCulloch’s 26 goals in as many games helped fire Brentford further up the top-flight table.

In the two following years of McCulloch’s three-year tenure at the club, Brentford finished sixth in both seasons, with the seven-time Scotland international netting 62 goals in that time. 1938 saw McCulloch depart for Derby County, but he did so having firmly cemented himself as a club legend.

2 Kevin O’Connor

1999-2015

A one-club man, Kevin O’Connor made his senior debut for Brentford in 2000, having spent his youth career as a forward. O’Connor struggled for consistent minutes as a youngster, but would find himself used as a midfielder towards the end of the 2000/01 season. Within the following five years, O’Connor would be used both as a right winger and a right back.

Such versatility would benefit O’Connor, as it meant that he became an ever-present figure in the team. He was appointed club captain in 2006, following heartbreak in the League One play-offs that year. That season, though, O’Connor was unable to prevent his side from dropping into the fourth tier.

O’Connor would then move into central midfield, further emphasising his versatility, and successfully captained the Bees to promotion back to League One in 2009. He struggled with injuries in his final years as a player before retiring in 2015, but made his 500th Brentford appearance in his last campaign, during which Brentford secured promotion to the Championship.

1 Jim Towers

1954-1961

A striker who spent the entirety of his youth career with Brentford, Jim Towers made his senior debut for the Bees in 1954, scoring on his debut against Shrewsbury Town in a first appearance that very much set the tone of how his career with Brentford would go.

Towers spent seven years with Brentford, joining Queens Park Rangers in a controversial move in 1961. Prior to that move, Towers scored at least 20 goals in five of the seven campaigns he played out with the Bees, peaking with 37 goals in 50 games during the 1958/59 season.

In 282 games, Towers scored 163 goals, a record that means, over 60 years after his departure, he remains the club’s all-time top scorer. A 2014 poll, to celebrate 125 years of the Football League, saw Towers ranked as the best player to represent Brentford in their history.

