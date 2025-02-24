Even though Britain is one of the most stacked regions ever in terms of the sheer number of incredibly talented football players produced, the nation is predominantly known for its incredible strikers and centre-backs. However, arguably the most stacked position they have throughout the history of the game is in attacking midfield.

With that said, we will today go through many English, Scottish, Welsh and Northern Irish greats of the game and rank the very best the attacking midfield position has offered. Included in this ranking are some of the most iconic names in football history, such as Bobby Charlton and John Charles, as well as some other Brits who may have been underrated throughout their playing days and may not have been given the respect they deserve despite being truly world-class.

Ranking factors:

Style of play

Longevity

Achievements and honours won

General legacy in football

10 Norman Whiteside

Career span: 1982-1991

Despite also being able to operate across several different positions in the forward line, Norman Whiteside played as an attacking midfielder for the large majority of his career. The Manchester United and Northern Ireland legend’s professional career may have only lasted nine years, but in that time, he showcased enough talent and ability to put himself alongside some of the greats of the British game.

Whiteside was mainly known for his terrific technical ability and intelligence on the ball, but he also had superb work-rate and fight, which at times were arguably just as important attributes as his main strengths with the ball at his feet.

Norman Whiteside's Career Statistics Appearances 334 Goals 85 Assists 8 Honours Won 2

9 Glenn Hoddle

Career span: 1975-1995

Glenn Hoddle was the epitome of technical brilliance on a football pitch. As far as attacking midfielders go, there aren’t many who could match the England and Tottenham legend when it comes to elegance and natural ability with the ball at his feet. Watching Hoddle during his prime was mesmerising as he always seemed several steps ahead of every other player on the pitch.

As well as having all the elegance in the world, Hoddle also had terrific end product and was known for his ability to smash goals home from range as well as picking out his teammates with picture-perfect crosses and passes from all different areas of the pitch.

Glenn Hoddle's Career Statistics Appearances 617 Goals 135 Assists 58 Honours Won 3

8 Paul Scholes

Career span: 1993-2013

Paul Scholes may have played in deeper positions throughout his career, but his outstanding strengths in the midfield definitely came in the attacking department. The Manchester United legend was not the biggest or most physical player, but his incredible intelligence and football IQ are what made him stand out amongst other players.

Scholes’ trademark main strength throughout his career was, of course, his unbelievable passing range, as he would ping balls around left, right and centre for 90 minutes and rarely misplace a pass. He may have been mainly known for his passing and control in midfield, but in the final third, Scholes was lethal in front of goal and bagged over 150 times for club and country.

Paul Scholes' Career Statistics Appearances 779 Goals 167 Assists 95 Honours Won 26

7 Paul Gascoigne

Career span: 1985-2004

Paul Gascoigne is a player who arguably doesn’t get enough credit or notoriety nowadays, even though he had a terrific playing career and made himself a legend at several of the clubs he played for. Gazza, to many, is the most talented and technically gifted English midfielder ever and has had praise heaped on him by many world-class players and managers over the years.

Gascoigne’s style of play during the era he came through was not common for an Englishman and his style and profile would be more compared to South American players given his terrific skill. The England legend excelled at taking the ball in deep areas and using his strength and ball control to bulldoze his way through to goal and smash a shot home or set up his teammates.

Paul Gascoigne's Career Statistics Appearances 456 Goals 88 Assists 23 Honours Won 4

6 Archie Gemmill

Career span: 1964-1984