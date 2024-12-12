Boxing has a rich and longstanding history in the United Kingdom, with many of the sport’s greatest fighters hailing from these shores. Several British boxers have left an indelible mark on the sport due to their respective prowess and achievements. Here at GIVEMESPORT, we’ve asked AI to rank the top 10 British boxers in history, and here's what it returned.

10 greatest British boxers, according to AI Position Boxer Professional record (as of 12/12/24) 10. Amir Khan 34-6 9. Tyson Fury 34-1-1 8. Frank Bruno 40-5 7. Ken Buchanan 61-8 6. Henry Cooper 40-14-1 5. Ricky Hatton 45-3 4. Nigel Benn 42-5-1 3. Carl Froch 33-2 2. Joe Calzaghe 46-0 1. Lennox Lewis 41-2-1

10 Amir Khan

Professional boxing record: 34-6

Bolton-native Khan first came to prominence as an amateur boxer when he won the silver medal in the lightweight division at the Athens Olympics in 2004; a feat that made him Britain’s youngest-ever boxing medalist, aged just 17. Since turning professional in 2005, several major boxing titles have been won by Khan, including the WBO intercontinental lightweight title, the IBF light welterweight title, and the WBA light welterweight title, with the latter triumph also making him Britain’s youngest-ever world champion at 22 years old. Famed for his punch speed and accuracy, Khan has been credited with popularising boxing among British Asians. Upon his retirement, Khan’s record stood at 34 wins and six defeats in 40 fights.

9 Tyson Fury

Professional boxing record: 34-1-1

The Gypsy King is one of the most recognisable fighters in the sport today, due to both his larger-than-life personality and his achievements. The first watershed moment of Fury’s career came in 2015, when he defeated Wladimir Klitschko to win the WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring magazine titles, announcing himself on the world boxing stage in the process. Fury won the WBC world heavyweight title in 2020 when he defeated Deontay Wilder, a belt he held for four years until he was handed the first defeat of his professional career by Oleksandr Usyk in May 2024.

8 Frank Bruno

Professional boxing record: 40-5

Throughout a 14-year professional career from 1982 to 1996, London-born Bruno became one of Britain's most popular boxers despite his career being mostly defined by unsuccessful heavyweight title challenges. Rising to prominence via a European heavyweight title win in the early 80s, Bruno first fought for the WBA heavyweight title in 1986 against Tim Witherspoon, but was defeated by an 11th-round knockout. Mike Tyson was then challenged for the undisputed world heavyweight title in 1989, but Bruno was beaten in the fifth round. Another unsuccessful challenge against Lennox Lewis followed in 1993, before Bruno eventually became WBC heavyweight champion by beating Oliver McCall on points two years later, a victory which was the high point of his career. Bruno’s record was 40 wins and five losses in 45 fights, with 38 victories coming via knockout.

7 Ken Buchanan

Professional boxing record: 61-8

Arguably Scotland’s greatest fighter, Edinburgh-born Buchanan became the country’s first-ever undisputed world heavyweight champion when he won the WBC crown by defeating Ruben Navarro in 1971, having already claimed the WBA lightweight world title against Ismael Laguna the previous year. The victory over Laguna saw him named the American Boxing Writers’ Association’s Fighter of the Year, ahead of Joe Frazier and Muhammad Ali. Buchanan also had the honour of topping the bill at Madison Square Garden six times. Throughout his career, Buchanan claimed 61 wins, with 27 of those being knockouts.

6 Henry Cooper

Professional boxing record: 40-14-1

The only British boxer to have been awarded a knighthood, Cooper was undefeated in heavyweight British and Commonwealth bouts for 12 years, meaning he held the British heavyweight title for the longest all-time stretch. Cooper won both belts by defeating Brian London in 1959 and also claimed the European heavyweight title against Karl Mildenberger in 1968. Cooper is best known for knocking down a young Cassius Clay in their Wembley Stadium bout in 1963 and, despite being beaten, his notoriety only grew from that moment. The ferocity of Cooper’s left hook led to it being nicknamed “‘Enry’s ‘Ammer”. Despite failing to win a world title, Cooper’s 25 knockout victories in 55 fights mean that he is still regarded as a legendary figure in British boxing.

5 Ricky Hatton

Professional boxing record: 45-3

Manchester-native Hatton forged a reputation as a formidable fighter and held multiple lightweight belts during his career, which ran from 1997 to 2012. Hatton first won the British light welterweight title in 2000, which was followed up by the WBU title the following year, a belt he subsequently defended 15 times between 2001 and 2004. “The Hitman” became a unified light welterweight champion in 2006 due to holding both the IBF and WBA titles, the latter won with victory over Carlos Maussa. Hatton suffered only three defeats in his 48 fights, with 32 of his 45 wins being knockouts. Two of his defeats came against two other modern boxing giants; Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2007 and Manny Pacquiao in 2009.

4 Nigel Benn

Professional boxing record: 42-5-1

“The Dark Destroyer” came to prominence in 1990 when he defeated Doug DeWitt to win the WBO middleweight championship. Benn built on that success by moving up a weight division and claiming the WBC super middleweight title in 1992 with a victory over Sugar Boy Malinga. Known for his aggressive style and determination, Benn became one of the most exciting fighters of the 1990s, an era defined by his heated rivalry with fellow Londoner Chris Eubank. Following his retirement in 1996, Benn had a professional record of 42 wins and five losses in 48 fights.

3 Carl Froch

Professional boxing record: 33-2

Froch is widely regarded as one of the best super middleweight fighters of his generation. He held several titles in the division, including the WBC super middleweight title, which he claimed in 2008 by beating Jean Pascal and defended several times until he was beaten in 2011 by Andre Ward. The Nottingham-native also took the WBA super middleweight title from Michael Kessler in 2013, having lost to him three years previously. Froch was known for his counter-punching ability and often beat opponents with the relentless pressure of consecutive punches. His thrilling, no-nonsense approach earned him a sizeable following. Froch retired in 2013, boasting a record of 33 wins and two losses in 35 fights.

2 Joe Calzaghe

Professional boxing record: 46-0

“The Pride of Wales”, Joe Calzaghe’s career is defined by two impressive achievements, the first being that he held the WBO super middleweight title for 11 years from 1997 to 2008, successfully defending it 21 times. He also remained undefeated throughout his 16-year career, having turned professional in 1993, with 46 wins and 32 knockouts in that time. Calzaghe was famed for his skill, durability, and strategic approach to the sport. It was these qualities among others that saw him named by Ring Magazine as one of the 10 best pound-for-pound boxers in the world between 2006 and 2008. Following his retirement in 2013, he was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

1 Lennox Lewis

Professional boxing record: 41-2-1