Leadership is one of the most underrated attributes a player can possess in football, and it takes a certain type of character to stand at the front of their team and inspire.

Some captains lead by example and are less vocal than others, but their professionalism and performances are of such a level that their team want to play for them and match their levels. Whereas other captains are loud, and try to rally their troops with rousing speeches and passionate conversations.

Britain has seen some of football's best leaders, and we will be ranking the 10 best of all time, in a list which includes a World Cup winner, and a Champions League winner.

Ranking Factors

Achievements

Leadership style

Impact on their team

10 Gary Speed

Nation: Wales

A true gentleman, who was adored by all who met him, Gary Speed is one of Wales' favourite ever captains. A versatile player who gave his all every time he stepped out on the pitch, Speed spent seven years as Wales captain between 1997 and 2004. The former Newcastle man always knew what to do to get the best out of his team, whether it be running tirelessly to set the standard, or saying some wise words to get the perfect reaction.

A talented player, whose tragic passing in 2011 shocked the football world, as Wales were left to mourn one of their best ever. Before his untimely death, Speed had begun to set some fantastic foundations as his nation's manager, and helped to mould the side which ended up reaching the semi-finals of Euro 2016.

Gary Speed Wales Record Appearances 85 Goals 7 Assists 4

9 Gareth Bale

Nation: Wales

The greatest Welsh footballer of all time, Gareth Bale, was as talented as they come, and his passion matched his ability. Despite his injury record, Bale is his nation's all-time record appearance maker, as well as leading goalscorer, which indicates how much he enjoyed stepping out for his country. Wearing the Welsh dragon with pride, Bale carried his team to heights that they had never seen before as they reached Euro 2016, with the former Real Madrid man at the forefront of everything good his side did.

A five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, it was clear Bale's heart always lay with his country. Jokingly holding up a flag which said "Wales, Golf, Madrid", after qualifying for Euro 2020, it was clear he was country over everything. A sublime player who adored his nation, few players have been so influential for their country as Gareth Bale.

Gareth Bale Wales Record Appearances 111 Goals 41 Assists 22

8 Steven Gerrard

Nation: Liverpool

His best days as a captain certainly came for his club, as Steven Gerrard was one of the best central midfielders to ever play the game. Liverpool born and bred, Gerrard led his boyhood club for 12 years, from 2003, after Gerard Houllier gave him the armband. The perfect captain, the Englishman would lead by example, and be one of the most professional players day in, day out, but he also would rally his troops with passionate speeches, due to his love for his team.

For England, Gerrard was captain for two major tournaments, Euro 2012 and the 2014 World Cup, and despite both ending in disappointment for the Three Lions, it is an accolade few can say they have. In a constant battle with Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes, it was a challenge for Gerrard to play his best football for his country, but in wearing the armband for 38 games, there was clear faith in the Liverpool legend.

Steven Gerrard England Record Appearances 114 Goals 21 Assists 23

7 John Terr

Nation: England

With two spells as England captain, as well as being one of Chelsea's greatest-ever skippers, John Terry is undoubtedly among Britain's finest captains. A Champions League-winning captain, although he didn't play in the final, John Terry was one of the Premier League's finest ever defenders, who was never afraid to put his body on the line and risk everything for the team. Always a threat from a set-piece, Terry was surprisingly a great goalscorer as well as a defender.

Never leading his nation out at a major tournament, Terry didn't suffer the embarrassment of many who had come before and after him. His win percentage of 65% as England captain is one of the best there has been, which demonstrates how good and inspiring the former Aston Villa man could be.

John Terry England Record Appearances 78 Goals 6

6 Martin O'Neil

Nation: Northern Ireland

Now best known for his time as a manager and a pundit, Martin O'Neil was a fine captain in his day. A pivotal part of Brian Clough's incredible Nottingham Forest side, who won two European Cups and an English title, O'Neil was a very talented player, who had leadership skills to match. As captain of his nation, O'Neil guided Northern Ireland to the 1982 World Cup, where they went on to cause an almighty upset by beating the hosts, Spain, 1-0 during the group stage.

O'Neil was also captain as Northern Ireland won the British Home Nations Championships in 1984, the final year the competition ran. A great captain, who went on to use his leadership skills across various managerial roles, O'Neil certainly deserves a place on this list.

Martin O'Neil Northern Ireland Record Appearances 64 Goals 8

5 Bryan Robson

Nation: England

A fantastic player, and an inspiring leader, Bryan Robson had a huge impact on both his club and country. Earning the nickname 'Captain Marvel', Robson was an excellent box-to-box midfielder who had a keen eye for goal as he crashed into the penalty area late. An equally good ball winner, there were few players who were able to get the better of the former Man United man, who could read the game like no other.

Robson spent 65% of his England career as a captain, such were his great leadership skills. His career was slightly impacted by injury, but Robson was still able to earn 90 caps and make a huge impression on the England side, as he netted 26 times during those caps.

Bryan Robson England Record Appearances 90 Goals 26

4 Danny Blanchflower

Nation: Northern Ireland

One of Tottenham's best-ever players, and a sublime leader too, Danny Blanchflower is a legend in Northern Ireland. Leading Spurs to the League and FA Cup double in 1962, Blanchflower certainly made his impact whilst at White Hart Lane. A combative midfielder who had a great eye for a pass, the Northern Ireland man wouldn't look out of place in today's game.

Northern Ireland's best performance in an international tournament came in 1958, with Blanchflower as their captain. Reaching the quarter-finals, defeating Portugal and Italy along the way before being beaten by France, was a remarkable achievement by Blanchflower and his team, which they haven't been able to replicate since.

Danny Blanchflower Northern Ireland Record Appearances 56 Goals 2

3 Billy Bremner

Nation: Scotland

An excellent midfielder who always put the team first, Bremner was one of Scotland's finest captains. Graceful on the ball, with a great passing range, Bremner was not shy of a tackle despite being small. He captained his nation to an unbeaten World Cup in 1974, where they were only eliminated on goal difference, and would always lead by example to inspire his teammates to fulfill their potential.

Also winning two league titles whilst Leeds captain, Bremner was a fantastic and versatile midfielder who any team would have loved to have. Successful wherever he went, the Scotland man was a fan favourite due to his passion and commitment to delivering the best result every time he stepped onto the pitch.

Billy Bremner Scotland Record Appearances 52 Goals 3 Assists 2

2 Billy Wright

Nation: England

Representing England throughout the 1940s and 50s, Billy Wright had a very impressive career. The first player to reach 100 caps for England, Wright spent his whole career with Wolves, who he represented 490 times. A fierce centre-back whose commitment to England was unparalleled, Wright led England to three consecutive World Cups. Skipper for the 1950, 1954 and 1958 campaigns, he held the record for the most consecutive games for England, 70, which was later matched by Bobby Moore.

A fantastic defender, who made 105 appearances in total for England, his passion for both club and country was unmatched. He was a powerful defender, who could read the game very well, so he is very deserving of a high position on this list.

Billy Wright England Record Appearances 105 Goals 3

1 Bobby Moore

Nation: England

The England captain for the 1966 World Cup, there was never going to be anyone else at the top of this list. The only British player to lift the World Cup, Moore was a fantastic footballer, who was a legend for both his nation and West Ham during his playing days. A fierce defender, who was always in the right place to marshall his defence and avert danger, not many strikers had good games against Moore.

With a statue outside of Wembley, Moore is recognised as a hero of English football, not just for the World Cup triumph, but also due to his outstanding ability. Making a total of 108 appearances for his nation, his passion was extreme, and his success is something that nobody has ever been able to say before or after.

Bobby Moore England Record Appearances 108 Goals 2

