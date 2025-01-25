Football supporters know there is nothing quite like going to a game in person. However, for the biggest games, the vast majority of viewers will be watching on TV or streaming somewhere. Along with the action itself, is the description of what is unfolding before our eyes.

This is true of all sports. Many will have their own strong opinions on who is the greatest sports commentator of all time. The same can be said of football. The most iconic moments will often be accompanied by iconic commentary that fans go on to remember as much as the action itself.

There have been many iconic football television commentators over the decades. This list reveals the rankings of the greatest British commentators in football history.

10 Greatest British Commentators in Football History Ranking Commentator Broadcaster 1. Barry Davies BBC 2. Brian Moore ITV 3. Clive Tyldesley BBC, ITV, CBS 4. John Motson BBC 5. David Coleman BBC 6. Kenneth Wolstenholme BBC 7. Peter Drury BBC, ITV, BT Sport, Amazon Prime, CBS 8. Martin Tyler ITV, Sky Sports 9. Ian Darke Sky Sports, ESPN 10. Alan Parry BBC, ITV, Sky Sports

10 Alan Parry

ITV & Sky Sports

With his clipped Merseyside accent, Alan Parry was a familiar voice for football fans for many years. Originally, he worked on radio, but found his way into TV, working for BBC Match of the Day. His career, has been varied, doing a number of international tournaments, including Copa America.

There was something very alluring when Parry’s voice went up an octave. You knew it meant that goals were afoot. As a self-confessed Liverpool fan, Parry would not be allocated their games to work on. There was, of course, plenty of drama elsewhere for him to get his teeth into over the years.

9 Ian Darke

Sky Sports

Ian Darke was a leading Sky Sports commentator particularly in the 1990s, where he brought the Premier League action to our lounges. Versatile, he was also a very successful boxing commentator. Yet in football, it was so often the Premier League that Darke worked in.

He got into the profession quite by accident. While working for the Portsmouth Evening News, an 18-year-old Darke stepped into to assist for the local hospital radio for Portsmouth’s home game with Middlesbrough.

He admits he volunteered because he wanted to go to the game. His career evolved from there, becoming a hugely familiar voice.

8 Martin Tyler

Sky Sports

Martin Tyler was Sky Sports' lead commentator for an astonishing 33 years. He went there from ITV in 1990 when the broadcaster was still known as BSB. Naturally, over the course of those years, Tyler was witness to a number of great dramas.

One of his most famous stints behind the mic was in 2012 at the Etihad. It was a game that is now seen as one of the greatest ever in the Premier League. Manchester City seemed to have blown their chance of winning the Premier League, as they were drawing 2-2 with QPR and the referee about to blow his whistle, when Sergio Aguero worked a one-two with Mario Balotelli before letting fly to score. Tyler did likewise with an epic line he is now so famous for:

"Aguerooooo…….I swear you’ll never see anything like this again."

7 Peter Drury

ITV

Peter Drury has been a popular commentator on TV for the last 25 years. One of his best-known broadcasts was when he was commentating on Roma’s Champions League quarter-final with Barcelona. The Italians went into the second leg 4-1 down, but pulled off a memorable comeback back in Rome. When Kosta Manolas put Roma three up with eight minutes to go and cause a memorable comeback, Drury screeched:

“Roma have risen from their ruins. Manolas, the Greek God in Rome. The unthinkable unfolds before our eyes. This was not meant to happen. This could not happen. This is happening.”

6 Kenneth Wolstenholme

BBC

Kenneth Wolstenholme is responsible for the most iconic commentary in British football. He was at the mic at Wembley for the 1966 World Cup Final.

With England captain Bobby Moore having put Geoff Hurst through on goal, with England 3-2 up, and seconds left, a few spectators had decided to conduct a small pitch invasion with the game still taking place. This is when Hurst strode on towards goal and Wolstenholme said:

“There’s some people on the pitch, they think it’s all over. It is now.”

That iconic line has been repeated countless times, as Hurst thumped the ball in for his hat trick to make England champions. It remains England's greatest footballing moment. With it, Wolstenholme's delivery is England's greatest commentary.

5 David Coleman

BBC

"Goals pay the rate and Keegan does his share,” was just one of the phrases BBC commentator David Coleman became famous for. This, after Kevin Keegan opened the scoring for Liverpool against Newcastle in the 1974 FA Cup Final.

Although Coleman’s most used delivery was his habit of reminding us of the score whenever anybody opened the scoring. One-nil would be the cry, before a pause and some more description. He was versatile too, covering tennis, athletics, as well as the Grand Nationals.

The 1970s were probably Coleman’s pomp. At a time, when Leeds United and Liverpool held great sway in who lifted trophies.

4 John Motson

BBC

Motty as he was always known, was something of an institution at the BBC. The stats man to Barry Davies’s more poetic voice, John Motson was in love with the game. It is testament to him, that perhaps his greatest commentary on the international stage did not involve England.

In fact England didn’t even qualify for the 1984 European Championships. It was there, in the semi-final between France and Portugal, when Motson seemed to be on the verge of ecstasy when he cried out the name of Platini. The word iconic is all too often bandied around, but that is the regard in which Motson’s commentary is held.

3 Clive Tyldesley

ITV

Like the vast majority of football commentators, Clive Tyldesley prepares meticulously with his notes. They’ve become pieces of pop art in their own right, given his exceptionally neat handwriting and are now available to buy. He was working at scores of memorable nights, but the one that tends to stick out is the closing moments of Manchester United’s dramatic late Champions League Final win over Bayern Munich in 1999.

Although he continues to work, he is most remembered for his 25-year-plus stint with ITV, where he was the broadcaster’s lead commentator. This meant he commentated on many Champions League and FA Cup finals, as well as at World Cups. During that time, he has worked in some of the best atmospheres known to football, in the biggest games.

2 Brian Moore

ITV

"And it's in there!" was so often the tiger-like, gruff cry when Moore announced a goal. There was something in his delivery that made you totally believe you were watching something thrilling.

It was never rehearsed, it was always from the gut, spoken with a sense of urgency. Moore was the main man for ITV, back in the days when BBC One and ITV televised the FA Cup Final.

Moore provided so many iconic moments, but perhaps his greatest was at Anfield in 1989, when Arsenal needed to beat Liverpool by two clear goals to win the title. With Arsenal one-nil going into injury time, Michael Thomas found himself through on goal, with Moore crying:

“Thomas charging through the middle. Thomas! It's up for grabs now! Thomas”

1 Barry Davies

BBC

Barry Davies is one of the greatest sports commentators of all time. He added wordplay delivered in his own idiosyncratic style, which varies from thrilled to cheesed off.

In Davies's early career, when Manchester City legend Francis Lee cut in from the wing against City in a Derby County jersey, Davies screeched out: “Interesting. Very interesting. And look at his face, just look at his face.” Meanwhile, Lee ran off with his arm aloft having scored a great goal.

Davies was also able to capture special moments, even if it came at England’s expense. Drawing breath after Diego Maradona’s Goal of the Century, past Peter Shilton in the 1986 World Cup, Davies confessed: “You have to say that is magnificent.”

Much of his career saw him facing off John Motson for British football's biggest games. Perhaps Davies didn't get the first team call as often as he did, but for those growing up in the 80s and 90s, his voice was synonymous with big sporting occasions and pure drama.