Key Takeaways David Beckham and Ryan Giggs are two of the biggest Manchester United stars to feature on the list.

Modern players Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bukayo Saka feature.

Scottish legend John Robertson helped Nottingham Forest to European glory.

England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have produced some of the finest crossers of the ball in football history. Research suggests that crossing from open play is a very inefficient strategy, with it being reported that only one in just under five such crosses being accurate. It is unlikely such research would apply to David Beckham, who was renowned for his pinpoint crossing ability for Manchester United, Real Madrid and England.

There have been many greats down the years, including the likes of Stanley Matthews to modern greats like Trent Alexander-Arnold. With that in mind, here are the greatest crossers of the ball in British football history, based on the below ranking factors.

Ranking factors

Efficiency - the skill of crossing is the delivery itself, with strikers becoming frustrated if a wide player delays a cross into the penalty area.

- the skill of crossing is the delivery itself, with strikers becoming frustrated if a wide player delays a cross into the penalty area. Consistency - a great crosser is someone who can do it almost routinely - it's no good beating the full-back if the cross goes into the crowd.

- a great crosser is someone who can do it almost routinely - it's no good beating the full-back if the cross goes into the crowd. Creating assists - the ability to bend and swing the ball into dangerous areas and create goalscoring opportunities.

10 Bukayo Saka

Clubs: Arsenal

Fans and opposition alike know what Bukayo Saka is going to do, but are still more often than not powerless to stop him, as he is so capable of beating his man on the right and creating goals. Like so many great players who have worn Arsenal's number seven shirt, Saka is creative and skillful, able to dart and weave his way around defenders, as well as pick out vital crosses. By in large, Saka's crossing is often fairly close to the penalty area, having so often beaten his man enroute to goal, but he has the composure to pick out quality crosses.

Bukayo Saka's Career Statistics Club Appearances 285 Club assists 75

9 James Milner

Clubs: Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool, Brighton

James Milner is an all-rounder but also a very adept crosser of the ball over his long professional career. Perhaps more often identified as a tireless midfielder, he has more Premier League assists to his name than David Beckham.

Like many young players, Milner received his fair share of criticism for his crossing, particularly when playing for Newcastle, but went on to be reliable out wide with the ball, even if perhaps his delivery wasn't as effervescent as some of the others in these rankings. With a career spanning 20 plus years, Milner can certainly be labeled consistent, with his crossing ability improving throughout his career.

James Milner's Career Statistics Club Appearances 880 Club assists 135 Premier League crossing accuracy 23%

8 Chris Waddle

Notable clubs: Newcastle, Spurs, Marseille and Sheffield Wednesday

Chris Waddle was an incredibly entertaining player, who had the ability to weave in and out of defender's clutches before dropping the ball into the box. Waddle found form pretty much wherever he played, but had a particularly purple patch while playing for Marseille, where French football fans got to witness his full repertoire of brilliance.

Such was his level of skill, he was able to drop a ball wherever he wanted it to go. It is something of a tragedy that Waddle didn't play for England a great deal after the 1990 World Cup, as his later career was arguably some of the best football he ever played.

7 Jim Baxter

Clubs: Rangers. Sunderland & Nottingham Forest

Something of a maverick and the star of Scotland's 3-2 win over England at Wembley in 1967 that drew some Scottish fans to declare themselves World Champions, Jim Baxter knew how to whip a ball in the box. His left foot was often described by Rangers fans as a wand, such was his command over the delivery.

In reality, there really wasn't much Jim Baxter couldn't do with the ball, to the extent that even in the act of receiving a simple pass he oozed a confidence that bordered on arrogance, albeit arrogance that was justified given his ability with the ball at his feet. Much like his mythical career, there aren't conclusive records or statistics on his career, but those who saw him play were blown away.

6 Trent Alexander Arnold

Clubs: Liverpool

In February 2024, Trent Alexander became the defender with most assists ever in the Premier League. His delivery of a pass anywhere on the pitch has drawn comparisons to how he plays and a quarter-back in American Football. Equipped with vision and a full range of passes, with the Premier League's all time top scorer Alan Shearer being full of praise for the Liverpool player and his ability:

"Trent is an unbelievable talent. For someone who's making a run, his ability to find them is incredible and there aren't many England players who can do what he can do."

Trent Alexander-Arnold's Career Statistics Club Appearances 335 Club Assists 87 Premier League Crossing Accuracy 26%

5 Steven Gerrard

Clubs: Liverpool & LA Galaxy

Steven Gerrard was perhaps underappreciated as a fantastic crosser of the ball, given he was also so good at everything else. Although former England team mate Gary Neville did not ever underestimate his delivery. "David Beckham and Steven Gerrard are two of the best crossers I have seen on the right side in the Premier League," he said. Known for how he could strike a ball at goal with great power, Gerrard used a similarly aggressive technique when crossing, getting great whip on his deliveries and creating havoc in the opposition penalty area as goalkeepers and defenders scrambled to deal with the consequences.

Steven Gerrard's Career Statistics Club Appearances 749 Club Assists 170 Premier League Crossing Accuracy 23%

4 Sir Stanley Matthews

Clubs: Blackpool and Stoke City

Known as the Wizard of Dribble, Stanley Matthews wasn't just a very skillful player in an era of heavy pitches and boots, he could also cross extremely well. Winner of the first ever Ballon d'Or, incredibly, Matthews was 42 at the time. This is a man who played until he was 50. Matthews’ speed of thought matched his pace and quick feet. This worried the opposition, with Matthews running towards defenders then going outside of them in order to give him the necessary space to deliver a cross. Ahead of his time in terms of how he looked after his health and fitness, Matthews was renowned around the world for his talent.

3 Ryan Giggs

Clubs: Manchester United

Undoubtedly one of the greatest British players of the 1990s, Ryan Giggs was blessed with pace, trickery and the finesse to centre a great delivery, Giggs was a consistent high performer for 23 years in which he amassed near on 1000 club appearances for Manchester United.

He still holds the appearance record for the club. In his early career he did endure some criticism for his crossing ability, with all too often his final product ending up out of play, but over the years he honed his craft. Being so quick over 10 yards he already had the full-back nervous, so once he had beaten a man, it was a case of simply dropping a delivery into the box, which he did to great effect so many times.

Ryan Giggs' Career Statistics Club Appearances 963 Club assists 253 Premier League crossing accuracy 27%

2 John Robertson

Clubs: Derby County and Nottingham Forest

Although one of John Robertson's biggest fans, his former manager at Nottinhham Forest often described the Scotsman as fat. It's true, he wasn't the most obvious athlete and by all accounts he was a pretty average trainer, but come match day he had the craft and skill to provide many a fantastic cross, and this at Nottingham Forest's peak years when they won it all.

While Clough could be cruel, he knew Robertson's value, often calling him the Picasso of football. Robertson was very influential for Forest, inspiring them to become one of very few clubs to win the Champions League back-to-back. He provided a glorious cross for Trevor Francis to score the winner in the 1979 final, then scored the winner himself a year later against Hamburg.

1 David Beckham

Clubs: Manchester United, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan, PSG

David Beckham is England's greatest crosser and Britain's too. Hugely adept at set pieces, whether taking direct free kicks - for which he still holds the Premier League record for most free-kicks scored with 18, or from wider areas, where he has an uncanny ability to whip a ball in with pace. Self-aware enough to realise he was not blessed with explosive pace, Beckham rarely worried about trying to outpace his marker. In fact, quite often, his opposite number would be in a relatively good position jockeying Beckham on the flank, before the former England skipper would find half a yard and whip the ball around his opponent for his team to attack.

David Beckham's Career Statistics Club Appearances 724 Club assists 225 Premier League crossing accuracy 20%

Stats via Transfermarkt and Premier League - correct as of 23/09/24.