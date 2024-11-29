A sport that continues to rise in popularity, darts has seen some of the greatest characters and athletes that sports has to offer, with its blend of competition and culture making for viewing that anyone can enjoy.

From the greats of the '80s, to the current day, darts keeps churning out some of the best competitors, and it is because of this that GiveMeSport has ranked the 10 greatest British darts players in history.

Taken into consideration for this ranking is the amount of titles won, in any format or organisation, the level of opposition faced, the dominance in the sport, and also the numbers themselves.

10 greatest darts players in British history Position Player Career titles 10. Glen Durrant 50 9. Luke Humphries 34 8. Jocky Wilson 19 7. Adrian Lewis 27 6. Peter Wright 48 5. Dennis Priestley 47 4. Gary Anderson 79 3. John Lowe 112 2. Eric Bristow 131 1. Phil Taylor 236

10 Glen Durrant

Career titles: 50

Known to the darts world as 'Duzza', Durrant, who now commentates on his chosen sport, boasts the highly impressive career accolade of winning the BDO World Championship three times in consecutive fashion, from 2017 to 2019. Joining the PDC in 2019, it didn't take him long to find success, as he won the Premier League in 2020, an achievement that makes up one of his 10 major career titles. Having retired in 2022, his 50 career titles sees him hailed as one of Britain's best darts players, with the Middlesbrough-born competitor's near-40-year career being hailed as one of the best.

9 Luke Humphries

Career titles: 34

'Cool Hand Luke' is next on the list, and for good reason, with Humphries enjoying a very fruitful 2024, having won the Players Championship Finals, the World Matchplay tournament, and the World Cup of Darts. Following on from his impressive 2023, with another stellar year of darts, he currently has 18 PDC titles to his name, despite being just 29 years old. Finding himself at the forefront of the current crop of talented darts players, Humphries has yet to give into the immense pressure that surrounds him, and seems to thrive under it, with his current world number one ranking being incredibly justified.

8 Jocky Wilson

Career titles: 19

A throwback for eighth place, and it is Scotland's Jocky Wilson, who dominated throughout the 1980s, as his quick rise to fame saw him become the man to beat. Winning the World Professional Darts Championship just three years into his career, another win in 1989 capped off a career that saw four British Professional Championship victories within that time. His retirement from the game in 1995 put a bow on what was a quick, yet incredibly successful 16-year reign in darts, with health issues plaguing the Scotsman. Sadly, passing away in 2012, his name was engraved onto the World Seniors Darts Championship trophy in 2022, in recognition of his immense contribution to the sport.

7 Adrian Lewis

Career titles: 27

Nicknamed 'Jackpot' due to previous success in Las Vegas, it is clear to see why he stuck with this name, as he struck gold in 2011 and 2012 when becoming back-to-back PDC World Darts champion, something that has only been done once since. Having won 27 titles throughout his near-20-year career, including four victories at the PDC World Cup of Darts when partnering alongside the legendary Phil Taylor, Lewis has a recorded 13 nine-darters on his CV, five of which were televised, something that many professionals struggle to do once.

6 Peter Wright

Career titles: 48

Come for the hair, and stay for the talent. The talented Scotsman, Peter Wright, is our sixth-best British darts player of all time, and it is hard to argue against it, with Snakebite's impressive two PDC World Darts Championship wins topping a CV that contains 48 titles, 14 of those being TV titles, with eight majors among those. Having been around since 1995 with the BDO, a brief pause in his career saw him return in his late 30s and make up for lost time, with his work in the PDC being nothing short of a success, with his beloved sidestep dance capping off an adored combination of talent and entertainment.

5 Dennis Priestley

Career titles: 47

A man who took to the stage in the colours of Dennis the Menace, ultimately giving him the nickname of 'The Menace', Priestley was more than just a Beano fan, as he became the first man to win the BDO and PDC World Championships. Having also won a World's Masters, Priestley only held three major titles in his career, but with those being three of the most impressive accolades to achieve in darts, it is not held against him. Being one of the founding members of the PDC, called the WDC initially, he enjoyed a huge amount of success on the WDC's circuit. Managing to make a name for himself in an era that was dominated by Phil Taylor, Priestley was one of Britain's best when he wasn't facing off against the aforementioned, a man who stopped the Menace in four World Darts Championship finals.

4 Gary Anderson

Career titles: 79

The Flying Scotsman is next on our list, and with 12 major titles to his name, with two world championship titles, it is hard not to mention Anderson when mentioning darts' best. With his majors spanning from the mid 2000s to the late 2010s, his longevity in the sport is unquestioned, with Anderson still winning on the PDC circuit in 2024. Having been voted as the PDC Player of the Year in both 2015 and 2016, the Scotsman is undoubtedly one of the best Britain has produced, and is still going strong to this day.

3 John Lowe

Career titles: 112

A man who competed and dominated throughout the '80s, much like the aforementioned Jocky Wilson, John Lowe is one of only six players to have won the World Championship three times, doing so in 1979, 1987, and 1993. Enjoying success over three decades, he became the first ever darts player to hit a televised nine-dart finish, something that is highly celebrated in today's game. Much like Priestley, Lowe was a founding member of the current PDC, and despite never winning a title under that umbrella, Lowe's 112 career titles see him lauded as one of the greatest to grace the game, and it is for this reason that Lowe found himself as the world number one on four different occasions.

2 Eric Bristow

Career titles: 131

A man who was number one in darts on five different occasions, earning himself an MBE for his contribution to the sport, it is hard not to think of darting legends and not think of Eric Bristow, a man who won five World Championships throughout his career. Another man who was a founding member of the PDC, the Crafty Cockney won 22 major titles under the BDO as he became one of the most consistent performers of the '80s. Not only was his talent appreciated for what he did on the stage, but Bristow had a talent for spotting the sport's next up-and-comers, and is known to have sponsored Phil Taylor with £10,000, to help him in his goal of making it as a darts player, something that worked out quite well.

1 Phil Taylor

Career titles: 236