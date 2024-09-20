Key Takeaways Britain has a history of producing great defenders like Bobby Moore and John Terry.

Britain has a rich history of producing great defenders. Not just the rugged, rough house types who like to strike fear into the opposition, but cultured and sophisticated defenders, like Bobby Moore, who guided England to their first, and only, World Cup triumph in 1966.

The other British defenders here in these rankings have all had huge influences on the success their teams had over the years, lifting numerous Premier League titles and European Cups too. With that in mind, here are the 11 greatest British defenders to have played the beautiful game.

Ranking factors

Legacy to their club and country.

Honours won.

The ability to contribute and be counted upon by their team.

11 Stuart Pearce

Nationality: English

Stuart Pearce was the ultimate warrior that fans respected and related to. Until he was 21, he was playing non-league football and working as an electrician. He got a move to Coventry, then Nottingham Forest. Although still unsure of his future at the City Ground, he put an advert in the club programme for his services as an electrician.

Pearce need not have worried. Affectionately known by Forest fans as 'Psycho', Pearce had a hammer of a left foot and is thought of as one of football's hardmen. Sadly for him, fate saw to it that his penalty was saved in the semi-finals of the 1990 World Cup, but he redeemed himself six years later, hammering in his penalty in the shoot-out against Spain in the quarter-finals of the 1996 European Championships.

Stuart Pearce's Career Highlights Club Appearances 590 Club Goals 72 England Caps 78 England Goals 5

10 Billy Wright

Nationality: English

Billy Wright has been immortalised outside Molineux with a statue. This is for his huge contribution to the club in the 1950s, whereby he won three English first division titles. He was also the first footballer in the world to win 100 international caps. Although Wright was tested early on in his career, being told he was too small to be a professional footballer. He was also famously turned inside out by Ferenc Puskas, when Hungary came to Wembley and won 6-3, but he came back, skippering Wolves to victory over Hungarian Champions Honved in front of more than 55,000 at Molineux, in a series of European club games that would later become the European Cup. Overall, Wright is seen as a giant of the British game.

Billy Wright's Career Highlights Club Appearances 490 Club Goals 13 England Caps 105 England Goals 3 Notable Honours First Division: 1953-54, 1957-58, 1958-59

9 Dave Mackay

Nationality: Scottish

Hard as nails, but with an eye for a pass, Dave Mackay was a key part of the Spurs side who last won the English title. That was the season Spurs won the double. Mackay had to overcome adversity, returning to fitness after twice breaking his leg, which was far more of a career threatening injury back in the 1960s than it is today. Then, having left Spurs, Brian Clough pulled a master stroke, signing Mackay, who was then in his thirties, for Derby County, where he played as a sweeper, he would later manage the team to the first division title, but overall Mackay was a hard man who could play too, so is very deserving of his place in the rankings.

Dave Macaky's Career Highlights Club Appearances 388 Club Goals 52 Scotland Caps 22 Scotland Goals 4 Notable Honours Scottish First Division: 1957-58, English First Division: 1960-61, European Cup Winners' Cup: 1962-63

8 Tony Adams

Nationality: English

Tony Adams was Mr Arsenal. Skipper of the young Arsenal side that went to Anfield on the last match of the 1988/89 season needing to win by two goals and doing so, Adams would go on to win many more honours with the Gunners. Adams had a spell in his career when he was taunted by opposition fans with braying sounds, as they saw him as something of a donkey. Then there were his well-documented alcohol problems, but Adams overcame that and reinvented himself under new Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, continuing to skipper Arsenal as they won the double in 1998.

Tony Adams' Career Highlights Club Appearances 631 Club Goals 46 England Caps 66 England Goals 5 Notable Honours Premier League & First Division: 1988-89, 1990-91 1997-98, 2001-02, European Cup Winners' Cup: 1993/94

7 Ashley Cole

Nationality: English

Perhaps not as celebrated as a left-back in English football history as much as say, Stuart Pearce, but there was no doubting which of the two was the better footballer. Unlike so many full-backs of the 21st century, Cole was very good at, and took pride in, defending. One of his most noted performances in an England jersey came in Euro 2004 in Portugal, with England facing the hosts, Cole put in a magnificent performance to mark Ronaldo. Despite his defensive excellence, Cole was often seen as a controversial figure, particularly for his move from Arsenal to Chelsea, but he remains one of Britian's best.

Ashley Cole's Career Highlights Club Appearances 701 Club Goals 21 England Caps 107 England Goals 0 Notable Honours Premier League: 2001-02, 2003-04, 2009-10, Champions League: 2011-12

6 Rio Ferdinand

Nationality: English

One of few players to make the move between Leeds United and Manchester United, Rio Ferdinand quickly settled in at Old Trafford and won everything there is to be won in the game, with Premier League titles coming on a regular basis.

Strong, athletic, but like all modern defenders, comfortable on the ball, Ferdinand is considered one of Manchester United's greatest ever centre backs. The England international formed several successful defensive partnerships, although arguably his most effective was alongside Nemanja Vidic. Together the two were an awesome pairing, with Ferdinand's legacy still casting a shadow over the club years after he has retired.

Rio Ferdinand's Career Highlights Club Appearances 692 Club Goals 13 England Caps 81 England Goals 3 Notable Honours Premier League: 2002-03, 2006-07, 2007-08, 2008-09, 2010-11, 2012-13 Champions League: 2007-08

5 John Stones

Nationality: English

John Stones is, first and foremost, a fine footballer, who has evolved and improved further under Pep Guardiola's guidance. One of the Premier League's best centre backs and immensely comfortable on the ball and always looking for a forward pass, Stones has been an instrumental part in Manchester City's dominance in English, and in 2023, European football.

Also, a fundamental member of the England sides that have got closer than anyone to winning another major honour, as he was in the side that lost to Italy and then Spain in the Euro finals of 2021 and 2024, Stones place as one of the great defenders has already been decided.

John Stones' Career Highlights Club Appearances 394 Club Goals 18 England Caps 81 England Goals 3 Notable Honours Premier League: 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24 Champions League: 2022-23

4 Phil Neal

Nationality: English

Phil Neal was Liverpool manager Bob Paisley's first signing for the club when he took charge at Anfield in 1974. He came from Northampton Town, which, with respect, isn't the first place that springs to mind when looking for a world-class right-back, but that is what Neal was. As time went by, Neal stacked up an incredible number of winners' medals from his time at Liverpool.

Trusted with taking penalties, as well as roving up and down the right flank, Neal scored from the spot in some of the biggest games in the club's history, scoring penalty kicks in the 1977 European Cup Final, as well as in the 1984 final, that went to a shoot out, both of which Liverpool won.

Phil Neal's Career Highlights Club Appearances 649 Club Goals 59 England Caps 50 England Goals 5 Notable Honours First Division: 1975-76, 1976-77, 1978-79, 1979-80, 1981-82, 1982-83, 1983-84, 1985-86, Eurpean Cup: 1976-77, 1977-78, 1980-81, 1983-84

3 John Terry

Nationality: English

John Terry was a serial winner of silverware for Chelsea. A player who was more than happy to put his head in where it hurts, Terry was a defender very much in the warrior mode. Alongside Ricardo Carvalho, he formed one of the great centre back partnerships in Premier League history. Instantly visible, with his white Chelsea socks pulled up tight over his knees, he was a formidable competitor and leader, who was capable of getting goals too.

As Chelsea captain, he won all there was to be won over a 20-year career. Despite the west London club regularly changing managers, John Terry continued to be named club captain, with his leadership going beyond the field of play, reportedly often being consulted by the club board on who they should next sign.

John Terry's Career Highlights Club Appearances 761 Club Goals 68 England Caps 78 England Goals 6 Notable Honours Premier League: 2004-05, 2005-06, 2009-10, 2014-15, 2016-17, Champions League: 2011-12, Europa League: 2012-13

2 Alan Hansen

Nationality: Scottish

Alan Hansen really does not get spoken of enough when there is a conversation on great defenders. His wonderful ability to read the game and anticipate what was to happen meant he didn't need to throw himself around slide tackling. Playing in the 1970s and 80s, an era when defenders could get away with far more than can today, Hansen didn't need to involve himself in such shenanigans. It's this ability that makes him one of the best defenders of the 1980s, and one who really ought to have got more shoulder and wrist injuries, given the sheer number of trophies he lifted while wearing a Liverpool shirt.

Alan Hansen's Career Highlights Club Appearances 614 Club Goals 14 Scotland Caps 26 Scotland Goals 0 Notable Honours First Division: 1978-79, 1979-80, 1981-82, 1982-83, 1983-84, 1985-86, 1987-88,1989-90, European Cup: 1977-78, 1980-81, 1983-84

1 Bobby Moore

Nationality: English

Moore famously wiped his hands clean on his shorts before accepting the World Cup from her majesty Queen Elizabeth the second in 1966. Fastidiously neat and tidy, not just in his appearance, but also in how he played the game. Not quick, dare it be said, perhaps even slow, but he had a fantastic ability to read the game, as well as pick a pass. England's hat trick hero of the 1966 World Cup, Geoff Hurst, is unequivocal on Moore's ability, he said:

"Bobby Moore is the best player I ever played with. We've not produced another English-born central defender who has come close to him. People might talk about Rio Ferdinand, but he's not in the same class as Bobby."

With England yet to lift the World Cup again since Moore, who is to say Hurst is wrong. As a mark of respect for Moore, in 2008 West Ham retired the number six jersey so closely associated with the former England captain.

Bobby Moore's Career Highlights Club Appearances 721 Club Goals 26 England Caps 108 England Goals 2 Notable Honours World Cup: 1966, European Cup Winners' Cup 1964-65, FA Cup: 1964

