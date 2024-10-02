Key Takeaways English players dominate the list with eight of the ten entries.

Wales are represented by Ian Rush, while Scotland have Ally McCoist as their chief finisher,

The Premier League's top three scorers of all-time — Alan Shearer, Harry Kane, and Wayne Rooney — battle it out for top stop.

British nations have not exactly flourished on the world stage when it comes to international tournaments, but the countries of the United Kingdom have still produced some incredible footballers over the years, particularly in attacking areas.

Some of the best British strikers of all time may not have been able to carry their country to success, but they've had glittering club careers, leading to personal accolades, silverware, and legendary status.

From the greatest strikers in Premier League history, to those who decided to remain in their native homeland or thrived before the Premier League was even created, it's not difficult to generate a list of the most prolific sharp-shooters from the British Isles.

Indeed, the most challenging aspect of such a task is narrowing it down, but GIVEMESPORT has assembled a top ten of the greatest British finishers in football history.

Ranking Factors

Goals scored (and goal-per-game ratio)

Quality and variety of finishing

The level of football played (both in terms of league and time period)

The Greatest British Finishers in Football History Rank Player Country 10 Ally McCoist Scotland 9 Jamie Vardy England 8 Jimmy Greaves England 7 Gary Lineker England 6 Jermain Defoe England 5 Ian Rush Wales 4 Wayne Rooney England 3 Michael Owen England 2 Alan Shearer England 1 Harry Kane England

10 Ally McCoist

Scotland

Most people these days know Ally McCoist as the warm, friendly voice from the commentary box, but long before he was enthusiastically discussing the game from the stands, he was firing in goals for fun up in his native Scotland for Rangers.

He scored a whopping 251 goals in 418 games for Rangers, which equates to a goal every 1.66 games. McCoist had brief spells with St Johnstone, Sunderland, and Kilmarnock, and scored goals everywhere he went. However, the fact that most of his goals came in the less competitive Scottish Premier League does harm his placing in this list.

9 Jamie Vardy

England

The meteoric rise of Jamie Vardy from non-league football to the Premier League record books is one of the most enthralling and inspiring stories in modern football. After catching the eye at Fleetwood Town, Leicester City took a £1 million gamble on the marksman in what proved to be a shrewd bit of business.

176 goals later (and counting), Vardy has helped the Foxes to a Premier League title and an FA Cup win, and has also scored in the European Championships for England. His ability to outpace and outmuscle some of the greatest defenders in Premier League history and the world, and his keen eye for goal have made him one of the league's most iconic forwards in recent history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In Leicester City's incredible title-winning campaign of 2015/16, Jamie Vardy scored in 11 consecutive Premier League matches, breaking Ruud van Nistelrooy's record for the longest goalscoring run in Premier League history.

8 Jimmy Greaves

England

Geoff Hirst's astounding hattrick in the World Cup final may never have happened had Jimmy Greaves stayed fit for the whole tournament, but an injury to the Spurs legend in the quarter-finals opened up the door for his replacement. Greaves was the most formidable goalscorer of his era, though, and it's no surprise he was England's main man up until that point.

He was also Tottenham's all-time leading goalscorer for more than 50 years, with 268 in 381 appearances. Harry Kane would eventually come along and beat that, but Greaves' legacy is still one of a revered and relentless finisher. To this day, he boasts one of England's best goal records with 44 in just 57 games and is the all-time record goalscorer for the English top flight.

7 Gary Lineker

England

Another forward who is arguably better known now for his appearances on TV than for his achievements on the pitch, but before Match of the Day, Gary Lineker was one of English football's finest ever strikers for both club and country. He enjoyed prolific spells with his beloved Leicester City and Tottenham, and also managed to impress over in Spain with Barcelona.

At international level, Lineker is among the highest goalscorers in England's history, with 48 goals putting him fourth on the list behind Sir Bobby Charlton, Wayne Rooney, and Harry Kane. He was a striker who played with grace and composure, and an unnerving ability to find the net from all kinds of angles.

6 Jermain Defoe

England

A real journeyman of the English game, Jermain Defoe moved around so much it's perhaps clouded judgement on his career as a whole, but make no mistake, he is one of the most dangerous strikers of all time in English football. Wherever he went, he scored goals of all different shapes and sizes - be it long-range rockets or six-yard tap-ins, he could do it all.

Defoe spent the majority of his career with Tottenham, where he bagged 91 goals. But across his whole playing career, he registered an impressive 227 goals for clubs such as Portsmouth, West Ham, and Sunderland. He even showed what he could do in Scotland and Canada, too, during brief spells with Rangers and Toronto.

5 Ian Rush

Wales

Wales have produced some amazing players over the years, but as a nation that has never really made much of an impact at major tournaments, it's easy to overlook them. However, with Ian Rush, it's hard to ignore the talents the legendary Liverpool star possessed in front of goal.

Rush scored a huge 346 goals in 602 games throughout his career, averaging a goal every 1.74 games. At Liverpool alone, he racked up an impressive 229 goals in 469 games across three different spells with the club. A deceptively powerful striker given his slight frame, Rush was fast, intelligent, and a brilliant poacher.

4 Wayne Rooney

England

A man who really needs no introduction or explanation, Wayne Rooney one of the greatest footballers England has ever produced. His all-round game was always exceptional, his passion and work rate never wavered, and his goal catalogue is up there with the best of the best.

From his first-ever goal, a stunning 30-yard effort against Arsenal, to his many, many Manchester United strikes including free-kicks, penalties, long-range rockets, and neat finishes in the box, Rooney was a generational talent who became an increasingly clinical finisher as his career developed. It's just a shame his impressive England tally didn't lead to a trophy for the golden generation.

3 Michael Owen

England

If we focused solely on Liverpool's version of Michael Owen and the young striker who burst onto the scene at World Cup 1998 for England, you'd probably be looking at the number one entry on this list. However, injuries really did do damage to Owen's career, particularly harming his pace, and even by the forward's mid-20s he was a mere imitation of the wonderkid who won the 2001 Ballon d'Or.

Nevertheless, on his day, Owen was a phenomenon in front of goal. A player who simply loved sticking the ball in the net, there was a time when he would find a way to score no matter what if fed the ball anywhere around the box. He is easily one of the most naturally-gifted British finishers of all time and when that shooting ability was combined with incredible pace, few defences could find a way of stopping the former Reds, Real Madrid and Newcastle man.

2 Alan Shearer

England

You don't become the Premier League's all-time top goalscorer without knowing a thing or two about finishing, and Alan Shearer could write a book on the art of goalscoring (in fact, he probably has). His record of 260 goals in the competition may never be matched, unless Erling Haaland decides to stick around for a few more years, and Shearer did most of the hard work in a Newcastle United side that were far less successful than Manchester City.

Another forward who was equally comfortable blasting the ball in from 30 yards as he was at rolling the ball past the keeper from 12, or even heading in from set-pieces, the variety and quality of his goalscoring exploits make him one of the greatest British finishers of all time.

1 Harry Kane

England

Sure, he didn't quite manage to break Alan Shearer's Premier League record, but Harry Kane definitely could have were it not for his decision to chase trophies in Germany. And, since moving to the Bundesliga, Kane has displayed exactly why he is the very best centre-forward in the game right now.

The England captain is a phenomenal passer of the ball - more than happy to drop deep and make things happen for those around him. But he's also an exceptional finisher in his own right, and perhaps the best British football has ever produced. Kane is Tottenham's all-time top scorer, his country's all-time top scorer, and our pick for the best British finisher ever, too.

Statistics sourced via Transfermarkt - correct as of 01/10/2024.