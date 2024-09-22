Key Takeaways British football was stacked full of incredibly talented stars during the 1990s - here are the 10 best.

English players dominate the rankings with Alan Shearer and Paul Scholes featuring.

Scottish and Welsh legends also make it onto the list, with Gary Speed and Ally McCoist in the top 10.

The 1990s saw the birth of the Premier League, all-seater stadiums and a steady influx of leading foreign players signing for English clubs. British players still made up the vast bulk of teams in England and Scotland in that era. It was a time of great change and great excitement too, as attendances for British matches began to rise as the game grew in popularity.

During this time, there were a host of great and entertaining players who brought the paying fans rushing through the turnstiles. Paul Gascoigne is the most skillful English player in football history, and it is he who is ranked as the greatest British footballer of the 1990s. Gazza may not have played as many games as some of his peers on the list, but when he did play, he tended to provide memorable moments.

Ranking factors

Statistics - longevity and playing right across the decade at a high level is one sign of greatness

- longevity and playing right across the decade at a high level is one sign of greatness Impact - it's not only about the medals won, it's the excitement players created through their performances, goals and iconic moments.

- it's not only about the medals won, it's the excitement players created through their performances, goals and iconic moments. Testimonials - how well a player is rated by his peers and managers in the game is another variable in which to judge greatness.

The 10 Greatest British Footballers of the 1990s (Ranked) Rank Name Nationality International Caps Club Appearances 1 Paul Gascoigne English 57 414 2 Alan Shearer English 63 704 3 Paul Scholes English 66 716 4 Ryan Giggs Welsh 64 963 5 David Beckham English 115 724 6 Tony Adams English 66 632 7 Ian Wright English 33 418 8 Gary Speed Welsh 87 773 9 Ally McCoist Scottish 61 777 10 Matt Le Tissier English 8 487

Related 10 Greatest Footballers of the 1990s [Ranked] From Zinedine Zidane to Ronaldo, some of football's true icons burst onto the scene in the 1990s.

10 Matt Le Tissier

1986 - 2002

Unlike the other players in these rankings, Matt Le Tissier has no major honours to show from his career, which was played exclusively for Southampton. With a catalogue of fantastic goals scored during the 1990s, Le Tissier can certainly consider himself one of the best players to have never won a trophy.

Looking back over past winners of the BBC Goal of the Season award, it's surprising to see Le Tissier only having won it once, for a mazy dribble and long-range strike against Blackburn Rovers, the year the Ewood Park side won the Premier League title. It wasn't just the quality of his goals, but the quantity too - he scored 25 Premier League goals in the 1993/94 season, but despite all this, he was never able to nail down a regular place in the England team.

Career Stats Clubs in the 1990s Southampton Games 485 Goals 184 Key fact Le Tissier scored 47 of the 48 penalties he took in his career.

9 Ally McCoist

1978 - 2001

Scotland striker Ally McCoist had an insatiable appetite for goals and was a key component to the Rangers side that dominated Scottish football in the late 1980s and in the 1990s. Proving to be a regular thorn in the side for Celtic, in one of the biggest derbies in world football, McCoist would continually make aggressive runs into the penalty area, becoming the European Golden Shoe winner in 1992 and 1993.

This is arguably when Rangers were at their peak in the 1990s. With some in the media questioning whether The Gers were merely big fish in a small pond, they were drawn against English Champions Leeds United in the first season of the re-branded Champions League, beating them 2-0 at Elland Road. Naturally, McCoist was on the scoresheet, in a season they narrowly missed out on a place in the final to Marseille who went on to win the competition.

Career Stats Clubs in the 1990s Rangers & Kilmarnock Games 777 Goals 405 Major honours Scottish Premier Division (x10) Key fact McCoist is Rangers' all-time top goal scorer with 355 goals.

Related 10 Greatest Scottish Players in Football History [Ranked] Scotland have produced some true icons of the game and the very best of them have been ranked.

8 Gary Speed

1988 - 2010

The late Gary Speed is a player with some of the most appearances in Premier League history. He was one of the driving forces of the Leeds United side in the early 1990s that regained promotion to the top flight and then, in 1992, won the English First Division title for the first time since Don Revie's Leeds side did so 18 years earlier in 1974.

As well as being an all-great midfield player, Speed had a particular talent when it came to heading, being able to get up and win more than his fair share of aerial duels, despite not being especially tall at 5'10".

Career Stats Clubs in the 1990s Leeds, Everton, Newcastle Games 773 Goals 117 Major honours English First Division (x1) Key fact Gary Speed won 76% of the tackles he made in the Premier League

7 Ian Wright

1985 - 2000

Ian Wright is one of the best Arsenal players in Premier League history. Famously, he didn't begin his professional career until relatively late, playing non-league football until Crystal Palace signed him as a 21-year-old. It was at Palace he caught the attention of a wider audience when he scored an impressive brace against Manchester United in the 1990 FA Cup Final.

This form earned him a move to Arsenal, where goals quickly followed to the extent that, in 1997, he became Arsenal's all-time top goalscorer - a record that Thierry Henry would later go on to break, but Wright remains a Gunners legend.

Career Stats Clubs in the 1990s Crystal Palace & Arsenal Games 418 Goals 231 Major honours Premier League (x1), FA Cup (x2), European Cup Winners' Cup (x1) Key Fact In 1992, Ian Wright was the First Divsion's top scorer with 29 goals.

6 Tony Adams

1983 - 2002

One of the great defenders in English football history, Tony Adams was a leader, who, having spent his whole career with one club, was often known as Mr Arsenal. Pivotal in George Graham's back four of the late 1980s and early 1990s, who routinely pushed up the field in unison with their arms raised to once again catch the opposition offside, Adams would hear the sound of his club's fans singing 'One nil to Arsenal,' such was their tendency to snatch games with a clean sheet.

When Arsene Wenger came to the club in 1996, he brought with him many new and revolutionary ideas to the English game. Ideas that would have seemed incompatible to Adams, but the England centre-back adapted and became Wenger's captain.

Career Stats Clubs in the 1990s Arsenal Games 632 Goals 46 Major honours Premier League & English First Division (x4), European Cup Winners' Cup (x1) Key Fact Adams skippered Arsenal to title wins in three separate decades.

5 David Beckham

1992 - 2013

David Beckham was perhaps the best crosser of the ball the game has ever seen. Not blessed with electric pace, Beckham never felt the need to beat his man to put in a cross that was all too often served up on a silver platter for attacking colleagues. It is impossible to talk about Beckham without mentioning his great ability to shoot directly from dead-ball situations.

He had an unnerving ability to bend and swerve free kicks into the net for both Manchester United and England. By the end of the decade, Beckham's fame transcended football, but that notoriety all stemmed from his consistent performances for club and country on the pitch.

Career Stats Clubs in the 1990s Manchester United Games 724 Goals 127 Major honours Premier League (x6), Champions League (x1), Intercontinental Cup (x1), La Liga (x1) Key Fact David Beckham has the highest number of free kicks scored in the Premier League with 18.

4 Ryan Giggs

1990 - 2014

The longevity of Ryan Giggs' career is almost unrivalled, during a career that unfolded over an unbelievable 24 years. The length of his career and the quality of his attacking play mean he is high-ranking in the list of players with the most assists in Champions League history. His time at Old Trafford coincided with Manchester United's great rivalry with Arsenal, with Giggs being quite candid about how he hated some of the Arsenal team.

Although he had some hamstring injuries in the 1990s, his career was marked by his incredible fitness levels, which were demonstrated when he scored his most memorable United goal at Villa Park against Arsenal in the 1999 FA Cup semi-final on the club's way to winning the treble.

Career Stats Clubs in the 1990s Manchester United Games 963 Goals 168 Major honours Premier League (x13), Champions League (x2), Intercontinental Cup (x1), FIFA Club World Cup (x1) Key Fact Giggs has the highest number of Premier League assists with one club, with 162.

Related Ryan Giggs vs Bukayo Saka vs Eden Hazard Stats Comparison Comparing some of the finest wingers to grace the Premier League down the years.

3 Paul Scholes

1993 - 2011

One of the great playmakers in British footballing history, Paul Scholes has received praise from the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Lionel Messi and Ronaldo. Blessed with wonderful vision and a wide range of passing, Scholes was able to unlock many a defence, as well as having an eye for goal, too.

Although he received a winner's medal, sadly for Scholes, he was suspended for the 1999 Champions League final victory. But he was at the fulcrum of Manchester United's dominance of the Premier League throughout the decade and remains a legend at Old Trafford and of the Premier League.

Career Stats Clubs in the 1990s Manchester United Games 716 Goals 155 Major honours Premier League (x11), Champions League (x2), Intercontinental Cup (x1), FIFA Club World Cup (x1) Key Fact Scholes has won more Premier League titles than any other English player.

2 Alan Shearer

1987 - 2006

Alan Shearer is one of Britain's greatest-ever strikers. He famously scored a hat-trick on his full professional debut for Southampton against Arsenal as a 17-year-old in 1987. Having learned his trade on the south coast, Shearer moved to Blackburn Rovers in 1992 for a then-English record transfer fee of £3.6m.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Alan Shearer is the top goalscorer in Premier League history, after finding the net 260 times in the English top-flight.

Seemingly unperturbed by any perceived pressure or expectancy, Shearer hit the ground running, scoring 16 goals by Christmas before disaster struck. He suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury. The Geordie showed his resilience by going through rehab and returning the next season to score 34 goals, form he would continue throughout a prolific career.

Career Stats Clubs in the 1990s Southampton, Blackburn Rovers, Newcastle Games 704 Goals 363 Major honours Premier League (x1) Key Fact He is the Premier League's all-time record scorer with 260 goals.

Related Ranking the 9 Best Players to Wear Number 9 For Newcastle Multiple Premier League record-breakers, Ballon d'Or winners and England icons. Newcastle have had some legendary players wear the number nine shirt.

1 Paul Gascoigne

1985 - 2004

Close

Paul Gascoigne is considered one of England's greatest-ever players. Equipped with all the attributes of a top-class attacking midfielder, he was able to drive forward with the ball, beating players and finding wonderful through balls. He also had a real talent on set pieces, perhaps best highlighted when he drilled a 30-yard free-kick past Arsenal's David Seaman in the 1991 FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Gary Lineker famously played alongside Gazza for Tottenham and England, most notably during England's run to the semi-finals of the 1990 World Cup in Italy, with the former striker telling Sky Sports he is unequivocal in his praise for his former teammate:

"The most gifted, I would say, footballer this country has ever produced."

It has been well-documented how Gascoigne's career was overshadowed by injuries and that he remains one of England's most controversial footballers. Yet the moments he created in his career, from his goal against Scotland in Euro 96 to the surging brilliance he showed, particularly for Spurs, Lazio and Rangers make him the obvious number one best British footballer of the 1990s.

Career Stats Clubs in the 1990s Spurs, Lazio, Rangers, Middlesborough Games 414 Goals 108 Major honours FA Cup, Scottish Premiership (x2), Scottish Cup, Scottish League Cup

Statistics are via Transfermarkt & Soccerbase - correct as of 22/09/2024.