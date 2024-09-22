Key Takeaways Wayne Rooney tops the list as best British player of the 21st Century for his sheer explosive talent.

The twenty-first century has seen British players excel in European football, particularly at club level. When it comes to the home nations, English players dominate the rankings of best players.

One notable Englishman is Wayne Rooney. The Liverpudlian was a player who excited fans and can be considered one of England’s greatest ever, having shone for both England and Manchester United.

Welshman Gareth Bale also huge impact this century, starring with Real Madrid. Like Rooney, Bale was one of the most entertaining players in British football history. With talent such as the two aforementioned icons included, here are the 10 greatest British footballers of the 21st century.

Ranking factors

Consistency - brilliance is wonderful, but players needs to find form week in, week out to be considered for the rankings.

- brilliance is wonderful, but players needs to find form week in, week out to be considered for the rankings. Achievements - amid that brilliance, being able to win honours.

- amid that brilliance, being able to win honours. Legacy - how they are remembered.

10 Greatest British Footballers of the 21st Century (Ranked) No. Player Nationality Years Caps Goals 1 Wayne Rooney English 2022-2021 120 53 2 Gareth Bale Welsh 2006-2023 111 41 3 Steven Gerrard English 1998-2016 114 21 4 Harry Kane English 2009-present 100 68 5 Paul Scholes English 1993-2013 66 14 6 David Beckham English 1992-2013 115 17 7 Ryan Giggs Welsh 1990-2014 64 12 8 Frank Lampard English 1995-2016 106 29 9 John Terry English 1998-2018 78 6 10 Rio Ferdinand English 1995-2015 81 3 11 Ashley Cole English 1999-2019 107 0

11 Ashley Cole

Club appearances and goals: 701 and 72

Ashley Cole was a highly accomplished left-back. Unlike so many full-backs of his generation, he excelled at and actually seemed to thoroughly enjoy the art of defending. A great reader of the game, he was an exceptional man-marker he is considered one of the best left-backs in Champions League history.

Cole controversially left Arsenal to join Chelsea, where he continued to win honours, albeit he did not enjoy good receptions from Gooners whenever he returned to north London. Such was his athleticism and ability, he is up there to be seriously considered as the greatest left-back England has ever produced.

Ashley Cole Arsenal and Chelsea stats Appearances 565 Assists 59 Goals 16 Achievements include Premier League titles (x3) Champions League (x1)

10 Rio Ferdinand

Club appearances and goals: 692 and 13

Rio Ferdinand was a talented and composed player who is one of the best centre-backs in Manchester United's history. After excelling at West Ham and then Leeds, where he was part of a young side that had a great run in the Champions League, Alex Ferguson signed the youngster, bringing him to Old Trafford and turning him into a serial trophy winner.

Ferdinand played at the back with several other very talented defenders, including Jaap Stam and Nemanja Vidic. He was also a first choice for England for many years, although wasn’t able to get beyond the quarter-final stage of a major international tournament as a player.

Rio Ferdinand Man Utd stats Appearances 455 Assists 8 Goals 8 Achievements include Premier League titles (6), Champions League (x1)

9 John Terry

Club appearances and goals: 761 and 68

John Terry is Chelsea's most successful captain and one of the best centre-backs in the history of the Champions League. Brave and an incredibly committed player, Terry commanded respect at Chelsea, not just in the changing room among his peers, but higher up in the club’s hierarchy too.

Captain under Jose Mourinho as Chelsea won the 2005 Premier League, their first English title in 50 years, Terry was also a dependable figure in an England jersey. In 2024, the Blues legend was inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame and is one of the few players to have made more than 600 appearances for the club.

John Terry Chelsea stats - 1998-2017 Appearances 725 Assists 27 Goals 67 Achievements include Premier League titles (x5) Champions League (x1)

8 Frank Lampard

Club appearances and goals: 898 and 268

Frank Lampard became a very reliable source of goals for Chelsea throughout his long career at Stamford Bridge. With a habit of timing runs into the penalty area to perfection, Lampard hit double figures in the Premier League for 10 years in a row at Chelsea, including a total of 26 goals in all competitions during the 2009/10 season.

This makes Lampard one of the best goal scoring midfielders of all time, as well as Chelsea's all-time top goal scorer, with his 211 goals some way clear of Bobby Tambling in second place, who scored 177 for the Blues in the 1960s.

Frank Lampard Chelsea stats - 1995-2016 Appearances 648 Assists 148 Goals 211 Achievements include Premier League titles (x3) Champions League (x1)

7 Ryan Giggs

Club appearances and goals: 952 and 164

Are rare example of a one-club player, Ryan Giggs came through at Manchester United to break into the senior team in 1990. Thanks to his longevity, however, he remained a key player into the first decade and a half of the 21st century.

With more Premier League goal contributions (272 goals and assists combined) than any other winger, the Welshman was a threat on the flanks at Old Trafford for years. With 13 English top-flight titles, two Champions League triumphs, and many more honours, Wales have produced very few footballers of his level.

Ryan Giggs Manchester United stats - 1990-2014 Appearances 952 Assists 253 Goals 164 Achievements include Premier League titles (x13), FA Cup (x4), League Cup (x4), Champions League (x2)

6 David Beckham

Club appearances and goals: 724 and 127

David Beckham is the best crosser of a ball in football history. Growing up in Essex, Beckham dreamed of playing for Manchester United and he, of course, did so, becoming a key part of the side that won the treble in 1999, as United scored two goals in injury time to beat Bayern Munich in the Champions League Final.

Beckham was also a very influential figure for the England team, being made captain and scoring a late and memorable equalising goal direct from a long-range free kick against Greece, which secured qualification to the 2002 World Cup in Japan and South Korea, before winning La Liga with Real Madrid among a team of superstars.

David Beckham Manchester United and Real Madrid stats - 1992-2013 Appearances 549 Assists 172 Goals 105 Achievements include Premier League titles (x6), La Liga (x1), Ligue 1 (x1), Champions League (x1)

5 Paul Scholes

Club appearances and goals: 716 and 155

Paul Scholes was a naturally gifted and widely respected player who was one of the best midfielders in the modern era of football. Blessed with an exquisite range of passing and a bullet of a strike, Scholes had vision and a big fan base that included Zinedine Zidane. "He’s almost untouchable in what he does," said Zidane. "I never tire of watching him play. You rarely come across the complete footballer, but Scholes is as close to it as you can get.

"One of my regrets is that the opportunity to play alongside him never presented itself during my career."

Paul Scholes Manchester United stats - 1994-2013 Appearances 716 Assists 81 Goals 155 Achievements include Premier League title (x11), Champions League (x2)

4 Harry Kane

Club appearances and goals: 564 and 360

In 2013, when he was on the bench for Leicester City, while on loan there from Tottenham, it is very unlikely anyone thought Harry Kane would become England's all-time top goalscorer. One thing Kane has always had, though, is a drive to improve and self-belief in his ability. He is now viewed as one of Britain's greatest-ever strikers.

Strong, good in the air, with the ability to turn and score from long range, when on his game Kane is unstoppable. He's also been England's captain in consecutive Euro finals when the nation came closest to winning their first honour since 1966, losing the finals of Euro 2020 and 2024.

Harry Kane Spurs stats - 2009-2023 Appearances 435 Assists 61 Goals 280 Achievements include FIFA World Cup 2018 Golden Boot, European Golden Shoe 2024

3 Steven Gerrard

Club appearances and goals: 749 & 191

Steven Gerrard was the inspirational driving force behind Liverpool during his long career at Anfield. While a Premier League title eluded him, he will be long remembered for his performances in Liverpool's midfield, which in 2005 saw them crowned European Champions.

In that Champions League final in Turkey, often referred to as the miracle of Istanbul, Gerrard had an inspired game, dragging his teammates back to their feet after going three goals down to AC Milan to draw level and eventually win on a penalty shoot-out, even if there were question marks over how far Liverpool keeper Jerzy Dudek was off of his line.

Steven Gerrard Liverpool stats - 1998-2015 Appearances 710 Assists 155 Goals 186 Achievements include Champions League (x1)

2 Gareth Bale

Club appearances and goals: 554 & 185

Blessed with superhuman pace and power, Gareth Bale was a sensation for Real Madrid when the big occasion came calling. Prior to that he had put in some memorable performances in a Tottenham jersey, with his hat trick at San Siro against Inter Milan living long in the memory before his record sale to Spain.

He also inspired Wales to qualify for their first international tournament since 1958, when he led the side to the semi-finals of Euro 2016, where they lost to the tournament's eventual winners Portugal. Yet it is in Spain where Bale elevated his performances to another level, scoring vital and spectacular goals, none less so than a stunning instinctive overhead kick against Liverpool in the final of the 2018 Champions League, a competition he won five times with club, scoring in three finals.

Gareth Bale Real Madrid stats - 2013-2022 Appearances 258 Assists 67 Goals 106 Achievements include La Liga title (x3), Champions League (x5)

1 Wayne Rooney

Club appearances and goals: 764 & 313

As much as Everton tried to protect Wayne Rooney when he burst onto the scene as a 16-year-old in 2002, the moment he scored that outrageous goal against Arsenal at Goodison Park, his life changed forever. From then on brilliance was expected of him. More often than not, that is what Rooney delivered. Not afraid of the big stage, scoring a hat trick on his Manchester United debut against Fenerbahce in the Champions League, Rooney is one of English football's finest ever finishers.

It was at Manchester United where Rooney was at his best in his club career. He was able to score a wide range of different goals, whether it be arriving in the box to tap in or scoring spectacularly from distance, making him very much one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history. While some argued his talent justified he should have inspired England to silverware, he did still become England's all-time top scorer with 53 international goals, until Harry Kane broke the record in 2023.

Wayne Rooney Manchester United stats - 2004 to 2017 Appearances 559 Assists 139 Goals 253 Achievements include Premier League title (x5), Champions League (x1)

All statistics via Transfermarkt - correct as of 20-09-2024.