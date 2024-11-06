The Premier League was founded in February 1992 and has grown into the most-watched league in the world. Fans across the globe tune in to watch Liverpool and Manchester United wage battle; in fact, NFL legend Ryan Griffin claims it's a bigger sporting event than the SuperBowl.

The worldwide appeal of the English top-flight wouldn't be at the level it is without the talents who lock horns on matchday weekends. Players such as David Beckham and Steven Gerrard have transcended the British game, becoming two of many iconic players in Premier League history.

Here, we rank the top 20 British talents to grace the Premier League since its formation 32 years ago. Each player's success, abilities and legacy-defining moments in the most-watched league in the world were studied to come to a likely debatable top 20 ranking.

Related 10 Highest-Valued English Players in Football History [Ranked] England has long produced highly sought-after footballers - and these are the 10 most valuable of all time.

15 Andrew Robertson

Revolutionised the full-back position

Few would have expected Andrew Robertson to be remembered as one of the Premier League's greatest players when he first arrived in the English top flight at Hull City, signed as a promising youngster from Dundee United. Eyebrows were even raised when Liverpool snapped him up after the Tigers were relegated from the top flight.

But two important things happened simultaneously at Anfield. On Robertson's end, he made every effort to perfect his craft by improving the defensive side of his game and becoming even more potent when going forward. On Liverpool's end, Jurgen Klopp developed a tactical system that allowed both of his full-backs to outflank two incredibly gifted wingers, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, giving them the time and space to deliver world-class crosses into the box.

It resulted in Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold revolutionising the role of the modern full-back, taking the emphasis on attacking contributions to unprecedented extremes. When Liverpool won the title in the 2019/20 season, the Scotland skipper provided an incredible 12 assists. That was the second of three consecutive seasons in which he chalked up at least ten.

14 Andy Cole

Fired Man United to five Premier League titles

Andy Cole always seems to divide opinion. He's not remembered as an especially great footballer or a Manchester United legend, while he only ever made 15 appearances for England - scoring a single goal. But in Premier League terms, Cole boasts his status as one of the greatest goalscorers in the competition's history.

Say what you want about him, but the fact remains that only Alan Shearer, Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney have scored more Premier League goals than Cole, who netted at a rate better than one-in-three for Newcastle, Man United, Blackburn, Fulham and Manchester City throughout 15 consecutive Premier League seasons.

That is no small feat and Cole also secured the 1993/94 Golden Boot with a staggering 34 goals in 40 games. He was a player with limitations, but used his strengths to become an incredibly effective goalscorer.

13 Gareth Bale

Iconic individual season

Gareth Bale won just a single trophy from his two spells at Tottenham Hotspur - the 2007/08 League Cup - but it was during the first that he emerged as one of the best talents of his generation. This was done through a rapid development of his game from being Spurs' technically-gifted back-up left-back to becoming an elite physical specimen of a winger, and eventually even taking up central attacking roles playing off a striker.

Bale was nothing short of unstoppable during the 2012/13 season, notching 21 goals in 33 Premier League games as defenders couldn't contain his mixture of power, speed, stamina and long-range scoring prowess. Despite Spurs finishing in fifth place, the Welshman won the PFA Young Player of the Year and Player of the Year award, the FWA Player of the Year award, the Premier League Player of the Season award and was included in the UEFA Team of the Year.

His ultimate prize was a world-record move to Real Madrid, where Bale would win the Champions League on five occasions.

12 Rio Ferdinand

Won the Premier League six times at Man United

Every generation of English defenders seems to spawn a centre-back blessed with unusual ball-playing ability. These days it's John Stones. Back in the 1960s it was Bobby Moore.

Rio Ferdinand was somewhere in between both of those players. His natural athleticism and unusual adventurousness in possession made him stand out against the English centre-back archetype, making him a highly sought-after commodity for both Leeds United and then Manchester United after first breaking through at West Ham.

It was at Old Trafford where Ferdinand truly fulfilled his potential, most particularly upon being partnered with Nemanja Vidic - an aerially dominant, old-fashioned Serbian centre-half whose playing style was the complete opposite of Ferdinand's. They were an almost impenetrable duo, while Ferdinand could also come forward into midfield with the ball and help United dominate lesser sides.

In total, Ferdinand won six Premier League titles at United, as well as the 2007-08 Champions League title. He was named in the PFA Team of the Year six times.

11 Tony Adams

Double-winning Arsenal captain