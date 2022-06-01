Highlights British players like Bellingham and Kane are moving abroad for new opportunities, with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich being their destinations of choice.

Jadon Sancho thrived in Germany with Borussia Dortmund before his move to Manchester United, where he has struggled.

Gareth Bale's achievements at Real Madrid, including five Champions League titles, make him arguably the greatest British footballer to play abroad.

British players playing abroad is like cooking the optimal amount of pasta – it doesn’t happen all so often. And when it does happen – once in a blue moon – it doesn’t typically go to plan.

However, we’ve seen more and more British players move abroad in search of new opportunities lately, and the latest duo to move to a new country are Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane, who joined Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, respectively, during the summer transfer window. Two of England’s brightest stars exploring pastures new and while some assumed the Premier League would be their eventual destination, the Spanish and German top dogs came calling – and when they knock, you go.

England have been somewhat of a superpower in football for many, many years with the topflight arguably being the most coveted league in the world, despite many struggling to find their feet when they touch down in a new country. With that in mind, the question that has to be asked is; who is the greatest British footballer to play abroad? Well, we've decided to provide our answers by ranking who we feel are the 13 British players who've thrived the most on foreign shores. Without further ado, let’s get stuck in.

13 Jadon Sancho

His stint at Manchester United has been – so far - one to forget, but let's not forget just how good Sancho was as a youngster in Germany playing for Borussia Dortmund. Leaving Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City was perhaps looked down upon when he upped and left in 2017; though, in hindsight, Sancho made the right move. The golden opportunity to put his name on the map arose, and it’s not unfair to say that the London-born ace ran with it. Good on you, Jadon. In 137 games, he scored 50 goals, assisted 64 more and won the 2020/21 DFB-Pokal - netting two of Dortmund's goals in the 4-1 final win against RB Leipzig. Yeah, he was a different breed out in Germany. After his public statement which hit out at Erik ten Hag, his manager now feels let down by his player, and Sancho's days at Old Trafford are seemingly numbered. Could the 23-year-old move overseas once more to revive his once-promising playing career?

12 Laurie Cunningham

Cunningham was something of a trailblazer, as in 1979 he became the first British footballer to represent Real Madrid. He scored a brace on his Los Blancos debut and then helped the team win a La Liga and Copa del Rey double in his first season. Cunningham was also very good during his one and only season with Marseille in 1994/95. Often likened to a ballerina due to the ease shown while gliding past opposition, Cunningham flew the British flag very high and set a precedent for those wishing to follow suit. Despite enduring a career plagued by injury, the Englishman’s exploits on the biggest stage cannot be overlooked.

11 Jude Bellingham

At the tender age of 20, Bellingham has been a transformative figure for Carlo Ancelotti and his entourage since swapping the yellow of Borussia Dortmund for Real Madrid threads. So much so that his exploits in the Bundesliga are easily forgotten. The 27-cap England international, now the first name of Gareth Southgate’s team sheet, has plundered ten goals and three assists in his inaugural ten outings for the perennial European champions, including some stunners such as his magical solo goal against Napoli. Those just unfathomable numbers for someone in a midfield role. There’s little doubt in the minds of the football circle that Bellingham will storm up this list in the forthcoming seasons, but that all depends on whether his outrageous form persists.

Jude Bellingham's League Career Stats Season Clubs Appearances Goals Assists Average Match Rating 2019/2020 Birmingham 32 4 2 6.78 2020/2021 Dortmund 19 1 3 6.71 2021/2022 Dortmund 32 3 8 7.12 2022/2023 Dortmund 30 8 4 7.58 2023/2024 Real Madrid 8 8 2 8.26 All statistics via WhoScored

10 Gary Lineker

There aren't many British people who can say they've scored a hat-trick in El Clasico, but Lineker did just that. Joining Barcelona from Everton (crazy, we know) following his exploits at the 1986 World Cup, the Match of the Day host hit the ground running, netting 21 goals in his first season. Lineker won a plethora of honours including the Copa del Rey and a European Cup Winners' Cup during his three years in Catalonia, before returning to his native country with Tottenham Hotspur. Joining Japanese outfit Nagoya Grampus in the latter stages of his illustrious playing days, the lovable footballer-turned-presenter really made the most of earning his corn all over the globe.

9 Glenn Hoddle

In the twilight years of his career, Hoddle swapped Tottenham Hotspur for AS Monaco - and he was an absolute sensation at the principality club. In his first season under the rule of Arsene Wenger, the midfield magician helped the team win the league title – their first in seven years - and was duly named Foreign Player of the Year. For over a decade, the former England custodian plied his trade for Spurs but really shone when in France as his Diego Maradona-esque ability piqued interest from the Argentine’s employers Napoli, though a deal never came to fruition. A special, special footballer.

8 Owen Hargreaves

Born in Canada to English and Welsh parents, he is perhaps the most underrated English player of his generation. Hargreaves signed for Bayern Munich in 1997 at the age of 16, progressed through the ranks and then became one of the team's most important players for a number of years. He won four Bundesliga titles, three DFB-Pokals and a Champions League prior to joining Manchester United in 2007, where injuries sadly brought his career to a premature end. Albeit successful, his time in England was nowhere near as fruitful – on a personal level, at least – having often been considered as a fringe player, thanks to the club’s host of midfield talent.

7 David Beckham

The poster boy for British footballers killing it abroad. Beckham smashed it at Real Madrid for a number of years after signing from Manchester United in 2003, fitting in seamlessly alongside the likes of Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldo Nazario, although he did admit that the latter embarrassed him during his first training session. The global superstar also enjoyed successful stints at AC Milan and LA Galaxy, before bringing an end to his time in football at Paris Saint-Germain. Thanks to his journeyman-like nature and array of debatable hairstyles, his celebrity status hit the highest of heights – but it’s important to remember what a wonderful footballer Becks was.

6 Paul Lambert

After strutting his stuff on Scottish soil, Lambert took a career-defining gamble in 1996 and opted for a move to Borussia Dortmund. He actually only spent one season abroad, so you may be asking; why is he sitting pretty in sixth? Well, during the 1996/97 campaign in Germany, the Scotsman became a key player almost instantaneously and helped the club win their first - and only - Champions League. During the 3-1 final victory over Juventus, Lambert kept a young Zidane remarkably quiet and was deservedly named Man of the Match. Short, perhaps, but his overseas stint was most certainly sweeter than most.

5 Steve McManaman

He might not be everyone's cup of tea as a pundit, but let's take a moment to admire what a footballer the Liverpool-born midfielder was. McManaman was great in Merseyside – but became an entirely different beast upon his arrival in the Spanish capital, and is still regarded as one of the best British footballers to play for Madrid. The tall, skillful winger was regularly mesmerizing on the wing for Real Madrid and memorably scored a brilliant volley in the club's 1999/2000 Champions League final win. His progression at Los Blancos plateaued as the club entered their Galacticos era, though similarly to Hargreaves, McManaman's playing days aren't praised as much as they should be in the present and considering he cost Madrid absolutely nothing, it’s a transfer you simply cannot turn your nose up at. Phenomenal business.

4 Chris Waddle

Forgetting his absurdly impressive mop, Waddle was a supreme footballer. A terrific winger in his pomp, he achieved enormous success during a three-year stay in France at Marseille. The mullet-sporting star won three consecutive league titles, reached the final of the 1991 European Cup and tormented defenders on a weekly basis. In 2010, Waddle was named in Marseille's '110-year Dream Team', which says it all really. His moniker ‘Magic Chris’ stuck with him and, in hindsight, it makes ample sense – he was practically unplayable in his heyday. Having to fight tooth and nail to earn his status as a professional footballer, Waddle did so with such poise and style as he pulled the curtains on his career with a reputation as one of Europe’s classiest midfield operators.

3 John Charles

Charles' five-year stint with Juventus after scoring goals like it was going out of fashion at Leeds United was simply stunning. His time may have come before the rest of the pack but overlooking it would be a fault on our part. The Welshman first arrived at the Old Lady back in 1957 and finished as the Serie A top scorer in his inaugural season. Charles went on to bag 108 goals for Juve in total, winning five trophies and finishing third for the 1959 Ballon d'Or. Returning to Juve’s domestic rivals Roma in 1963, his finest days in Serie A will be remembered as he donned the fabled black and white of Turin.

2 Kevin Keegan

Keegan's three-year spell at Hamburg after leaving Liverpool in 1977 is the stuff of legend. Following a spell winning everything under the sun with the Merseysiders, a stint overseas was next on the agenda. And while initial worries were had, they proved to be highly unnecessary. A rocky start – stemming from not being able to find his favourite cereal – was quickly swept aside when he laced his boots and took to the turf. The Englishman won two Ballon d'Ors and a league title with the German outfit, not to mention he was named in Kicker's Bundesliga Team of the Season in all three of the campaigns in which he represented Hamburg. Unreal stuff.

Kevin Keegan - Career Statistics Club Games Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Liverpool 314 100 61 2 1 Hamburg 113 40 2 9 0 Newcastle United 85 49 1 3 0 Southampton 20 11 1 1 0 Scunthorpe 1 0 0 0 0 All statistics per Transfermarkt

1 Gareth Bale

Who else could it be at number one, eh? Before his attention span switched to swinging a long stick and a small white ball, the Welshman was quietly incredible for Real Madrid. The dying stages of Bale's stay at Los Blancos turned a bit sour, but what he achieved at the club is still extraordinary. He won five Champions Leagues, scored 106 goals, including several stunners, assisted a further 67 and dropped a plethora of masterclasses in the famous white jersey. In his absolute prime at Real Madrid, Bale was arguably the greatest British footballer in history - and that's saying something. Just take a look at the other names on this star-studded list.