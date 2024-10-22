The world of Formula 1 is an ever-changing scene, with some of the most decorated to ever sit behind the wheel in motorsports. Compared to others, it has become one of the most lucrative sports in the world, taking into account sponsorships and other factors.

Silverstone played host to the first-ever Grand Prix all the way back in 1950. While a British driver was not the victor on the day, the nation has gone on to become one of the most successful in the sport, holding the record for most wins, with 10 separate world champions. This, then, begs the question, who is the best Brit to get behind the wheel in F1?

Well, today, GIVEMESPORT is looking into the archives and ranking the 10 greatest British drivers in Formula 1 history, so let's take a look at who makes the cut!

Ranking factors include:

Success

Longevity

Impact they had on the sport

10 greatest British drivers in F1 history Position Name Years active 10. John Surtees 1960-1972 9. Jenson Button 2000-2017 8. James Hunt 1973-1979 7. Damon Hill 1992-1999 6. Graham Hill 1958-1975 5. Stirling Moss 1951-1961 4. Nigel Mansell 1980–1992, 1994–1995 3. Jim Clark 1960-1968 2. Jackie Stewart 1965-1973 1. Lewis Hamilton 2007-present

10 John Surtees

Active years: 1960–1972

Surtees featured in a previous entry in this series as one of Ferrari's best drivers. The Brit was discovered by accident by the Italian manufacturer when he was racing in what is now MotoGP. After multiple world championships on two wheels, Surtees switched to the world of Formula 1, winning one championship with Ferrari before going on to race for other manufacturers. However, he did not enjoy the same success as he did with the Italian group. In his 1964 championship-winning season, Surtees stormed to the championship, finishing on the podium in every race he competed in.

9 Jenson Button

Active years: 2000-2017

One of the ultimate underdogs of British Formula 1 racing, Jenson Button represented a time when there did not seem much hope for the country, or any other for that matter, with Michael Schumacher a dominant figure in the sport at the time of his debut. However, it did not seem to be the bright spark many would have hoped; it would take Button 10 seasons to claim his title, and it would be the only one he claimed throughout his career. After switching to McLaren, he could not replicate his success with Brawn, and he would not put his name on the trophy again, with only one viable challenge.

8 James Hunt

Active years: 1973-1979

Whenever exciting drivers are brought up in Formula 1, one name that springs to the mind of many is that of James Hunt, who was part of the unfortunate Hesketh team that ran out of funds. His career would be boosted by the driver being acquired by McLaren, and he immediately began to challenge for the championship. After his title success, he did not manage to follow it up, winning races but failing to be consistent in doing so and thus not allowing another challenge to materialise.

7 Damon Hill

Active years: 1992-1999

The rise of Damon Hill was meteoric after he debuted at a later age than many. Making his debut in his 30s, years after the death of his father, Graham, Damon would become a competitor in just his second season, showcasing perhaps the attention to detail he had paid throughout his father's career. Hill lost to Schumacher in the 1994 season's championship race, but he would beat his teammate Jacques Villeneuve in 1996. There could have been more success for the Brit in his career, but he was controversially removed in 1997.

6 Graham Hill

Active years: 1958-1975

Only Ayrton Senna has won more races at Monaco than Graham Hill, who was fondly nicknamed 'Mr Monaco' for his five wins on the circuit. The charismatic driver is one of few Brits to win more than one world championship, but also went on to win the Indy 500 in 1966. In 1972, Hill would go on to cement his status in the world of motorsport by winning the 24-hour Le Mans event, an unofficial triple-crown. Following his death, his son Damon would join the world of Formula 1, one of the few father-son stories of success we see in sports.

5 Stirling Moss

Active years: 1951-1961

Stirling Moss was perhaps one of the most consistent performers of his era, finishing in the top three of the world title rankings every season between 1955 and 1961. He was quite possibly one of the best to never win a championship, holding the unfortunate record of the most race wins without winning one.

4 Nigel Mansell

Active years: 1980–1992, 1994–1995

It would take numerous attempts, but 1992 saw Nigel Mansell claim a world title after so much heartbreak for the Brit. 1986 was perhaps the hardest loss to take when a tyre failure denied him his victory. A switch to Ferrari in 1989 could not help Mansell claim that world title. Instead, it was his homecoming to Williams that saw that victory. After a fallout with the manufacturer, he would not get the chance to repeat his success and left the sport as world champion. He would return for a brief period to fill in for Ayrton Senna following his tragic death.

3 Jim Clark

Active years: 1960-1968

Scotsman Jim Clark is one name that many still mention when it comes to the conversation of great racing drivers. Clark was the man to deliver Lotus their first world championship, winning seven of 10 races in the 1963 season. The Scot would boast achievements in many areas of the racing world, such as the British Touring Car Championship in 1964. Winning the Indy 500 in the same year as the F1 championship, he is the only driver to have achieved that double victory. However, in 1968, tragedy struck, and Clark passed away after a crash in Formula 2 at Hockenheim, leaving many to wonder what could have been left in this great career.

2 Jackie Stewart

Active years: 1965-1973

Jackie Stewart boasted the record of being the only driver to win three world championships until the emergence of Lewis Hamilton, a record the Mercedes driver broke in 2015. However, Stewart was just as important off the circuit for the world racing scene as he was for British racing. After the passing of Jim Clark, he was left as the only Scottish driver, and following his retirement, he would go on to push for safety changes after competing in an era which saw more than its fair share of death and tragedy. The Scot is one of the main reasons for the safety procedures we see today in Formula 1.

1 Lewis Hamilton

Active years: 2007-present