One aspect of football that has become a dying trend in recent years is the presence of a true goalscoring midfielder. As the game has evolved, players in the middle of the park are tasked with defensive and possession-based roles, whereas the number 10s pull all the strings at the business end of the pitch.

However, some of the most prolific goalscoring midfielders originated on British shores. From late runs into the opposition box to fantastic long-range strikes and a striker's eye for goal, central midfielders used to run the show on the football pitch. From the capital of London to the North of Scotland and even the hillsides of Wales, some of the greatest goalscoring midfielders ever are UK-based.

With that in mind, below is a list of the 10 greatest British goalscoring midfielders in football history.

10 Graeme Souness

Scotland

Well-known for offering his expert opinions on Sky Sports, Graeme Souness forged a successful playing career in central midfield. His most illustrious spell came at Liverpool, where he won five league titles, three European cups, and four League Cups.

The Scotland captain led his nation throughout three World Cup campaigns and will be remembered as one of the greatest midfield players to play the game. Souness scored some massive goals at Anfield, including a hat-trick against CSKA Sofia on the road to the 1981 European Cup triumph and the winning goal in the 1984 League Cup final. He carried his knack for goals throughout his long career.

Graeme Souness Main Career Stats Team Appearances Goals Middlesbrough 140 16 Liverpool 359 55 Sampdoria 78 11 Scotland 59 4

9 Aaron Ramsey

Wales

Aaron Ramsey is one of the greatest Welsh players of all time and could have been regarded as one of the best in the Premier League hadn't a long line of injuries stunted his development at Arsenal. His eye for goal from the centre of the park at a young age earned him a move to north London, and he quickly became the fifth-youngest goalscorer in Champions League history.

A pivotal figure in helping Wales qualify and compete in the European Championships and World Cup, he was named in the Team of the Tournament for helping his nation reach the semi-finals of Euro 2016. The 34-year-old is currently fighting a relegation battle with hometown club Cardiff City in the Championship and could easily move further up the list before he hangs up his boots.

Aaron Ramsey Main Career Stats Team Appearances Goals Arsenal 369 64 Juventus 70 6 Cardiff City 46 6 Wales 86 21

8 Billy Bremner

Scotland

The tale of Billy Bremner is an interesting one. The midfielder played a key role in the Scotland 'Wembley Wizards' side, who beat World Cup champions England in a 3-2 win at Wembley on 15 April 1967. However, his international career ended abruptly after an altercation in a nightclub in Copenhagen resulted in a lifetime ban from international football.

Nevertheless, Bremner forged a successful career at Leeds United. He won two First Division titles, three FA Cups, and one League Cup in West Yorkshire. He scored several famous goals from midfield, including the match-winner in the 1970 FA Cup semi-final against Manchester United on his way to lifting the trophy. He also scored in the 1965 FA Cup-winning final against Liverpool.

Billy Bremner Main Career Stats Team Appearances Goals Leeds United 645 97 Scotland 52 3

7 Gary McAllister

Scotland

Gary McAllister is a Premier League icon in his own right. He began his career in the top flight at Leeds United and won the 1991/92 First Division title. Legend Eric Cantona named the Scotsman his greatest-ever teammate after their spell together at Elland Road.

While McAllister made a name for himself as an energetic, box-to-box midfielder with an eye for goal, his most successful stint proved to be the shortest of his career. He played a key role in the 2000/01 Liverpool treble-winning side, his 117th-minute free-kick securing a 5-4 win against Alaves to lift the UEFA Cup. McAllister also scored a famous 44-yard free-kick to beat Everton in the Merseyside derby.

Gary McAllister Main Career Stats Team Appearances Goals Leeds United 269 41 Coventry City 189 34 Leicester 75 18 Liverpool 87 9 Scotland 57 5

6 Kevin Nolan

England

Kevin Nolan was a staple of Premier League football in the early 2000s. He was a regular goalscorer in central midfield across his spells at Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle United, and West Ham United. While he was a pivotal figure throughout the Sam Allardyce era at Bolton, he really hit his stride at St James Park. His 18-goal season in the Championship secured an immediate Premier League return for the Magpies.

The Liverpool-born midfielder always had an eye for goal. His hat trick for West Ham in a win against Reading in 2013 meant Nolan had recorded double-digit figures for the fourth successive year. Although England's biggest prizes eluded him throughout his 19-year career, he will always be remembered as one of the first midfield pioneers of the Premier League era.

Kevin Nolan Main Career Stats Team Appearances Goals Bolton Wanderers 342 50 West Ham United 157 31 Newcastle United 91 30

5 Gary Speed

Wales

Without the late Gary Speed, a list of the greatest goalscoring midfielders would not be complete. The Welshman transitioned from a wide player into a proper box-to-box midfielder, never losing his eye for goal. He scored seven goals on the way to winning the 1991/92 First Division title with Leeds United and was the most-capped outfield player in Wales' history until 2018.

Despite all that he achieved, he is still criminally underrated for what he offered to the Premier League. Speed paved the way for goalscoring midfielders in English football and played for some of the biggest clubs across a 22-year playing career.

Gary Speed Main Career Stats Team Appearances Goals Leeds United 256 44 Newcastle United 285 39 Everton 61 17 Bolton Wanderers 140 14 Wales 85 7

4 Bryan Robson

England

Bryan Robson scored 41 goals for West Bromwich Albion from central midfield before he made the monumental switch to Manchester United, where he truly cemented himself as one of the greatest English footballers in history. Dubbed 'Captain Marvel,' he won two Premier League titles and three FA Cups at Old Trafford, famously scoring a brace in the 1983 final against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Robson was a true leader at club level and on the international stage. His 27-second strike against France in the 1982 World Cup is the second-fastest goal in tournament history. He captained England 65 times and is the longest-serving captain in Manchester United history, but his late blind-side runs into the box are his trademark.

Bryan Robson Main Career Stats Team Appearances Goals Manchester United 440 96 West Bromwich Albion 196 41 England 90 26

3 Paul Scholes

England

Paul Scholes is one of the best Premier League midfielders of all time, and he is undoubtedly one of the finest to ply his trade at Old Trafford. He broke through the ranks as part of the 'Class of 92' with a line-breaking pass in his locker and an eye for goal.

Scholes is one of the most decorated players in English football, with 11 Premier League titles and two Champions League titles to his name in a career dedicated solely to Manchester United. He was often the playmaker for Sir Alex Ferguson but was also an incredible striker of the ball, with his famous 30-yard volley against Aston Villa in 2007 a prime example.

Paul Scholes Main Career Stats Team Appearances Goals Manchester United 714 153 England 66 14

2 Steven Gerrard

England

Steven Gerrard is Liverpool through and through, and the captain has scored some jaw-dropping goals over the years. He scored the first goal in the historic 2005 Champions League final comeback in Istanbul and unleashed a 30-yard screamer to level the 2006 FA Cup final against West Ham United, a final the Reds would win.

Although he failed to get his hands on the Premier League, Gerrard is one of the most talented players ever produced in England and one of the best all-round midfielders in football history. He stepped up for Liverpool when his side needed him most, but he misses out on the top spot to a familiar face.

Steven Gerrard Main Career Stats Team Appearances Goals Liverpool 710 186 LA Galaxy 39 5 England 114 21

1 Frank Lampard

England

Mr. Chelsea himself, the man involved in the famous Gerrard and Scholes debate, is the greatest British goalscoring midfielder in football history. Frank Lampard's 177 goals from midfield are an extraordinary achievement, and over 10 years since his last appearance at Manchester City, he remains the leading midfield goalscorer in English top-flight history.

No player will be able to replicate what Lampard did in a Chelsea shirt. He won every trophy on offer throughout his illustrious career, including the 2022/12 Champions League title. Whether it be penalties, tap-ins, or long-range strikes, Lampard had it all in his locker and rightfully deserves his place at the top of the list.

Frank Lampard Main Career Stats Team Appearances Goals Chelsea 648 211 West Ham United 181 34 New York City 31 15 Manchester City 38 8 England 106 29

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 17-01-25.