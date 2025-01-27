In years gone by, the position of full-back was not seen as a very exciting one. Those in the game would strongly disagree with that. As the requirements of the position have changed over the years, with full-backs often being a vital attacking component, people's views have changed.

Left-back is a position that has created many memorable players, that is certainly the case in Britain. From the swashbuckling to the gritty and determined. While trends and tactics change over the years, the greatest left-backs have always had a range of talents in attacking and defensive areas.

Britain has produced some great defenders, but here are the 10 greatest British left-backs in football history.

10 Greatest Left-Backs in British Football History [Ranked] Rank Name Nation 1. Ashley Cole England 2. Andrew Robertson Scotland 3. Kenny Sansom England 4. Stuart Pearce England 5. Ray Wilson England 6. Terry Cooper England 7. Luke Shaw England 8. Nigel Winterburn England 9. Graeme Le Saux England 10. Leighton Baines England

10 Leighton Baines

Wigan, Everton

Leighton Baines had a hugely cultured left foot. Relied upon with free-kicks and penalties, the England international had the knack of whipping the ball into dangerous areas for both club and country. As such, Baines can consider himself one of the most underrated players in Premier League history.

He shouldn’t be underrated, though, as Baines was responsible for 54 Premier League assists across his 348 appearances in the competition. He is currently eighth in the list of most all-time appearances for Everton, with 420. So, he is certainly not underrated at Goodison Park. How Everton could do with such a player of his quality now.

9 Graeme Le Saux

Blackburn Rovers, Chelsea, Southampton

Although something of a hot head early in his career, Graeme Le Saux was always a very competent footballer. He is also scorer of one of the great forgotten England goals. Against Brazil, he scored a marvellous cushioned volley from thirty yards.

Having won the Premier League title with Blackburn Rovers, injury saw him miss Euro 96. When he did go to the World Cup in 1998, he made a costly error that saw Romania score a late winner versus England. But he had the ability to link up play, had a good cross, and could defend well too.

8 Nigel Winterburn

Wimbledon, Arsenal, West Ham

Nigel Winterburn is one of the best defenders in Arsenal’s history. Although he did not make much international football, with just two England caps, Winterburn excelled at Arsenal. Yet he had a tricky start to his career with the Gunners.

With 10 minutes left in the 1988 League Cup Final, with Arsenal beating Luton Town 2-1, Winterburn had a penalty saved. Luton then scored two in the final eight minutes to win the cup.

Winterburn dug in and was a key part of the Arsenal sides that won the English title in 1989, 1991 and 1998. In the end, the left-back clocked up 579 appearances for Arsenal during a fantastic period for the club and under George Graham and Arsene Wenger.

7 Luke Shaw

Southampton, Manchester United

In 2021, Luke Shaw became the first England player to score in a major final for 56 years. Sadly, for England, Shaw’s goal in the final of the delayed Euro 2020 wasn’t renough to prevent Italy from winning the final.

Many have asked why Shaw has had so many injuries over the years. Strong and with a very competent left peg. Despite the injuries, he’s still highly rated. Denis Irwin is perhaps the greatest left-back in Manchester United’s history, he said, "If Luke [Shaw] gets himself fit and gets himself a run of games, he can be as good as anybody.”

Having played in the final of Euro 2020, he was again in the starting eleven for England in the final of Euro 2024. England failed to win both of those finals, but Shaw was still part of two great journeys.

6 Terry Cooper

Leeds United

Terry Cooper was a vital cog in Don Revie’s all-conquering Leeds United side of the 1960s and 70s. He would use his fitness and drive to overlap. Leeds may have been a brutal opponent, but Cooper was a classy player within it.

He was England’s first choice left back at the 1970 World Cup in Mexico. This was a squad that many argued was a stronger England team than the side who the World Cup four years earlier.

A broken leg in the early 1970s was the beginning of the end for Cooper. This was a time when surgery was not as advanced as it is today. Yet Cooper still justifies his place in the rankings.

5 Ray Wilson

Huddersfield Town, Everton

Ray Wilson had in his possession something that no other British left-back has ever won. That is, of course, is a World Cup winner's medal. Wilson was England’s left-back in the 1966 World Cup final. Despite this huge success, Wilson was a low-profile character. After his football playing career, he became an undertaker.

At 31, Wilson was an elder statesman of the 1966 World Cup glory. Bobby Moore, one of England’s greatest players in history, was very complementary about Wilson, saying: “It was a comfort to play alongside him.”

Known for his gallows humour, he was once called by his old 1966 England colleague, the right-back George Cohen, who was struggling with a bout of illness. When Cohen told him he was fine, Wilson joked that in his job as an undertaker, he was going to offer him a deal.

4 Stuart Pearce

Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, West Ham, Manchester City

Known affectionally among Nottingham Forest fans as Psycho, Stuart Pearce was a very popular figure as a player. Known as being tough – fellow hardman Vinnie Jones named Pearce in his all-time hardest eleven ever.

Pearce was in his twenties when Coventry City brought him from non-league Wealdstone. After a few seasons there, Brian Clough took him to Nottingham Forest. Armed with a hammer of a left foot, Pearce scored memorable long-range free kicks in the 1991 FA Cup Final, and in a Forest win at Old Trafford.

Although Pearce is best known for his penalty-taking. In 1990, he missed a crucial England spot kick in their World Cup semi-final against Germany. Six years later at Euro 96, he redeemed himself with a thumping penalty in the shoot-out victory over Spain. He also scored in the shoot-out in the semi-final with Germany. Sadly, it wasn't enough for victory.

3 Kenny Sansom

Crystal Palace, Arsenal, Everton

Kenny Sansom was a very accomplished left-back for club and country. Although not perhaps as well-known as Pearce, he was the all-round better footballer. Former Liverpool great John Barnes, named Sansom in his greatest England eleven.

Managers liked him as he was seldom if ever injured. He was England’s first-choice left-back for England at the 1982 and 1986 World Cups, and won 86 caps in total. For those growing up in the 1980s, Sansom was something of a hero, with his keen eye to spot danger. He was also able to go on swashbuckling runs.

2 Andrew Robertson

Hull City, Liverpool

Andrew Robertson is now deemed a Liverpool legend, having won the Premier League and the Champions League with the club. It is very unlikely anyone truly believed he would attain such status when joining from Hull City in 2017. Yet under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp and his heavy metal football style, Robertson became a powerhouse full-back.

As well as his great all-action running style, Robertson has become something of a long throw specialist. Having now played well over 300 games for Liverpool, he has won everything there is to win in the game. As a proud Scot, he inspired them to qualify for Euro 2020 and 2024, after the nation hadn’t been to a major international tournament since 1998.

1 Ashley Cole

Arsenal, Chelsea, LA Galaxy, Derby County

Ashley Cole is one of the greatest ever left-backs. Despite playing in an age where full-backs were encouraged to get forward, Cole was a very diligent defender. Cole won the Premier League with Arsenal twice. This included being part of the famous Arsenal Invincibles side of 2004. He won it again at Chelsea, where he also won the Champions League.

Cole also had an incredible relationship with the FA Cup, winning the competition seven times. As of January 2025, that is the same number of times Manchester City and Aston Villa have won it in their history.

Cole was also a very dependable figure for England, for whom he won 107 caps. Anyone in question of his ability need only listen to Cristiano Ronaldo, who names Cole as one of the toughest opponents he ever faced.