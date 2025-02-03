With all the modern trends in football, like building up from the back, creating overloads, and counter-pressing, perhaps the most crucial skill as a manager often gets forgotten about. While it's great to have a manager that knows all the theory, skills such as leadership and motivation are still just as significant.

Throughout the years, Great Britain has produced several managers who are typified as what we refer to as 'man-managers' in today's game. In the midst of modern football, often this management skill can get lost among all the tactical jargon. But it certainly wasn't lost in the decades past and some modern coaches, like Jurgen Klopp, have harnessed the power of good personal skills.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has ranked the 10 greatest British man-managers in football history.

Ranking Factors

Achievements - What did they win throughout their career?

Longevity - How long were they at the top of the football world?

Legacy - What was their impact on the beautiful game?

10 Terry Venables

English

Terry Venables described himself as a "players' man", who gave players freedom off the pitch. He also defended his players publicly if the media ever criticised them. Interestingly, in an autobiography published in 2014, he admitted to never praising his players during meetings and half-time team talks. This was in order to make sure his players didn't get complacent.

This style of management certainly worked at Crystal Palace and Queens Park Rangers, where he won promotion to the First Division in the late 70s and early 80s. His QPR side almost pulled off an upset in the FA Cup in 1981/82, but his side would ultimately fall to a one-goal defeat in the final against Tottenham Hotspur.

Shortly after, Venables became the manager of Barcelona in 1984, and he won La Liga at the first time of asking. Another notable achievement was when he lifted the 1990/91 FA Cup with Spurs. He also guided England to the semi-finals of Euro 96.

9 Howard Kendall

English

Howard Kendall's 20-year managerial career was really only known for the outstanding era of the Everton team back in the 80s. Under Kendall, Everton won two league titles, an FA Cup, and the European Cup Winners’ Cup across a four-year period (1983-87).

Kendall would leave the Toffees in the summer of 1987 because he was frustrated by the ban of English clubs from European competition. This led him to join Athletic Bilbao, but his best season was in 1988/89, when he led Bilbao to a fourth-place finish with the Basque club and earned them a place in the UEFA Cup.

In the following term, Kendall would be sacked due to poor form. Nevertheless, Kendall's man-management skills at Everton earned him a spot on this list.

8 Kenny Dalglish

Scottish

Kenny Dalglish achieved something quite magnificent in the 80s with Liverpool. As a player-manager in the 1985/86 campaign, the Scotsman won the double, lifting the First Division and the FA Cup, highlighting the excellence of his playing ability and his leadership qualities.

The Liverpool legend also led the club to two more First Division titles in three years, between 1987-90. Another FA Cup trophy was sandwiched in between those two First Division titles in the late 80s.

After making his name as a manager at Liverpool, Dalglish pulled off a fine feat in the Premier League with Blackburn Rovers in the 1994/95 season.

Related 12 Greatest British Players in Football History [Ranked] There have been many wonderful British football players in history - here are the 12 best including Wayne Rooney and Gareth Bale.

7 Jock Stein

Scottish

Jock Stein is one of the most iconic British managers to have ever lived because of his remarkable achievement in 1967, when he led Celtic to a shock victory over Inter Milan in the European Cup. This win marked the first time a British manager had ever lifted a European trophy.

Amidst this incredible feat, Stein's Celtic completely dominated the domestic scene in Scotland by winning nine Scottish League titles in a row between 1965-74. After missing a season without a league title, he'd add a tenth league title to his resume in 1976/77. He also won the Scottish Cup eight times, and the Scottish League Cup six times.

6 Bob Paisley

English

Bob Paisley was Bill Shankley's successor when he became Liverpool manager after Shankley retired following the 1974 FA Cup triumph. And Paisley certainly didn't disappoint.

In his first season as manager, he led the Reds to a double, winning the league title and the UEFA Cup in 1975/76. Liverpool then won back-to-back doubles, again winning the league and this time adding the European Cup. Paisley added another European Cup to his trophy cabinet in the following season.

Liverpool would practically own the First Division in the late 70s and early 80s. Under Paisley's leadership, they won four out of a possible five league titles between 1978-83. Paisley's Liverpool were the first real dominant team in England besides Manchester United.

5 Sir Bobby Robson

English

Sir Bobby Robson is without question one of the greatest British managers in football history. While his list of achievements may not be comparable to the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson, he had an exceptional managerial career which saw him manage in several regions of the world other than England. He managed some huge names across Europe, such as Barcelona, Porto, and PSV Eindhoven. But, where his managerial career all began was at Vancouver Royal Canadians in 1967.

Perhaps Robson's greatest achievement as a manager was when he led Ipswich Town to the UEFA Cup final, in 1980/81, where they defeated AZ Alkmaar over two legs. This still remains the Tractor Boys' last major trophy that they won. Prior to this triumph, Robson would add four league titles to his record, twice with PSV Eindhoven (back-to-back Eredivisie winners: 1990/91, 1991/92), and twice with Porto (again, back-to-back winners: 1994/95, 1995/96).

Related 10 Greatest Managers to Never Win the Premier League [Ranked] From Thomas Tuchel to Mauricio Pochettino, the 10 best managers to never win the Premier League have been named.

4 Bill Shankly

Scottish

Bill Shankly is arguably the greatest Liverpool manager of all time. Arriving on Merseyside in 1959, he was faced with the difficult task of regrouping a Liverpool team that were struggling to get out of the Second Division. The first thing Shankly did was place 24 players on the transfer list, and all of them had left the club within one year.

Next on the list, Shankly had to shape the Liverpool team into his own. But he didn't just build a team, he built a footballing institution. And within a couple of years, he got the Reds promoted to the First Division (1961/62). After spending one season in the top flight, he'd lead Liverpool to the First Division title in 1963/64. Building on this success, the Reds hoisted the FA Cup in the following campaign. Continuing the successful trend, Shankly won another First Division title in the 1965/66 season. During this successful period, Liverpool won the FA Charity Shield three times in a row between 1964-1966.

Despite going a few years without a trophy, the club would add to their honours board by claiming the double, winning the First Division in 1972/73 and the UEFA Cup. Shankly would add another FA Cup to his resume in the following campaign.

3 Brian Clough

English

Brian Clough's man-management skills were a pivotal part of his success with both Derby County and Nottingham Forest. At Derby, he shook things up, with the club being stuck in the Second Division for a number of years. The first task at Derby was to disband most of the squad, training and ground staff, and even the club secretary and tea ladies, believe it or not.

After completely rebuilding the club, Clough would lead Derby to becoming champions of the Second Division in 1968/69. After spending two seasons in the First Division, the Rams would then lift the First Division in 1971/72.

He would have two very short spells at Brighton and Leeds United before becoming manager of Nottingham Forest in January 1975. Despite competing against much richer clubs, he was able to get Forest promoted from the Second Division in 1976/77, and then, against all odds, he would win the First Division in their first season back in the big time, including winning the League Cup – an achievement Jamie Carragher called the greatest story in English football.

Clough would win the League Cup in the following campaign, 1978/79, and he added the European Cup to his astounding trophy selection. In fact, Clough was able to win back-to-back European Cups with the Reds.

2 Sir Matt Busby

English

It's difficult to imagine what Sir Matt Busby went through during his incredible managerial career. Manchester United were on top of the domestic scene in the 50s until the Munich air disaster struck in 1958, a tragic event where many of the squad were killed, and Busby himself almost lost his life.

After winning the First Division three times between 1951 and 1957, including three FA Charity Shields in this span, Busby faced the extremely tough task of rebuilding the Red Devils, restructuring his squad around the few "Busby Babes" that survived the crash.

It took a few years to restore the team, building a team around the impeccable trio of Bobby Charlton, Denis Law and George Best, and Busby showed his excellent leadership skills by winning the 1962/63 FA Cup, and then following it up with First Division titles in 1964/65 and 1966/67. The following season saw Manchester United defeat Benfica to win the 1967/68 European Cup at Wembley Stadium.

1 Sir Alex Ferguson

Scottish

Ranking in first place is the irreplaceable Sir Alex Ferguson. Many years before he even became a Manchester United manager, the Scotsman was shaking things up on the British football scene when he won the Scottish Premier Division in the 1979/80 campaign in his second season with the club. This was the first time in 15 years that the league had not been won by either Rangers or Celtic.

Ferguson was eager to make sure people knew this triumph was no fluke, and his Aberdeen team continued to dominate domestically by winning back-to-back league titles in 1983/84 and 1984/85, including four Scottish Cups between 1981 and 1986. Plus, they won the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1982/83. To this day, he is still the last manager to win the Scottish League championship with a non-Old Firm team (1985/86).

His success with an underdog team in Scotland caught the eye of Manchester United, and in November 1986, he was appointed as the manager of the Red Devils.

Ferguson built multiple title-winning teams at Manchester United, lifting 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, four League Cups, and two Champions League trophies. This is testament to his incredible adaptive and leadership skills.

All stats and achievements are from Transfermarkt and BBC Sport.